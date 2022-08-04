You are here

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts
The King Fahad National Library has opened an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts. (Saudi Press Agency)
  • Exhibition includes copies of the Qur’an dating back to the third century AH
RIYADH: The King Fahad National Library has opened an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, including medieval copies of the Qur’an, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil launched the opening, which includes books printed prior to the Kingdom’s unification during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

Saleh Al-Aboudi, director of the library’s Anecdotes and Collections Department, gave a presentation explaining the exhibition’s contents, which boasts Qur’ans dating back to the third century AH as well as local manuscripts, miniatures, antiquities, inscriptions, and other Arab and Saudi publications.

  • The latest developments in humanitarian work around the world will be discussed to improve outcomes for aid beneficiaries
RIYADH: The third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum will be held in February 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The forum will be held on February 20-21, 2023 and will be hosted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the United Nations and its humanitarian organizations.

It will be attended by the leaders of Arab, Gulf, and international organizations, as well as members of UN humanitarian agencies and experts.

They will discuss the latest developments in humanitarian work around the world to improve outcomes for aid beneficiaries.

  • The man contacted the women online and asked them to send him their official documents for employment
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested a man who attempted to blackmail several women after he lured them in with the prospects of job offers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The man contacted the women online and asked them to send him their official documents for employment, according to a statement by the Public Prosecution.

He then saved the files and pictures on his phone and threatened to blackmail them if they did not comply with his demands, the statement added.

A case has been filed against him, the SPA reported, adding that the Public Prosecution said it will continue to crack down on individuals who try to exploit others.

  • AlUla is known for its stunning nature and desert landmarks such as Elephant Rock
  • Archaeologists believe that many more locations and attractions are yet to be discovered
JEDDAH: The desert of AlUla, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites and the remains of human habitation dating back more than 200,000 years, has a new rock formation to add to its growing list of natural wonders.

Fish Rock, a 550-million-year-old formation, was documented by Khaled Al-Enazi, a Saudi professional photographer from AlUla, in July.

Al-Enazi told Arab News that he enjoys searching for inscriptions, historical and archaeological scripts, as well as strange rock formations, in the deserts of AlUla.

“I quit my job as a police officer in order to free my time and practice photography as a full-time career,” the 35-year-old said.

Al-Enazi said that he found Fish Rock while using a drone to explore the area for possible photographic locations.

“I went back home for some editing on the videos I took and was surprised by a strange rock shape that pretty much looks like a giant fish. I decided to return to the site for a better result,” he said.

Al-Enazi was the first to publish his findings on Fish Rock, and his video went viral on social media.

AlUla is known for its stunning nature and desert landmarks, such as Elephant Rock, Hegra, the old town, Al-Diwan, Ikmah, and the Lion Tombs of Dadan.

Archaeologists believe that many more locations and attractions are yet to be discovered.

With its golden sands and striking mountains, the area where the rock formation was found is considered one of the most spectacular tourist sites in AlUla.

Saudi geologist Thamir Al-Harbi highlighted the scientific importance of the discovery, saying: “AlUla is full of exquisite rock formations shaped throughout history by wind, gravity and tectonic movements that have brought us this distinction in the desert.”

The rock is about 550 million years old and dates back to the Cambro-Ordovician era, he said.

According to Al-Harbi, the rock and its surroundings resemble a fish swimming in the ocean or a “petrified submarine in a sea of sand.”

Natural oxidation over millions of years has changed the pigmentation of the “body of the fish” from light to dark brown, he said.

AlUla, a global tourist destination in the Kingdom’s northwest, is home to dramatic desert landscapes, spectacular rock formations and some of the Middle East’s most significant ancient sites, including those built by Lihyanite and Nabataean civilizations dating back 3,000 years.

The city and its surroundings have been described as a wonder of the ancient Arabian world and a “living museum.”

  • ‘Labor Award’ promotes improved Saudization, work environment, skills and training
RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched registration for the “Labor Award” for private sector businesses. 

The ministry said that the award, in its second edition, has been introduced “to recognize the efforts of outstanding enterprises in various tracks and motivate them to apply distinctive practical models and enhance compliance with the standards of the ideal work environment to achieve competitiveness and encourage the workforce to work in.”

There are three main categories for the award: Saudization, work environment, and skills and training. Out of these three categories, there are a total of 24 prizes.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the three areas were chosen for their strategic importance in stimulating Saudization and creating job opportunities for Saudi young men and women.

“It will raise awareness of enterprises and motivate them to adhere to the excellent work environment regulations and standards to achieve competitiveness and encourage employees to work in private-sector enterprises.”

He added: “It will also encourage companies to invest in developing the skills of Saudi employees and increase the percentage of employee retention.”

According to Al-Hammad, the previous version of the award achieved its goals by inspiring companies to Saudize and comply with work norms and standards, prompting the ministry to prepare for the second edition.

He said that the private sector plays an essential role in economic development and that such awards encourage, motivate and enable companies to fulfill their roles and responsibilities to complete the partnership between all sectors in realizing the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plans.

The ministry stressed that all companies that meet the conditions and criteria for receiving the award will be electronically nominated and that employees in those workplaces must participate in answering the questionnaire by registering on the Qiwa platform or by using the direct link: https://laboraward.qiwa.sa/

The government encouraged employees in these companies to complete the questionnaire and evaluate their workplaces to increase transparency.

