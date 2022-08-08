You are here

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

Qatar Airways will also introduce an additional four weekly flights to Riyadh starting Aug. 18 to meet growing demand. (Supplied)
Qatar Airways will also introduce an additional four weekly flights to Riyadh starting Aug. 18 to meet growing demand. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
  • The award-winning airline operates 93 weekly flights to four major cities in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Airways will resume services to its fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, Qassim, with three weekly flights starting Aug. 22.

From Sept. 2, the airline will expand the service to four weekly flights.

Qatar Airways will also introduce an additional four weekly flights to Riyadh starting Aug. 18 to meet growing demand.

The award-winning airline operates 93 weekly flights to four major cities in Saudi Arabia.

With the addition of Qassim and the four additional flights to Riyadh, Qatar Airways’ weekly flights to the Kingdom will total 101 nonstop journeys.

The resumption of services and increased capacity are part of the airline’s efforts to expand its services in the Kingdom and provide passengers with more options.

Passengers flying to and from Qassim will have seamless connectivity to more than 150 destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas via Doha’s Hamad International Airport, voted the world’s best at the 2022 World Airport Awards in June.

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabia Qatar

Macro snapshot — China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time since March; Japan runs current account deficit

Macro snapshot — China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time since March; Japan runs current account deficit
Updated 28 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Macro snapshot — China's exports to Russia grow for the first time since March; Japan runs current account deficit

Macro snapshot — China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time since March; Japan runs current account deficit
Updated 28 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: Chinese exports to Russia snapped four months of declines and grew robustly in July, while Russian shipments to China also held up well, official customs data showed.

Shipments to sanctions-hit Russia rose 22.2 percent in July from a year earlier in dollar terms, shaking off the decline of 17 percent in June and marking the first growth since March, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Sunday.

Imports growth from Russia sustained an elevated pace at 49.3 percent in July, though slower than a 56 percent gain in June and a 79.6 percent rise in May.

Japan runs first current account deficit in 5 months

Japan ran a current account deficit for the first time in five months in June as surging imports eclipsed exports, data showed on Monday, highlighting the pressure that higher energy and raw material prices are putting on the economy. 

The world’s third-largest economy ran a current account deficit of 132.4 billion yen ($980 million) in June, government data showed, reversing 872 billion yen from the same month a year earlier.

The data, which marked the first monthly deficit since January, was smaller than economists’ median forecast for a 703.8 billion shortfall in a Reuters poll.

Taiwan’s July exports up

Taiwan’s July exports increased 14.2 percent year-on-year yet the government warned of uncertainty ahead. 

Exports rose on sustained demand for technology products with shipments to China picking up, and while the government said the outlook was good for semiconductors it warned of growing uncertainty for the global economy.

According to the Finance Ministry, exports rose 14.2 percent in July from a year earlier to $43.32 billion. It is the second highest monthly figure on record and up for the 25th consecutive month.

That was slightly slower than the 15.2 percent rise recorded in June, but better than the 11.65 percent expansion forecast from a Reuters poll. 

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Russia Japan Taiwan

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German insurer Allianz is planning to sell its Saudi Arabia unit, as the firm eyes streamlining its portfolio and raising cash, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Allianz is currently working with an adviser to sell its controlling stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co.

To date this year, shares of Allianz Saudi Fransi have dropped about 44 percent and the company’s market value currently stands at roughly $231 million. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous noted that some insurers have expressed preliminary interest in acquiring the business. 

They, however, made it clear that deliberations are still at their early stages, and Allianz may even decide to retain the asset. 

Allianz Saudi Fransi was established in 2007 and is a joint venture of Allianz Group and Banque Saudi Fransi. According to its annual report, Allianz holds 51 percent of the firm’s shares.

 

Topics: Allianz funding Saudi Arabia

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry’s board has proposed a capital raise of 50 percent, after reporting a higher second-quarter profit.

The pipe manufacturer is looking to increase its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every one share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.

“The objective of the proposed bonus shares is to provide sustainable returns to shareholders, whilst supporting the company’s strategic investment plans,” the filing stated.

East Pipes had earlier reported a 190 percent year-on-year surge in profits to SR6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by a higher sales volume.

Topics: Saudi Pipes Tadawul

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts
Updated 08 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts
Updated 08 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Egypt is eying $10 billion of renewables to replace inefficient thermal fossil fuel power plants. 

In an effort to drive the country’s carbon emissions reduction goal, the precuts are expected to be delivered by the private sector, according to MEED.

US motors

A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved by the US Senate will put achieving electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation had warned that most EV models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for US buyers under the bill, Reuters reported. 

Offshore rigs

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded two contracts totaling over 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) to hire eight jack-up offshore rigs, Trade Arabia reported. 

Awarded by ADNOC Offshore, the contracts will support the expansion of the firm’s crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

Topics: NRG Matters ADNOC

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell
Updated 08 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell
Updated 08 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended Monday higher after a wave of earnings reports boosted investor sentiment.

The Tadawul All Share Index added 0.66 percent reaching 12,297, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 1.36 percent at 22,072.

The Saudi British Bank climbed 1.44 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.13 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, ended the day 1.82 percent higher, while Alinma Bank rose 1.07 percent.

The Middle East Paper Co. gained 2.83 percent, following a 216 percent increase in first half profits.

The Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. rose 2.79 percent, following the signing of a $4 million contract with German GEA Food for meat production.

Bank Albilad rose 2.62 percent, following the announcement of the establishment of Enjaz Payment Services Co., a closed joint-stock company located in Riyadh.

Almarai Co. increased 0.56 percent, following the announcement of the re-appointment of Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Alkabeer as chairman and Suliman Al-Muhaideb as vice chairman.

Topics: TASI NOMU

