You are here

  • Home
  • King Fahd National Library exhibits rare Qur’ans

King Fahd National Library exhibits rare Qur’ans

King Fahd National Library exhibits rare Qur’ans. (SPA)
King Fahd National Library exhibits rare Qur’ans. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8v66

Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

King Fahd National Library exhibits rare Qur’ans

King Fahd National Library exhibits rare Qur’ans. (SPA)
  • The King Fahd National Library recently added to its collection Chinese books donated by the National Library of China
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Fahd National Library has opened an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, including medieval copies of the Qur’an, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil launched the opening, which includes books printed prior to the Kingdom’s unification during the reign of King Abdulaziz.
Saleh Al-Aboudi, director of the library’s Anecdotes and Collections Department, gave a presentation explaining the exhibition’s contents, which boasts Qur’ans dating back to the third century AH as well as local manuscripts, miniatures, antiquities, inscriptions, and other Arab and Saudi publications.
The King Fahd National Library recently added to its collection Chinese books donated by the National Library of China.
The books — covering subjects including history, economy, tourism and culture — are distributed in Arabic and English. They include literature related to China, including books on the Chinese language and children’s books, which serve as an opportunity for Saudis to get to know the country and its culture.

 

Topics: King Fahd National Library (KFNL)

Related

King Fahd National Library gifted 2,000 books by China’s Sinopec photos
Saudi Arabia
King Fahd National Library gifted 2,000 books by China’s Sinopec
Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library adds Chinese books to collection
Art & Culture
Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library adds Chinese books to collection

Saudi artist with a disability blows minds with his paintings

Ahmed Hakeem’s paintings were displayed at Markaz Al-Oun Bazaar. (Supplied)
Ahmed Hakeem’s paintings were displayed at Markaz Al-Oun Bazaar. (Supplied)
Updated 07 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi artist with a disability blows minds with his paintings

Ahmed Hakeem’s paintings were displayed at Markaz Al-Oun Bazaar. (Supplied)
  • Ahmed Hakeem’s love of creativity helps him to forget the difficulties he faces to draw some amazing art pieces
  • Hakeem has not let his disability be an impediment to what he likes doing, which is painting
Updated 07 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: With joy, Ahmed Hakeem holds his brush, starts picking vibrant colors, and then he paints cubic and abstract shapes on an empty canvas.

Hakeem is a 34-year-old Saudi artist who has a mild intellectual disability. Individuals with mild ID are slower in all areas of conceptual development and social and daily living skills.

But Hakeem’s love of art helps him to forget the difficulties he faces as a person with a disability to draw some amazing art pieces. He has not let his disability be an impediment to what he likes doing, which is painting.

Not only that he is good at painting, but he is also an athlete. He is a good swimmer, he plays basketball, he loves running, he has won bronze and silver medals in sports.

He is also good at ping pong, padel, hiking, and loves animals.

During the pandemic, Hakeem unleashed his creative side and started to learn to paint. He enrolled in classes, and he started drawing abstract and cubic art.

FASTFACTS

• Hakeem is a 34-year- old Saudi artist who has a mild intellectual disability. Individuals with mild ID are slower in all areas of conceptual development and social and daily living skills.

• He has not let his disability be an impediment to what he likes doing, which is painting.

• He is also an athlete. He is a good swimmer, he plays basketball, he loves running, he has won bronze and silver medals in sports.

His paintings were displayed at Markaz Al-Oun Bazaar, which is a help center and non-profit organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities, and he wants to have his own gallery in the future.

Hakeem, who works at Juffali Heavy Equipment as an assistant, also talked about how hard it is for people with disabilities to find a good job.

“You need to know about the challenges that I am having with the community in general. Most people with disabilities are usually unemployed and don’t have access to powerful governmental aid, but their families have to enroll them in special clubs, and this can be financially stressful to the parents, so there is a lack of community and activities for us,” Hakeem told Arab News.

Nour Hakeem, his sister, said: “Because Hakeem looks normal and is not in a wheelchair, many places we go, they see him as a normal person, and every time we go out, I have to have proof that he is mentally challenged, which is very hard.”

“Even though the plane’s tickets are more expensive than the economy ticket and the discount they give us isn’t that much, so basically we book him a normal economy ticket but hopefully with time this is going to change soon because there is more attention by the authorities on people with disabilities,” she said.

According to APD, the official association of people with disabilities, the percentage of people with disabilities in the Kingdom is 7.1 percent, or 1,445,723 people out of a population 32.94 million. The association is set to organize its efforts and build an integrated institutional system to remove barriers to people with disabilities and empower them to live in society without discrimination.

 

Topics: Saudi artists Ahmed Hakeem Saudi Arabia Markaz Al-Oun Bazaar

Related

Special Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit
Abdulhalim Radwi Prize awarded to 10 Saudi artists
Saudi Arabia
Abdulhalim Radwi Prize awarded to 10 Saudi artists

Makkah governor receives US consul general in Jeddah

Makkah governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives US Consul General Faris Asad in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Makkah governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives US Consul General Faris Asad in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Makkah governor receives US consul general in Jeddah

Makkah governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives US Consul General Faris Asad in Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • Faris’ other past assignments include assistant information officer in Amman, Jordan, and public diplomacy officer with a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Mosul, Iraq
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received US Consul General Faris Asad in Jeddah on Sunday.
They discussed topics of common interest. Asad also concurrently serves as the US representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, headquartered in Jeddah. He joined the US Department of State in 2004 as a foreign service officer.
Most recently, Faris served as political chief at the US Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 2018-2020.
Faris’ other past assignments include assistant information officer in Amman, Jordan, and public diplomacy officer with a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Mosul, Iraq.

 


 

Topics: US consul general Faris Asad

Related

Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor ‘honored to serve pilgrims anytime, anywhere’
Makkah governor launches prison diversion project
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches prison diversion project

Saudi aid agency inaugurates 2nd phase of free eye surgery projects in Yemen

KSrelief inaugurates 2nd phase of free eye surgery projects in Yemen. (SPA)
KSrelief inaugurates 2nd phase of free eye surgery projects in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 07 August 2022
SPA

Saudi aid agency inaugurates 2nd phase of free eye surgery projects in Yemen

KSrelief inaugurates 2nd phase of free eye surgery projects in Yemen. (SPA)
  • The Noor Saudi program aims to perform 6,000 specialized eye surgeries over the course of the year
Updated 07 August 2022
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched on Friday the second phase of its project to provide free eye surgeries, part of the Noor Saudi program, which will be implemented in the governorates of Aden and Mukalla, Yemen.
Director of the KSrelief office in Aden Saleh Al-Thibani said that the campaign aims to combat blindness and assist patients who cannot afford the costs of treatment.
The Noor Saudi program aims to perform 6,000 specialized eye surgeries over the course of the year, which will be implemented following a series of projects to cover as many patients in need of eye operations as possible.
Each project, Al-Thibani explained, consists of performing 400 operations, in addition to providing necessary medicines and eyeglasses.
Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Health Dr. Ahmed Al-Kamal expressed appreciation for the center’s continuous support of the Yemeni health sector and its humanitarian work in the country.
KSrelief concluded the volunteer training program in Mukalla on Sunday.  

Around 712 individuals benefitted from the program that focused on providing first aid for bicycle accident victims, common injuries, life  psychological first aid, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training among others. 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students
The convoy carried 3,000 food baskets weighing 285 tons. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency delivers food aid to flood-affected people in Pakistan

2-year afforestation campaign launched in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Saudi Arabia launches afforestation campaign in Asir. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches afforestation campaign in Asir. (SPA)
Updated 07 August 2022
SPA

2-year afforestation campaign launched in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Saudi Arabia launches afforestation campaign in Asir. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia launched the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives with the goal of planting 50 billion trees, reducing carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions
Updated 07 August 2022
SPA

ABHA: The Saudi National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification recently announced the launch of a two-year project aimed at rehabilitating fire-affected sites in the forests of Al-Jarrah Park in the Asir region.

The afforestation plan will see more than 160,000 trees and local plant species planted.

The project aims to boost the vegetation cover inside Al-Jarrah Park. The nature of the soil and geological features of the site will be tested in order to choose the most appropriate plan for rehabilitation.  

The center also aims to combat fire in different regions of the Kingdom and oversee the management of pasture lands, forests and national parks, which will boost sustainable development and enhance the quality of life.

Saudi Arabia launched the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives with the goal of planting 50 billion trees, reducing carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions.

The initiatives are part of the Kingdom’s endeavors to strengthen regional and international partnerships with a view to overcoming environmental challenges, protecting the planet and combating climate change.


 

Topics: Al-Jarrah Park Asir Saudi afforestation campaign

Related

More than 500,000 wild seeds distributed to afforestation forum visitors in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
More than 500,000 wild seeds distributed to afforestation forum visitors in Riyadh
ADIB joins consortium in sealing $480m deal to fund green Saudi initiatives
Business & Economy
ADIB joins consortium in sealing $480m deal to fund green Saudi initiatives

Saudi authorities arrest 14k violators in a week

Saudi police have arrested thousands of violators in a week. (SPA)
Saudi police have arrested thousands of violators in a week. (SPA)
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 14k violators in a week

Saudi police have arrested thousands of violators in a week. (SPA)
  • As per the ministry’s report, 54,739 violators comprising 51,658 men and 3,081 women are currently undergoing procedures for violating the regulations
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,509 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations from various regions of the Kingdom within a week, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.  

The arrests were made between July 28-Aug. 3 during joint field campaigns carried out by security forces units across the Kingdom.

According to the Ministry of Interior, 8,581 people were arrested over violations of residency system rules, 4,337 over border security rules, and 1,591 over labor laws.

Of the 420 people who were arrested for illegally trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 43 percent were Yemenis, 48 percent Ethiopians, and 9 percent were from other nationalities.

Another 12 people were also arrested for transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practicing other cover-up activities.

As per the ministry’s report, 54,739 violators comprising 51,658 men and 3,081 women are currently undergoing procedures for violating the regulations.

The Ministry of Interior warns that anyone who facilitates illegal activity will receive a 15-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of SR1million ($267,000).

 

Topics: saudi police raid Saudi jawazat

Related

Thousands held for labor, residency, border violations in KSA. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Thousands of labor, residency, border violators arrested across KSA
Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Local firewood violators arrested in Riyadh, Asir

Latest updates

Kyrgios ends title drought at Citi Open; Samsonova takes women’s crown
Kyrgios ends title drought at Citi Open; Samsonova takes women’s crown
Negotiators optimistic about progress on Iran nuclear deal
Negotiators optimistic about progress on Iran nuclear deal
Australia win historic cricket gold at Commonwealth Games as athletics wraps up
Australia win historic cricket gold at Commonwealth Games as athletics wraps up
Ashleigh Buhai claims Women’s British Open in playoff
Ashleigh Buhai claims Women’s British Open in playoff
South Korean Kim wins Wyndham Championship to secure PGA playoff berth
South Korean Kim wins Wyndham Championship to secure PGA playoff berth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.