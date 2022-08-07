You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years

What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years
Updated 07 August 2022
Author: George Friedman

In this book, George Friedman turns his eye on the future — offering a lucid, highly readable forecast of the changes we can expect around the world during the twenty-first century.

He explains where and why future wars will erupt and how they will be fought, which nations will gain and lose economic and political power, and how new technologies and cultural trends will alter the way we live in the new century.

The Next 100 Years draws on a fascinating exploration of history and geopolitical patterns dating back hundreds of years. Friedman shows that we are now, for the first time in half a millennium, at the dawn of a new era — with changes in store, including the war against terror will conclude and will be replaced by a second full-blown cold war with Russia.

Also, China will undergo a major extended internal crisis, and Mexico will emerge as an important world power.

