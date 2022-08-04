You are here

Kuwait’s Agility completes $694m acquisition of John Menzies

Kuwait's Agility completes $694m acquisition of John Menzies
Menzies and NAS combined revenues reportedly exceeded $1.5 billion in 2021.
  • Agility will merge Menzies with its National Aviation Services to form world leader in aviation services
KUWAIT: Agility, a Kuwait-based provider of supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation, has announced the completion of its acquisition of UK-based John Menzies. 

Agility will merge the business with its National Aviation Services to form a world leader in aviation services with operations in 58 countries. 

According to Agility, once integrated, the combined company will operate as Menzies Aviation and will be the world’s largest aviation services company in terms of countries served and second largest in terms of airports served. 

Menzies Aviation will provide air cargo, fuel and ground services at airports across six continents. 

Menzies and NAS combined revenues exceeded $1.5 billion in 2021, according to Agility. 

The new company will employ about 35,000 people and will operate from 254 airports in 58 countries, handling 600,000 aircraft turns, 2 million tons of air cargo and 2.5 million fueling turns a year.

“Menzies and NAS will create the world leader in aviation services,” said Menzies Aviation Chairman Hassan El-Houry.

“We will have the scale and resources to expand and grow as the industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial aviation is a key engine of global economic growth, and our customers need partners they can count on as flight volumes return,” El-Houry said. 

The company’s customers will include Air Canada, Air China, Air France-KLM, America Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, EasyJet, Emirates, Ethiopian, FlyDubai, Frontier Airlines, IAG, Jazeera, Qantas Group, Qatar Airways, Southwest, Turkish, United Airlines, WestJet and Wizz Air.

“With the combination of Menzies and NAS, our customers will receive world-class service, expanded product offerings and the industry’s best safety practices at airports on six continents,” said Menzies Aviation CEO Philipp Joeinig.

“Agility’s backing gives us the resources to provide innovative solutions for growing and forward-thinking customers, and to develop our talent, technology, and sustainability; critical factors for our future success. It also means we are well-positioned to support our customers in tackling supply chain challenges and labor shortages,” Joeinig said.

“This is a new chapter for Agility, Menzies and NAS. By acquiring Menzies and combining it with NAS, Agility has the opportunity to unlock greater value in both,” said Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan. 

Sultan said: “Agility has a strong track record of sustainable and responsible growth over the last two decades, driven both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, and this latest deal is part of our strategy to further accelerate that growth.

“For Agility, this deal creates the largest owned and operated — “controlled” — business in Agility’s portfolio by revenue, headcount and global presence. We’re looking forward to seeing the new Menzies soar with Agility’s backing.”

On March 30, the boards of Agility and Menzies agreed to Agility’s cash offer to acquire all of Menzies’ ordinary shares, which traded on the London Stock Exchange, for 608 pence a share. 

In the deal, Menzies is valued at £571 million (nearly $694 million) on a fully diluted basis and £763 million on an enterprise value basis. 

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing
Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing
  • AMDH condemned the decision as “very harsh against people who only seek refuge.”
RABAT: A Moroccan court imposed 8-month prison sentences Thursday on 14 migrants for attempting, along with hundreds of others, to scale a border fence separating the north African country from the autonomous Spanish enclave of Melilla in June.
Nador’s Court of First Instance also ordered the defendants to pay 2,000-dirham ($194) fines each over the events of June 24.
The Moroccan Association for Human Rights, known as AMDH, said at least 27 migrants trying to enter Spain died that day, and numerous others — both migrants and police — were hurt.
The AMDH condemned the decision which is described as “very harsh against people who only seek refuge.”
The same court sentenced 33 migrants to 11 months in prison last month after they tried to climb the border wall between Morocco and Melilla, also on June 24.
The trial of 28 additional immigrants from Sudan, Chad, Yemen, and South Sudan who were detained after the scaling attempt was postponed by the Nador Court of Appeal to August 17, due to the absence of witnesses.

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
  • The militant group declared a full alert among its fighters, implying a threat of imminent retaliation
  • The shutdown, which entered its third day on Thursday, has prevented Palestinian workers from crossing into Israel
GAZA: Israel on Thursday extended its closure of Gaza crossings, further restricting the movement of people, goods and aid, over what the army said were potential retaliatory attacks following Israel’s arrest of a Palestinian militant leader.
On Monday, Israel arrested Bassam Al-Saadi, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, during a West Bank raid in the city of Jenin, in which a 17-year-old member of the group was killed. It has since closed off all Gaza crossings and some surrounding roads, citing fears of retaliation.
The militant group declared a full alert among its fighters, implying a threat of imminent retaliation, after footage circulating in Israeli media appeared to show Al-Saadi may have been hurt during his arrest.
“We detect the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s intentions to carry out terrorist attacks,” Nimrod Aloni, commanding officer of the Gaza division, said in a video released by the Israeli military.
The shutdown “will continue as long as necessary,” he said.
The shutdown, which entered its third day on Thursday, has prevented Palestinian workers from crossing into Israel. It has affected 50 patients a day in need of health care outside of Gaza, according to the World Health Organization.
Israeli officials have so far offered no comment on the circumstances of Al-Saadi’s arrest, but Israeli media reported on Thursday that a military court extended his detention by eight days.
In a tweet following a security briefing on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel “will act offensively against any organization that threatens the security of our citizens.”
Since Hamas started governing Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a land, air and sea blockade of the strip, citing security concerns.
The recent closures have cut off access for fuel trucks that supply Gaza’s sole power plant, which will have to shut down within 48 hours if the crossings are not reopened, officials warned on Thursday.
Already facing cuts that leave them with just 10 hours of electricity a day, Gaza residents would face further blackouts if the plant stopped operating, leaving the enclave’s only external source of power a daily feed of 120 megawatts that comes from Israel.
“That would have a grave impact on the daily life of over two million people and vital services,” said Mohammad Thabit, of Gaza’s power distribution company.
Residents on the Israeli side have also complained of restrictions on movement.
Egyptian mediators sought to lower tensions between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad after Al-Saadi’s arrest.
“We are in contact with Egyptian officials but so far there is no satisfactory result, therefore, the full alert status remains,” said Daoud Shehab, an Islamic Jihad spokesman.
Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesman for Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, condemned Israel’s closures and said his group had also been in talks with mediators.
“We will not accept the continued closure of crossings and the policy of collective punishment,” he said.

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car
Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car
  • Hezbollah has consistently targeted and intimidated journalists in Lebanon, especially Shiite reporters who oppose their views
LONDON: A group of Hezbollah loyalists attacked Lebanese photojournalist Hasan Shaaban on Wednesday after videos of the protests he filmed in his hometown in the Shia-dominated south circulated on social media.

The assault took place shortly after his footage documented the residents in the southern town of Beit Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil district, protesting over water shortages in their homes.

While covering the protests, Hezbollah-affiliated members threatened to kill him if he did not leave town.

 

The next morning, Shaaban found a bullet stuck to his car window, a move he believed reiterated Hezbollah’s threats against him.

He published a photo of the bullet on his social media pages, and held a Hezbollah member accountable in the event of any harm befalling him or his belongings.

 

 

“I woke up this morning and found a bullet stuck to my car window,” Shaaban wrote in a Facebook post. “I hold the Hezbollah member with the initials ‘H.N.M.’ and all people with him accountable for any harm that befalls me, my dog, my house, my car or my chickens.” 

“(The Hezbollah member) assaulted me in front of 15 witnesses, even if he wasn’t the one who placed the bullet on the car . . . the information was given to law enforcement, let’s see if they will do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, the Alternative Press Syndicate held “the de facto forces, specifically Hezbollah,” responsible for Shaaban’s safety, and called on the “absent state to assume its responsibilities and hold the aggressors to account immediately.”

Ali Aloush, head of the Press Photographers Syndicate, added that the attack “will not go unpunished, and we will reach out to the judicial and security agencies (or what remains of them) to ensure that whoever assaulted him, no matter the party they belong to, is held to account.”

This is not the first time Hezbollah members have assaulted Lebanese journalists or threatened to kill them.

In January, Hezbollah trolls launched a racist campaign against Sudanese-Lebanese journalist Dalia Ahmad following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In another instance, former Alhurra news anchor Layal Alekhtiar received death threats and was subjected to harassment online after tweeting a video of the unveiling of a Soleimani statue and a line from the Qur’an that said: “What are these statues to which you are so devoted?”

In October 2020, independent journalist Luna Safwan was targeted by Hezbollah in an online abuse campaign after her tweet criticizing the party was carried by an Israeli news channel and she was accused of cooperating with Israel.

Lebanese journalist Maryam Seif Eddine, known for her harsh criticism of Hezbollah despite being Shiite, received death threats from the group while her mother and brother were physically assaulted, with her sibling being left with a broken nose.

Party loyalists targeted her family home in Burj El-Barajneh, in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut.

Similarly, former LBC news anchor and Shiite journalist Dima Sadek was subjected to harassment by the group after her phone was stolen from her during a demonstration. The harassment, she said, was followed by insulting and threatening phone calls to her mother.

Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms

Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms
Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms

Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms
CAIRO: Egypt’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for non-oil business rose slightly in July to 46.4, up from a two-year low of 45.2, according to Standard & Poor’s Global.

Although the rise in the index was the largest seen in over a year, it still remains well-below the 50.0 crucial mark, signaling a deterioration in the non-oil sector’s operating conditions. 

Suez Canal 

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority is considering listing three companies on the Egyptian stock market by the end of this year, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 

Osama Rabie explained that around 10 to 15 percent stake of the selected companies will be shared on the bourse, adding that studies are currently underway with the Ministry of Finance and Investment. 

EFG Hermes

Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding has appointed Aladdin ElAfifi as the new CEO of its non-bank financial institutions, according to a statement.

With his appointment, the new official will hold the responsibility in leading the current EFG Hermes NBFI portfolio with the exception of the firm’s buy now, pay later fintech platform valU. 

