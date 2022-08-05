Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Celebrating 5 years of a painstaking restoration plan at Diriyah

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
Once complete, the Diriyah restoration project will feature some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels, built in traditional Najdi architectural style, alongside conservation areas and cultural venues.
Curved along the outskirts of Riyadh, and formed on an oasis that split from the banks of Wadi Hanifah, Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.
Diriyah’s At-Turaif district, with its famous citadel, was the original seat of power for the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family. In 1727, the city was named the country’s capital, laying the foundations for what would later become a unified Saudi Arabia.
In 2010, almost three centuries later, the ruins of At-Turaif were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. Then, in July 2017, the area became the subject of a painstaking restoration plan aimed at bringing its historical legacy back to life.
In his special column to celebrate the 5th anniversary, Jerry Inzerillo, the group CEO of the DGDA, said: “Nothing compares to the scale of what King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are doing in Saudi Arabia.”
He thanked the crown prince for his dynamic vision that has allowed Diriyah to advance to its current stage. “As we stand at the threshold of opening this autumn, Diriyah will stand as a global cultural and commercial gathering place by virtue of the Kingdom’s leadership,” he said.
According to Kiran Haslam, the organization’s chief marketing officer, what is magnificent about the authority is the authenticity of the experiences it will offer.
“It’s a big project, it’s a complex project, but it’s one which is always rooted in humanity, culture, and interaction. That’s what really sets the project apart,” he said.
Highlighting examples of the authority’s attention to detail during the development of Diriyah, he said: “It’s sort of the humanity which is linking all the projects, all of those experiences, all of those locales and initiatives. And the entire project in itself is human scale.”
In Inzerillo’s words: “It will be an iconic tourist destination and be synonymous with where the Kingdom and wider Arabian Peninsula’s story began.”
Saudi exhibition on Hijrah highlights universal message of Prophet Muhammad’s journey 1,400 years ago
Migration from Makkah to Madina by Islam’s founder in 622 CE is told through a comprehensive new Ithra event
Curators say exhibition’s aim is to make the Hijrah story accessible to an international, non-Muslim audience
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DHAHRAN: The route from Makkah to Madinah passing through Saudi Arabia’s rocky Hijaz mountains is not a well-trodden one today. But 1,400 years ago, the Prophet Muhammad, Islam’s founder, was forced to take it when he had to leave Makkah to escape persecution for his religious teachings.
He and his followers set off overland for Madinah, some 450 kilometers to the north, on a journey that became known as the Hijrah.
To mark the anniversary of the defining moment in the history of Islam, the journey undertaken in 622 has been told through a comprehensive exhibition in Dhahran, in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. The display aims to share the impact and relevance of the Hijrah through its themes of love, peace, freedom, tolerance, perseverance, courage, and companionship.
Ashraf Ehsan Fagih, head of programs at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) where the exhibition is currently taking place, told Arab News: “We are targeting a global audience, not Arabs or Muslims per se, with this exhibition. We are targeting everyone who wants to be enlightened by the universal messages of Hijrah.”
Ithra is one of the Kingdom’s foremost cultural institutions, built by Saudi Aramco and inaugurated by King Salman in December 2016.
The team at Ithra spent three years preparing the exhibition, titled “Hijrah: In the footsteps of the Prophet,” which will run for five years. Following its initial nine months at Ithra, the exhibition will move to Riyadh and Jeddah before heading overseas.
It was curated by Ithra’s in-house team of experts in collaboration with Dr. Abdullah Hussein Alkadi, who is considered the world’s leading authority on the Hijrah and one of the greatest living biographers of the Prophet Muhammad.
The first-of-its-kind exhibition charts the sequence of events which led to the Prophet Muhammad’s decision to leave Makkah for the city of Yathrib, the pre-Islamic name of Madinah, and the struggles he faced along the way.
Following threats and persecution by the Makkans, culminating in an attempt on his life, the Prophet Muhammad and his father-in-law, friend and companion, Abu Bakr, and his small band of followers set off for Yathrib, where he was warmly welcomed by the Ansar, or helpers — members of the region’s Al-Khazraj and Al-Aws tribes.
In recognition of their generosity, the city was later renamed Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, meaning The Enlightened City.
“The Hijrah journey marks the passage of time and the beginning of the Islamic calendar and for over 1 billion Muslims all over the world Hijrah is considered the mother of all journeys,” Idries Trevathan, Ithra’s in-house curator of Islamic art and culture, told Arab News.
“It marks when the Prophet Muhammad and his followers went from being a persecuted minority to being a community in world civilization. It was the most important event of his life, and it changed the course of history.”
To curate the exhibition, the team extracted the story from old manuscripts written during the first century of Islam, before, as Fagih described, they “walked the walk.” The team spent around a month trekking from Makkah to Madinah, following in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad.
Kumail Almusaly, Ithra’s in-house curator of traveling exhibitions, told Arab News: “You reach a different level of consciousness during the journey.
“We spent days climbing to the tops of various caves, experiencing muscle soreness, and also admiring the beauty of the landscape. We experienced the perseverance the Prophet Muhammad needed for the journey.”
A documentary about Trevathan and Almusaly’s journey in the Prophet Muhammad’s footsteps is currently in production and due for public screening at the end of this year.
Trevathan recalled that the journey was strenuous but deeply rewarding.
“When you walk the route, it is a spiritual experience. It is difficult, and most of the route is still inaccessible by car. You must walk it,” he said. “It was an enormous privilege to walk that route myself and to have a connection with the Prophet Muhammad through the landscape.
“What we wanted to draw upon in the exhibition were these incredible traditions in pre-Islamic culture but also in what is known as wuquf ‘ala al-atlal, or stopping by the ruins, to contemplate what happened there.”
The exhibition was established in collaboration with the Prince of Wales’ Turquoise Mountain, a charity supporting arts and heritage in the Middle East, the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the House of Islamic Arts in Jeddah, and the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, all of which contributed pieces to the display.
It includes Islamic artifacts, specially commissioned contemporary artworks by Saudi and Arab artists, as well as interactive installations, photography, and videos, which recreate the experience of the Prophet Muhammad’s arduous journey.
“We wanted to create something exceptional and different to commemorate Hijrah. When the Prophet Muhammad left his tribe 1,400 years ago, it was unheard of, because back then you were defined by your tribe,” Fagih said.
“What happened was miraculous in all aspects. He abandoned his tribe, he was accepted by other tribes in a different town, and they accepted him as a leader of society.”
In sum, Fagih said: “The Hijrah story is full of miracles and struggles, which everyone around the world can relate to. Being lonely is one of them. The Prophet Muhammad was 53 years old at the time of Hijrah. He was given another chance and he succeeded. He lived only another 10 years.”
The story is also one of humility, hardship, and beauty, whereby the past and present intertwine in a fully immersive recollection of the journey.
“When the Ansar took in these migrants from Makkah and the preparation of the constitution of Madinah set down how migrant communities are treated, this was setting up a precedent for later generations,” Trevathan said.
“Despite his persecution in Makkah, when the Prophet Muhammad arrived in Madinah, he prepared this constitution, which protected the rights of all religions and communities in Madinah.”
According to Trevathan, in contrast with acts of persecution often seen in the news today, “some of the oldest religions you find are in the Middle East because they were preserved by Muslim civilization, which goes back to Prophet Muhammad’s constitution.”
The theme of brotherhood is also emphasized throughout the show. Indeed, the Prophet Muhammad and his followers were accepted as muhajirun, or immigrants, by the feuding Al-Khazraj and Al-Aws tribes, who overcame their differences to serve a greater common cause.
This is viewed as one of the miracles of Hijrah and a lesson about tolerance, which the organizers hope will resonate with global audiences.
The inclusion of many contemporary artworks from throughout the Islamic world is also viewed as a potential draw that couches the values and ongoing significance of Hijrah in a modern context.
“The balance between Islamic and contemporary art throughout this exhibition is important to show the evolution and progression of the narrative of this exhibition in our modern day,” Farah Abushullaih, head of Ithra Museum, told Arab News.
“By providing content that speaks to both types of work throughout the journey of the Prophet Muhammad, we take an abstract concept and try to bridge the gap of stories from a collective narrative to a more tangible contemporary perspective.”
For example, the idea of brotherhood is poignantly expressed in a contemporary art installation by Saudi artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, one of the Kingdom’s most recognized female artists, whose work has been shown at the Venice Biennale, The British Museum, and Desert X Coachella in California.
Al-Ghamdi’s installation, aptly titled “Brotherhood,” features knots made out of fabric and clay, depicting how the Ansar, “selflessly welcomed the muhajireen into their home, supporting them by sharing everything they owned.”
In a statement ahead of the exhibition, she said: “I wanted to create an artwork that highlights this bond and the strength of their roots in creating a fruitful relationship. The knots signify close relationships rich in love between the muhajireen and the Ansar.”
Also among the contemporary works is Moroccan Younes Rahmoun’s painted copper object titled “House-Boat,” which reflects on the Hijrah theme of migration.
“I used the shape of the boat to embody a person in a humble sitting position for remembrance and meditation, while I borrowed the shape of the house to embody the home,” Rahmoun said in a statement.
Nuria Garcia Masip, a Spanish master calligrapher, created “Umm Ma’Bad Hilye,” a calligraphic work about Umm Mabad, an elderly woman from the tribe of Khuza’ah, who the Prophet Muhammad met during the Hijrah and who later moved to Madinah to embrace Islam.
The Hilye, or calligraphic panel, created by Masip presents the encounter in exquisite 22-carat gold and gouache pigments on paper.
“I found it remarkable that the words of this Bedouin woman describing the Prophet Muhammad have been transmitted and preserved over time so beautifully,” Masip told Arab News.
“As a female artist, I was doubly inspired and honored to be able to write and compose her words into a hilye, which is, in essence, a calligraphic icon of the prophet.”
Also commissioned specially for the exhibition were several works by master craftsmen from Afghanistan, India, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. Their work, using age-old techniques, pays homage not only to the story of Hijrah but to Islamic heritage and its preservation.
Thalia Kennedy, creative director at Turquoise Mountain, said: “So many of the craftsmen who made pieces for the exhibition have experienced such great challenges in their own lives, so I think creating these pieces that were about Hijrah and the mosque in Madinah has a personal resonance for them.
“This is a story of perseverance and of overcoming challenges and finding new places of spirituality.”
New powers for Saudi universities to improve education outcomes
Flexibility in the type and number of courses offered
Aim to ensure graduates are prepared for the labor market
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi universities will now have powers to decide on the type and number of courses offered, and introduce new assessment criteria, aimed at improving their competitiveness and preparing graduates for the labor market.
These changes are part of new regulations issued recently by the Council of University Affairs, under the auspices of Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh.
They will come into effect in the 2022/2023 academic year.
Universities will now be given the authority to decide on specializations and integration of courses and programs.
The regulations would also ensure universities can offer diploma courses for students in the subjects they choose, if they do not qualify for degree courses.
Students enrolled at non-Saudi universities will be able to simultaneously register for courses with domestic tertiary institutions, on the condition that joint programs are set up.
Under the new regulations, universities may also now decide on starting and end dates for courses.
Saudi tertiary institutions would also be allowed to introduce assessments based on those followed by the world’s top universities.
The Education and Training Evaluation Commission, government agencies and academics provided input on the new rules.
Saudi Foreign Ministry director-general receives Moroccan consul general
In June, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on the sidelines of a Saudi-Moroccan Joint Committee meeting
SPA
JEDDAH: Mazen bin Hamad Al-Himali, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ branch in Makkah, received
the consul general of Morocco, Ibrahim Ajwali, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Jeddah. The two countries enjoy strong bilateral ties.
In June, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on the sidelines of a Saudi-Moroccan Joint Committee meeting.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Nasser Bourita reviewed the close relations between the leadership and peoples of their countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields. They also discussed current Arab and regional issues.
Teacher training programs to be held in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu
Saudi Arabia is focusing on boosting education and vocational training opportunities for the youth
SPA
JEDDAH: Summer training programs will be conducted for female teachers by the Training and Scholarships Department of the Education Department in Yanbu.
Electronic registrations are open and interested individuals can apply until Thursday, Aug. 11. The training programs will be held between Aug. 14-25.
The head of the Training and Scholarships Department, Afaf Saati, said that the summer training programs will see each employee receive a maximum of two programs to achieve professional growth and development.
She added that the training programs will enhance productivity and help people progress in their careers.
Saudi Arabia is focusing on boosting education and vocational training opportunities for the youth.
In June, Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission, represented by the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, became a provisional signatory to the Seoul Accord for computing programs and information technology.
The Seoul Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional computing and information technology academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.
Photographer overjoyed as images chosen for redesigned Saudi passport
Imad Al-Husseini’s photos of holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah printed in new travel document
‘What’s a better way to learn more about a country other than pictures?’
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Local photographer Imad Al-Husseini felt an “indescribable happiness” when he was informed that his photographs had been chosen for the new redesigned Saudi passport.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Husseini said he received a certificate of gratitude from the public revenue agency at the Ministry of Finance for his images of the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
“When the Ministry of Finance first asked me for some photos, they explained that there was a project to change the design of the Saudi passport and they wanted to use some of the photos I had taken of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah. I immediately and without hesitation sent a lot of samples. They were not enough, as they needed a certain angle of the two holy mosques based on the designers’ request. So the pictures were taken specifically for this purpose and at the required angles.”
“I delivered the photos, and almost four years later, I was surprised by the release of the new passport with my photos inside. I cannot express my feelings in words, I felt an indescribable happiness. It is actually an unprecedented and great achievement for me. All of this is due to the great development we are witnessing, as the Ministry of Culture established the Visual Arts Authority … that did not exist before.”
Al-Husseini said that his passion for photography began at an early age, and developed in middle school.
“My story began when I pressed my father to buy me a new camera. His condition was for me to excel in my studies. As soon as I achieved the required result, the reward was a three-megapixel digital camera through which I saw the world and through which this passion developed. I became the school’s photographer for all its events, trips and visits. The more I practiced it, the more I fell in love with photography, to the point where I decided to work in this field,” he said.
He said Saudi photographers have the ability to become known worldwide and should continue to practice their art form. The key is to produce high quality images that tell a story, he said.
He believes photography can help bridge cultures. “What’s a better way to learn more about a country other than pictures? So many countries are paying huge sums to local and international photographers to visit and highlight their landmarks for the purpose of marketing tourism.”
He said budding young photographers should focus on taking good pictures rather than obsess about having the most sophisticated equipment. This attitude can become a career obstacle, he added.
Al-Husseini said he found YouTube the best free educational tool. The platform contains everything a beginner photographer needs. Enrolling in paid courses is required to gain more expertise, he said.
“Observing professional photographers and working with them will provide you a huge amount of experience, and I would recommend it even if it is free of charge, because in this field, knowledge is much more important than certificates,” he added.