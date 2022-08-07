You are here

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Soybeans fall, corn rises; Copper rebounds; Food commodity prices declined globally in July

US soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices extended losses on Friday as an unexpectedly strong US jobs report eased recession worries and dashed speculation that the Federal Reserve would pivot away from its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold fell 0.88 percent to $1,775.50 per ounce, while US gold futures settled down 0.87 percent at $1,791.20.

Soybeans fall

US soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of its crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled down 9 cents at $14.08-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT December corn settled 3-3/4 cents higher at $6.10 a bushel. The contract found support from overnight weakness at its 20-day moving average.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $7.75-3/4 a bushel.

Copper rises

Copper rebounded on Friday as fears of a global recession eased after strong US jobs data and investors focused on low inventories and threats to supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.8 percent to $7,869 a ton, building on the previous session’s 0.7 percent gain.

Food commodity prices declined globally in July

The world food community prices declined significantly in July, as major cereal and vegetable oil prices recorded double-digit percentage declines, according to a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN. 

According to the report, FAO Food Price Index averaged 140.9 points in July, down 8.6 percent from June, thus marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline since hitting all-time highs earlier in the year.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index decreased by 19.2 percent in July from June, marking a 10-month low, while the Cereal Price Index dropped by 11.5 percent. 

“The decline in food commodity prices from very high levels is welcome, especially when seen from a food access viewpoint; however, many uncertainties remain, including high fertilizer prices that can impact future production prospects and farmers’ livelihoods, a bleak global economic outlook, and currency movements, all of which pose serious strains for global food security,” said FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero.

(With input from Reuters) 

China's IPO market leads the globe with record $58bn boom

China’s IPO market leads the globe with record $58bn boom
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: China’s initial public offering market seems unflinching in a period of volatility, as it climbed to $57.8 billion so far in 2022, the largest ever for such a period. 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, there have been five IPOs of above $1 billion since January. 

In the same time period, there was only one IPO above $1 billion in New York and Hong Kong, while there were none in London. 

The report also added that the Asian giant’s share of global IPO proceeds has more than tripled to 44 percent this year, from 13 percent at the end of 2021. 

The Bloomberg report, citing market experts, noted that the surge in listings could be driven by concern that economic conditions might worsen later in the year, due to the looming scare of the pandemic. 

“They have a weaker outlook for the market and worry that factors including earnings uncertainty could make listing in the future harder than now,” Shen Meng, a director at investment bank Chanson & Co., told Bloomberg. 

 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5 percent from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.

The world’s top crude buyer took in 37.33 million tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday, equivalent to 8.79 million barrels per day.

That edged up from June’s 8.72 million bpd, but was down sharply from 9.7 million bpd in July 2021.

Imports for the first seven months totaled 289.84 million tons, or about 9.98 million bpd, down 4 percent versus the same period last year, as extended COVID-19 restrictions and the government’s curbs on fuel exports capped crude purchases.

While independent refiners were running near 70 percent capacity between June and July — up from below 50 percent earlier in the year and mostly processing discounted oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela — state refiners curbed rates due to thin margins.

The data also showed refined oil product exports rebounded slightly to 3.41 million tons versus 3.21 million tons in June, though they remained 23 percent below the 4.64 million tons from a year earlier.

Gas imports for the first seven months fell 9.6 percent on the year to 62.21 million tons.

China's July copper imports rise as price slump spurs buying

China’s imports of copper in July rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier, customs data on Sunday showed, as a sharp drop in the price of the metal triggered buying appetite amid falling domestic inventories.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products, totaled 463,693.8 tons in July, compared with 424,280.3 tons a year earlier.

July’s copper imports, however, were down 13.8 percent from the previous month’s 537,698 tons.

In the first seven months of 2022, China brought in 3.41 million tons of unwrought copper and copper, an increase of 5.8 percent from last year.

The country exported 652,197.9 tons of unwrought aluminum and aluminum products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminum products, in July, up 39.1 percent from 469,030.6 tons last July.

Snickers maker apologizes

Mars Wrigley, makers of the Snickers candy bar, apologized on Friday for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country.

Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan went viral on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Friday.

Mars Wrigley on its Snickers China Weibo account published an apology and said the relevant content had been amended.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Oil Updates — Crude at multi-month low; US oil rig count falls; US to talk with Indonesia on Russia oil price cap

Oil Updates — Crude at multi-month low; US oil rig count falls; US to talk with Indonesia on Russia oil price cap
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices settled higher on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses on strong US job growth data, but closed the week at their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand.

Brent crude settled up 80 cents to $94.92 a barrel, 11 percent off last Friday’s settlement. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 47 cents to $89.01, off 8 percent in the week.

US oil rig count falls by the most since September

US energy firms this week cut the number of oil rigs by the most since September as production grows incrementally because energy firms are boosting shareholder returns and facing higher operating costs due to inflationary and supply chain pressures.

The number of oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell seven to 598 in the week to Aug. 5, the first weekly decline in 10 weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Gas rigs rose four to 161, their highest since August 2019, while the combined oil and gas fell by three to 764, which puts the total rig count up 273, or 56 percent, over this time last year, Baker Hughes said.

Even though the total rig count has climbed for a record 24 months through July, weekly increases have mostly been in the single digits and oil production is only forecast to recover to pre-pandemic record levels next year.

US, Indonesia to discuss oil price cap on Russia

A senior US Treasury Department official will visit Indonesia and Singapore next week to talk with counterparts about the potential price cap on Russian oil exports planned as a response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the department said on Friday.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, a Treasury Department assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, will visit Jakarta on Monday and Tuesday, and will visit Singapore, a major oil hub, from Wednesday through Thursday.

She will meet government officials to discuss responses to Russia’s war in Ukraine including the price cap on Russian oil, a major funder of President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Rosenberg will also meet with business leaders in energy and finance.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has promoted the cap that would limit the amount of oil refiners and traders can pay for Russian crude as a way to help lower global oil prices without reducing supply.

Indonesia’s state oil company PT Pertamina said in March it was considering buying crude from Russia as it sought crude for a revamped refinery. But in May it was reconsidering the plan, press reports said.

Critics have said a price cap could lead to higher, not lower prices, if Russia decides to slow oil exports. Such a move could cost Russian oil producers if they have to shut in wells as a result.

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity revised up by 23 percent for August

Russia’s idled primary oil refining capacity was revised up to 3.196 million tons in August, up 23 percent from the previous estimate, according to Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv Eikon data.

The idled primary oil refining capacity for September was also revised up by 11 percent to 4.295 million tons. The revisions follow several adjustments in maintenance plans on Russian oil refineries.

(With input from Reuters)

TASI starts the week higher on strong earnings reports: Opening bell

TASI starts the week higher on strong earnings reports: Opening bell
Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index has started the week higher after a wave of earnings reports boosted investor sentiment.

TASI added 0.15 percent at 12,309, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 21,846, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi British Bank added 0.48 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.25 percent decline.

Elm Co. fell 0.61 percent, after it announced a 59 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022 to SR444 million ($118 million), in addition to a contract award worth SR57 million with the Ministry of Interior.

Leejam Sports Co. sank 8.4 percent to lead the fallers, after announcing it will distribute cash dividends of SR0.37 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Red Sea International dropped 2.04 percent, after seeing its first-half losses widen to SR67 million, following a revenue drop of 24 percent

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group decreased 0.46 percent, despite posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR789 million for the first half of 2022.

Last Friday, oil prices fell to their lowest level since February, with Brent crude settling at $94.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $89.01 a barrel.

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index TASI ended flat at 12,291 last week, amid a wave of earning reports and declining oil prices.

The UAE and Qatar indexes were down as a drop in oil prices dragged down shares, but other Gulf peers recorded slight gains.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar lost 0.3, 0.5, and 0.1 percent, respectively, while Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman advanced between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 gained as much as 5.3 percent.

Oil prices exited the previous week at their lowest level since February, with Brent crude settling at $94.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $89.01 a barrel.

Stock news

Elm Co. announced a 59 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022 to SR444 million ($118 million), in addition to a contract award worth SR57 million with the Ministry of Interior

Leejam Sports Co. will distribute cash dividends of SR0.37 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Red Sea International saw its first-half losses widen to SR67 million, following a revenue drop of 24 percent

Jazan Energy and Development Co. announced the resignation of its CEO Bedor Nasser Al-Rashoudi

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group said it will payout SR0.86 per share in quarterly dividends after posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR789 million for the first half of 2022

Unitholders of Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund will receive a cash dividend of SR0.26 per unit for the first half of the year

Calendar

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

