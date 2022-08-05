Saudi Foreign Ministry director-general receives Moroccan consul general

JEDDAH: Mazen bin Hamad Al-Himali, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ branch in Makkah, received
the consul general of Morocco, Ibrahim Ajwali, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Jeddah. The two countries enjoy strong bilateral ties.
In June, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on the sidelines of a Saudi-Moroccan Joint Committee meeting.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Nasser Bourita reviewed the close relations between the leadership and peoples of their countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields. They also discussed current Arab and regional issues.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Celebrating 5 years of a painstaking restoration plan at Diriyah
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
The Diriyah Gate Development Authority is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
Once complete, the Diriyah restoration project will feature some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels, built in traditional Najdi architectural style, alongside conservation areas and cultural venues.
Curved along the outskirts of Riyadh, and formed on an oasis that split from the banks of Wadi Hanifah, Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.
Diriyah’s At-Turaif district, with its famous citadel, was the original seat of power for the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family. In 1727, the city was named the country’s capital, laying the foundations for what would later become a unified Saudi Arabia.
In 2010, almost three centuries later, the ruins of At-Turaif were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. Then, in July 2017, the area became the subject of a painstaking restoration plan aimed at bringing its historical legacy back to life.
In his special column to celebrate the 5th anniversary, Jerry Inzerillo, the group CEO of the DGDA, said: “Nothing compares to the scale of what King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are doing in Saudi Arabia.”
He thanked the crown prince for his dynamic vision that has allowed Diriyah to advance to its current stage. “As we stand at the threshold of opening this autumn, Diriyah will stand as a global cultural and commercial gathering place by virtue of the Kingdom’s leadership,” he said.
According to Kiran Haslam, the organization’s chief marketing officer, what is magnificent about the authority is the authenticity of the experiences it will offer.
“It’s a big project, it’s a complex project, but it’s one which is always rooted in humanity, culture, and interaction. That’s what really sets the project apart,” he said.
Highlighting examples of the authority’s attention to detail during the development of Diriyah, he said: “It’s sort of the humanity which is linking all the projects, all of those experiences, all of those locales and initiatives. And the entire project in itself is human scale.”
In Inzerillo’s words: “It will be an iconic tourist destination and be synonymous with where the Kingdom and wider Arabian Peninsula’s story began.”
Photographer overjoyed as images chosen for redesigned Saudi passport
Imad Al-Husseini’s photos of holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah printed in new travel document
‘What’s a better way to learn more about a country other than pictures?’
Updated 05 August 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Local photographer Imad Al-Husseini felt an “indescribable happiness” when he was informed that his photographs had been chosen for the new redesigned Saudi passport.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Husseini said he received a certificate of gratitude from the public revenue agency at the Ministry of Finance for his images of the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
“When the Ministry of Finance first asked me for some photos, they explained that there was a project to change the design of the Saudi passport and they wanted to use some of the photos I had taken of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah. I immediately and without hesitation sent a lot of samples. They were not enough, as they needed a certain angle of the two holy mosques based on the designers’ request. So the pictures were taken specifically for this purpose and at the required angles.”
“I delivered the photos, and almost four years later, I was surprised by the release of the new passport with my photos inside. I cannot express my feelings in words, I felt an indescribable happiness. It is actually an unprecedented and great achievement for me. All of this is due to the great development we are witnessing, as the Ministry of Culture established the Visual Arts Authority … that did not exist before.”
Al-Husseini said that his passion for photography began at an early age, and developed in middle school.
“My story began when I pressed my father to buy me a new camera. His condition was for me to excel in my studies. As soon as I achieved the required result, the reward was a three-megapixel digital camera through which I saw the world and through which this passion developed. I became the school’s photographer for all its events, trips and visits. The more I practiced it, the more I fell in love with photography, to the point where I decided to work in this field,” he said.
He said Saudi photographers have the ability to become known worldwide and should continue to practice their art form. The key is to produce high quality images that tell a story, he said.
He believes photography can help bridge cultures. “What’s a better way to learn more about a country other than pictures? So many countries are paying huge sums to local and international photographers to visit and highlight their landmarks for the purpose of marketing tourism.”
He said budding young photographers should focus on taking good pictures rather than obsess about having the most sophisticated equipment. This attitude can become a career obstacle, he added.
Al-Husseini said he found YouTube the best free educational tool. The platform contains everything a beginner photographer needs. Enrolling in paid courses is required to gain more expertise, he said.
“Observing professional photographers and working with them will provide you a huge amount of experience, and I would recommend it even if it is free of charge, because in this field, knowledge is much more important than certificates,” he added.
Ancient artifacts unearthed at Farasan Islands near Jazan
Roman armor dated to the second and third centuries dug up
Saudi-French team of archeologists made the find
Updated 05 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: A team of Saudi and French archeologists have discovered several ancient artifacts on Farasan Islands dating back to the second and third centuries, including several Roman-era items, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The islands are located around 40 kilometers from Jazan. The Farasan Islands are also known for its biodiversity and is now a marine sanctuary.
The team was working with University of Paris 1 and form part of efforts to survey and excavate several sites in the Kingdom, the Heritage Commission was quoted as saying by SPA.
The items unearthed include Roman folded armor made of copper ingots, and another type of mail armor known as lorica squamata, which was frequently used by Roman soldiers between the first and third centuries AD.
The team also unearthed a garnet with Genos, a famous figure in the history of the eastern Roman empire, and the head of a small stone statue.
The Saudi-French team first surveyed Farsan Islands in 2005. Between 2011 and 2020, the team discovered several items dating to 1400 BC.
The discoveries indicate the important role the southern part of the Kingdom’s old marine ports and routes along the Red Sea played in trade.
The Heritage Commission continues to explore and maintain such cultural sites by partnering with qualified local and international agencies.
Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the beating heart of Riyadh, celebrates its 5th anniversary
Newest Saudi destination eyes the title of world’s largest cultural and heritage city, with 30 million visitors annually
DGDA, in charge of the $50 billion project, was recently included on the Kingdom’s ‘Great Places To Work’ list
Updated 05 August 2022
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Imagine this: a historical city, home to the rulers of a G20 country, bringing together communities from all walks of life to network. A pedestrian city, which encourages interaction and friendly engagements, a much-needed revolution for humanity after a two-year lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what Diriyah will become and represent.
Five years ago, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was tasked by the Saudi government with redeveloping the “birthplace of the Kingdom” into a world-class and sustainable tourism, entertainment and cultural destination.
Once complete, the $50 billion giga-project will feature some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels built in traditional Najdi architectural style, alongside conservation areas and cultural venues.
Curved along the outskirts of Riyadh, and formed on an oasis that split from the banks of Wadi Hanifa, Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.
Its At-Turaif district, with its famous citadel, was the original seat of power for the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family. In 1727, the city was named the country’s capital, laying the foundations for what would later become a unified Saudi Arabia.
In 2010, almost three centuries later, the ruins of At-Turaif were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. Then, in July 2017, the area became the subject of a painstaking restoration plan aimed at bringing its historical legacy back to life.
“Nestled around the Jewel of the Kingdom, the UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif, birthplace of the Kingdom and former home of the Al-Saud royal family, Diriyah holds an incredibly special place in the landscape of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority. “It will be an iconic tourist destination and be synonymous with where the Kingdom and wider Arabian Peninsula’s story began.”
One of the core aims of the development of Diriyah is to stimulate domestic, regional and international tourism by creating world-class leisure, hospitality and retail offerings in a setting that celebrates both the Kingdom’s distinctive natural beauty and its rich culture. “We know that tourists are educated, more skilled, savvier, and sharper than ever before, and are on the hunt for experiences that cannot be found anywhere else,” said Inzerillo.
“They want to be pioneers, not only visiting places that offer things that were not possible before, but also offer an authentic cultural experience. It is now more important than ever that our industry caters to these worldly, curious travelers by curating destinations that will satiate their appetite for the new and the authentic.”
Situated just 15 minutes drive from Riyadh, and 25 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, Diriyah Gate is well placed to attract regional tourist footfall.
Sitting at the intersection between Europe, Asia and Africa, it is also a mere 8-hour flight from 70 percent of the world’s population, and just 4 hours from 30 percent of the world’s population. The 11 sq. km mixed-use cultural, historic and lifestyle destination is set to become the world’s largest cultural and heritage city, which aims to attract some 30 million visitors annually by 2030.
Once complete, the site will feature at least 28 luxury hotels and resorts, around 400 of the world’s finest luxury and lifestyle brands, and more than 150 fine-dining restaurants and premium cafes.
Outdoor activities will feature prominently in the tourism offering, focused around Wadi Hanifah, where visitors can discover local bee-keeping, enjoy 8 km of horse-riding trails, an historic camel caravan trade route that stretches for 7.5 km, and encounter the region’s unique fauna at the Bariri Diriyah Wildlife Conservation Center.
Tourists are not the only target market, however. There will be more than 3,000 residential units in the traditional Najdi design and another 300-plus luxury branded residences.
Some 180 million handmade mud bricks have been prepared as part of the Najdi architectural construction works and the authentic restoration of Diriyah, ensuring that each aspect correctly represents a sympathetic and accurate interpretation of Najdi living.
The site will also host a brand new academic institution, King Salman University, which will focus on heritage, culture and the arts, alongside several new cultural institutes specializing in Najdi architecture and mud-brick building, poetry, falconry, Qur’an recitation, local theater, dance, music and the culinary arts.
Other cultural assets will include a grand mosque that can accommodate more than 10,000 worshippers, six museums focused on Saudi history, replete with a period village, not to mention the Al-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage site itself, and the Al-Taleh Center, which explores the region’s farming heritage. There will be souks and bazaars distributed throughout Diriyah.
These offerings have not gone unnoticed in the wider region. Diriyah has been chosen to be the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030. It has already hosted the Jax Arts Festival and the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, a platform that supports the artistic and creative movement and helps keep pace with the cultural transformation of the Kingdom. “Culture and heritage is at the foundation of all we do at Diriyah and is weaved into our strategy at every stage of the development,” said Inzerillo.
“Our starting point is always that Diriyah is, first and foremost, a place of culture. That is what sets us apart from any other mixed-use development or any other giga-project; the fact that we at DGDA are the custodians of this magnificent piece of Saudi heritage that we have the privilege of preserving, sharing, and celebrating with the world.”
Central to this restoration plan is environmental sustainability.
The project is a key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s sustainability goals and is aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification and social reform agenda.
Native and drought-tolerant species have been used in the site’s landscaping, reducing irrigation demand and thereby saving water. Wadis and escarpments within the project are also being rehabilitated and protected, including Wadi Hanifah’s historic date palm farms.
Meanwhile, DGDA says it is contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions. These efforts already seem to be paying off. DGDA was recently awarded the LEED for Cities and Communities platinum precertification for the first phase of the Diriyah development, in recognition of its progress toward sustainability, net-zero and equity objectives.
Embracing its outdoor space, the development will feature an open-air square with more than 20 open-air event spaces, a 3-km escarpment walk overlooking Wadi Hanifah and At-Turaif, and more than 2 sq. km of Wadi Hanifah parkland, filled with original and newly planted palms and children’s playgrounds. With health, fitness and wellbeing in mind, planners are also building a sports and recreation center, and more than 9 km of cycling trails.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Diriyah is also set to host many more major sporting events. With its distinct road network, it has been a popular choice to host this world-famous Formula E racing event over the years. Diriyah was also host to “Clash on the Dunes,” the first heavyweight boxing championship to be held in the Middle East. Sporting brands are not the only big names drawn to Diriyah. The site recently hosted an exhibition by Cartier, one of the world’s most prestigious jewelry houses.
Amid all this rapid development, planners have not lost sight of the local population. The Diriyah Graduates Development Program has already welcomed 70 graduates to enhance their skills and introduce them to work opportunities.
Planners have also established the Diriyah Town Hall to keep the community in the loop, launched a recycling scheme, and organized regular blood drives to support the local healthcare system.
“One thing I am particularly proud of is DGDA’s commitment to, and achievements in, enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals,” said Inzerillo. “DGDA has and continues to celebrate the local community, showcasing social, cultural, and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state, and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community.”
Job creation — prioritizing Saudi workers — has been particularly high on the agenda, in line with the government’s Saudization drive.
Around 85 percent of the DGDA workforce are Saudis, 36 percent of whom are women and 16 percent of whom are women in management positions. People from Diriyah itself make up 14 percent of the workforce.
READ MORE
The fifth anniversary of the launch of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority was an amazing milestone, Kiran Haslam, the organization’s chief marketing officer, told the Arab News podcast “The Mayman Show.” Click here.
The beating heart of the Kingdom celebrates unique individuals from all over the world, while still recognizing the locals and encouraging them to participate in the development of their beloved city.
Since September 2020, the DGDA has more than doubled its staffing headcount, today employing more than 1,000 people. It was included on the “Great Place To Work” list for Saudi Arabia — a global survey that recognizes organizations based on their work environments and employee satisfaction. For Inzerillo, an important measure of the project’s success will be its economic impact.
“Over the longer term, success will be once Diriyah positively contributes to the Kingdom’s GDP, creates an estimated 55,000 jobs, and attracts our target of 30 million visitors a year,” he said. However, imbuing a sense of national pride among ordinary Saudis is by far the biggest prize of all.
“Diriyah is more than a giga-project. Diriyah is critical, because it anchors the Kingdom on its identity and on its soul, and the soul cannot be measured with money,” he said.
“The soul is measured on its culture and its people. That’s why it’s very important.”
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah is a project rooted in humanity, culture and interaction, DGDA chief marketing officer tells Mayman Show
Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s 5th anniversary is an amazing milestone, says chief marketing officer Kiran Haslam
Haslam says DGDA made Saudi Arabia’s “Great Place To Work” list because it offers a “unique working environment”
Updated 05 August 2022
Hussam Mayman
RIYADH: The fifth anniversary of the launch of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority was an amazing milestone, Kiran Haslam, the organization’s chief marketing officer, told the Arab News podcast “The Mayman Show.”
In the podcast, which features actors, comedians, models, athletes, and more, he said: “It’s a milestone that we want to shout about to each other in the office, more so than outside the office.”
Haslam pointed out that the DGDA’s “unique working environment and mandate” was recently recognized as being one of the best places to work in the Kingdom, adding that this was “incredible, but sort of not a surprise.”
He said that as an organization each member of the authority cooperated and interacted with each other in a refreshing, dynamic, and energetic manner.
“Sometimes there’s a lot of excitement. Not wanting to name brands, I will say that I have visited the offices of Google. It has a reputation for very open, exciting, and dynamic workplaces where people enjoy themselves,” Haslam added.
“The crossover point between where it is work and where it is just how we want to live, has blurred. The DGDA is just like Google in that regard, with a lot less beanbags around the office. Google of course is famous for having beanbags everywhere. Our spines are all straight because we’re sitting on good chairs, and we’re still able to interact in that kind of positive manner.”
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Haslam, the author of two children’s books, joined the DGDA with the mindset of an anthropologist. He is also a musician and a composer with a master’s degree in guitar, as well as a professional with experience in the yachting and automotive industries.
He noted that what was magnificent about the authority were the kind of assets it was creating for a city within Riyadh. “At Diriyah, we are creating mixed-use assets,” he said.
“Historically, people have talked about it almost from a development perspective only, which is the five-star hotels, the academies and university concepts, and all of the stuff that create a way to live inside a city within the capital city, which is Riyadh.”
Highlighting examples of the authority’s attention to detail during the development of Diriyah, he said: “It’s sort of the humanity which is linking all the projects, all of those assets, all of those locales and initiatives. And the entire project in itself is human scale.
“So, it’s all in reference to Najdi architecture and it’s all adobe construction. We have created 180 million mud bricks thus far to build the first phase of Diriyah.”
At-Turaif was built with adobe mud and other natural materials in the 1700s and features courtyards, alleyways, and towers that showcase quintessential Najdi architecture and tell the story of a traditional Saudi way of life. In 2010, almost three centuries later, the ruins of At-Turaif were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Haslam pointed out that the mud bricks would be used to replicate the feel of At-Turaif, maintain its ambience, and amplify its spirit and meaning.
“To give you a little idea, 180 million mud bricks, if you stack them end to end, is 3.7 times longer than the Great Wall of China.
“So, it’s a big project, it’s a complex project, but it’s one which is always rooted in humanity, culture, and interaction. That’s what really sets the project apart,” he added.
“The Mayman Show” episode featuring Kiran Haslam will launch on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Riyadh time.
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years