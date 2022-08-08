Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

RIYADH: Qatar Airways will resume services to its fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, Qassim, with three weekly flights starting Aug. 22.

From Sept. 2, the airline will expand the service to four weekly flights.

Qatar Airways will also introduce an additional four weekly flights to Riyadh starting Aug. 18 to meet growing demand.

The award-winning airline operates 93 weekly flights to four major cities in Saudi Arabia.

With the addition of Qassim and the four additional flights to Riyadh, Qatar Airways’ weekly flights to the Kingdom will total 101 nonstop journeys.

The resumption of services and increased capacity are part of the airline’s efforts to expand its services in the Kingdom and provide passengers with more options.

Passengers flying to and from Qassim will have seamless connectivity to more than 150 destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas via Doha’s Hamad International Airport, voted the world’s best at the 2022 World Airport Awards in June.