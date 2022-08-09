You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped

India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped

India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped
(Nomura analysts put the inflation figure at 6.7 percent in 2022 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pzf3c

Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped

India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Lower food and commodity prices have led to India’s headline retail inflation forecast being revised down 20 basis points by Japanese financial holding company Nomura.

Nomura analysts put the inflation figure at 6.7 percent in 2022, but they expect inflation to average 6.0 percent in 2023 — up from 5.9 percent in their previous forecast.

“Some ameliorating factors have materialized in July, such as lower food and commodity prices, but retail prices are likely to remain sticky,” Nomura analysts Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.

Nomura expects India’s economic growth at 7.0 percent in 2022/23, which is seen easing to 5.5 percent in the next financial year that starts in April 2023.

It expects the pace of hikes in policy rates to slow down and sees the Reserve Bank of India hiking repo rate by 35 basis points in September and 25 bps in December.

India could scrap wheat import duty to cool domestic prices: sources

India could scrap a 40 percent duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world’s second-biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday.

Late in the day, the trade ministry said it would restrict the export of some wheat-derived products like finely milled “maida” and semolina from Aug. 14, with only an inter-ministerial committee allowed to clear their shipment. Exports of the items are generally small.

India barred wheat exports in May after the crop suffered a heatwave, but domestic prices still rose to a record high. Yet, international prices are still way above the domestic market, making it unviable for traders to buy from abroad.

If the government does remove the duty, and international prices also fall, then traders say they could start importing, especially during the upcoming festival season, when higher demand typically drives domestic prices higher.

“We are exploring all possible options to bring down the prices,” said a senior government official who held a discussion with industry officials last week.

India reassures availability of crop supply to Gulf states

Abdullah BalSharaf, chairman of the Food Items Committee at the Saudi Chambers Council, said that Indian producers have reassured the availability of crops including the Basmati grains to Gulf states, as the country reported adequate rainfalls this year.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Aawsat, he added that there is an abundance of inventory in the Saudi market, which will help to maintain price stability.

BalSharaf noted that there is a shortage of rainfall in India, but regions, where Basmati rice is being produced, have received adequate rainfall. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Nomura wheat

Related

India In-Focus — Bond yields end higher; India mulls blocking Chinese firms from sub-$150 phone market 
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Bond yields end higher; India mulls blocking Chinese firms from sub-$150 phone market 
India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project
Updated 09 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project
Updated 09 August 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 2.33 percent to $23,889 as of 8:03 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,779 rising by 3.87 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project

The Australian central bank announced on Tuesday that it will conduct research into the possibility of a central bank digital currency in Australia, according to Reuters.

The year-long program is a partnership between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Center.

In addition to better understanding some of the technological, legal, and regulatory considerations associated with the issuance of a CBDC, the project will identify innovative use cases and business models that would be supported by it.

An RBA-responsible CBDC pilot will be developed as part of the program and will operate in a ring-fenced environment.

The CBDC will be able to provide households and businesses with innovative and value-added payment and settlement services based on the specific use cases developed by industry participants.

BitMEX crypto exchange laundering case: new guilty plea

Following the guilty pleas of BitMEX’s three co-founders, BitMEX’s first employee has also pleaded guilty to violating US bank secrecy laws, reported Reuters.

In Manhattan, Gregory Dwyer, 39, of Australia and Bermuda, pleaded guilty before US District Judge John Koeltl. In addition, he agreed to pay a fine of $150,000.

In 2015, Dwyer and BitMEX founders Benjamin Delo, Arthur Hayes, and Samuel Reed willfully violated the federal Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement anti-money laundering and “know your customer” programs, effectively transforming the exchange into a money laundering operation.

At BitMEX, the Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange, Dwyer was head of business development.

Although Delo, Hayes, and Reed were each sentenced to probation, Dwyer could face up to five years in prison.

Requests for comment from Dwyer’s lawyer were not immediately returned, according to Reuters

Two US Financial regulators filed civil charges last August against BitMEX for failing to properly screen customers and accepting customer funds for crypto trading without registration.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum Australia central bank

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m

SABIC expects margins to remain under pressure despite profit jump

SABIC expects margins to remain under pressure despite profit jump
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

SABIC expects margins to remain under pressure despite profit jump

SABIC expects margins to remain under pressure despite profit jump
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Chemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Co. expects profit margins to remain under pressure in the second half, despite posting a nearly 4 percent surge in second-quarter earnings, as cost burdens persist.

“Due to slowdown in global gross domestic product growth, lockdowns in China, conflict in Europe, and continued supply chain challenges, we expect margins to be under pressure in the second half of 2022,” SABIC said in a statement.

It added that GDP is estimated to grow at a rate between 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent, compared to 3.2 percent and 3.6 percent previously.

The Saudi-listed firm made SR7.93 billion ($2.1 billion) in profits during the second quarter of 2022, up from SR7.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.

It beat analysts’ expectations of a 23-percent profit decline to SR5.9 billion, Argaam data showed.

Topics: SABIC Tadawul Profit shares

Related

Shares of Saudi-listed SABIC open 2.4% higher following earnings rise
Business & Economy
Shares of Saudi-listed SABIC open 2.4% higher following earnings rise
Update Chemical giant SABIC’s Q2 earnings beat estimates as profit soars to $2.1bn
Business & Economy
Chemical giant SABIC’s Q2 earnings beat estimates as profit soars to $2.1bn

Gulf Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar gains 2.4% on Saudi market debut

Gulf Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar gains 2.4% on Saudi market debut
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Gulf Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar gains 2.4% on Saudi market debut

Gulf Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar gains 2.4% on Saudi market debut
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fast-food chain operator Alamar Foods Co. saw its shares surge 2.4 percent as it started trading on the Saudi Exchange on Tuesday, following a SR1.2 billion ($326 million) initial public offering.

Its share price rose to SR117.6 from the IPO price of SR115 by 10:47 a.m. Saudi time, amid trading of almost 1.9 million shares.

The company raised 42 percent of its capital, representing 10.6 million ordinary shares, in an initial share sale to join the Kingdom’s primary market TASI.

Following the bidding period and strong demand from investors, the IPO was priced at the top end of an indicative range of SR115.

Alamar is a fast-food restaurant franchiser of two globally recognized brands: Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin, with operations across 11 Middle Eastern, North African countries, and Pakistan.

Topics: GULF DOMINO Tadawul shares

Related

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week
Business & Economy
Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week
Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
Business & Economy
Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors

ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 

ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 

ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Drilling’s net profit surged 34 percent to $379 million in the first half of 2022, as the firm’s revenue rose amid a continued fleet expansion program.

The half-yearly revenue of ADNOC Drilling, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., increased 13 percent at the end of June to $1.27 billion, according to a press release.

The release added that the net profit to $204.85 million, while the revenue increased 11 percent to $669 million in the second quarter of 2022. 

The company’s board has also approved an interim dividend rise of 5 percent to $341 million, which translates into 7.83 fils per ordinary share. 

“Excellent half-year results and successful strategic execution are testaments to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for ADNOC as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and chairman of ADNOC Drilling. 

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, CEO of ADNOC Drilling said: “The rigs we have added to our fleet in the first half will support us in delivering on our resolute commitments to our shareholders, including ADNOC, as it works toward its production capacity targets and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.” 

Topics: ADNOC stock profits

Related

ADNOC Drilling to acquire 2 additional units as it accelerates expansion
Business & Economy
ADNOC Drilling to acquire 2 additional units as it accelerates expansion
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021

TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell

TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell
Updated 09 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell

TASI edges higher; eXtra leads the market: Opening bell
Updated 09 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: TASI started Tuesday’s session 0.17 percent higher to 12,317 after a wave of strong earnings reports buoyed investor sentiment.

Nomu, the parallel market, added 0.86 percent at 22,262, as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi time.

eXtra climbed 4.70 percent to lead the gainers, after its half-year profits advanced 24 percent to SR225 million ($60 million).

Saudi chemical giant SABIC rose 1.58 percent, following a hike in second-quarter profits to SR7.93 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of SR5.9 billion.

City Cement Co. fell 0.35 percent, after reporting SR42 million in profits for the first half, a 64 percent decline from the same period in 2021.

Arabian Cement Co. rose 1.06 percent, despite a 14 percent drop in profits to SR87 million during the first half of 2022.

Retal Urban Development Co. decreased 1.55 percent, despite a first-half profit increase of 10 percent to SR93.5 million.

Bawan Co. gained 1.82 percent, after posting a 12 percent profit increase to SR95 million for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. slipped 0.62 percent, despite turning into profits of SR78.8 million during the first half of 2022, from SR47.5 million losses in the prior-year period.

Nahdi Medical Co. added 1.47 percent, following a 20 percent profit surge to SR506 million during the six-month period.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.13 percent decline.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock Saudi shares

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped
India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped
Saudi Arabia, US prep for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj 
Saudi Arabia, US prep for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj 
Hezbollah warns Israel against targeting Palestinian militants in Lebanon
Hezbollah warns Israel against targeting Palestinian militants in Lebanon
Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest
Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Australia’s central bank launches digital currency project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.