  • McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants
A man walks past a closed McDonald's restaurant in central Kyiv, in February. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March
  • McDonald's said it was working with suppliers to get products to restaurants
DUBAI: McDonald’s Corp. said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months in an early sign of western businesses returning to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.
The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, with McDonald’s selling most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.
“After extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees’ request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine” Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s head of international operated markets, said in a message to employees.
The company said it was working with suppliers to get products to restaurants and bringing employees back on site with enhanced safety protocols.
McDonald’s had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict McDonald's Kyiv

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance
Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance
RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank has mandated SNB Capital Co. to advise on the proposed issuance of an additional riyal-denominated sukuk, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The amount and terms of the offering, which seeks to strengthen the bank’s capital base, will be determined subject to market conditions.

SNB Capital will act as the sole book-runner, lead arranger, and lead manager of the potential offer.

Topics: SNB Sukuk

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. made profits of SR2.1 billion ($560 million) in the first half of 2022, thanks to better market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, announced in a bourse filing that profit is up 54 percent from SR1.4 billion in the same period last year.

This came in line with a 53 percent rise in revenue during the six-month period to SR32.5 billion, compared to SR21.2 billion a year earlier.

The improved results were achieved due to “favorable market conditions for refined products, which was driven by the increase of crude oil prices resulting in higher refining margins,” the company noted.

 In addition, a once-off income of SR236 million was realized during the current quarter as an early settlement of long-term loans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil prices shares Profit chemicals

TASI rises as earnings report wave buoys stocks, Ma’aden leads: Closing bell

TASI rises as earnings report wave buoys stocks, Ma’aden leads: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended the week’s final session higher on the back of another round of first-half corporate earnings results.

TASI edged 0.8 percent higher to finish at 12,530, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.92 percent to end at 22,023.

This was led by a 9.97 percent leap in Ma’aden, topping the gainers, after its first-half profit soared 232 percent to SR6.2 billion.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.57 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 2.38 percent.

Astra Industrial Group climbed 5.24 percent, after its first-half profit soared 202 percent to SR318 million ($85 million).

ACWA Power added 0.11 percent, after it recorded a 21 percent jump in profits to SR542 million for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Electricity Co. rose 0.58 percent, after it obtained an international syndicated loan of $3 billion.

Saudi Industrial Services Co. shed 0.61percent, after earning SR3.9 million in the first half of 2022, down 93 percent from the same period last year.

Savola Group slipped 1.76 percent, after it entered an SR459 million agreement to sell its shares in Knowledge Economic City Co.

Following the announcement, shares of  Knowledge Economic City increased by 3.85 percent.

Eastern Province Cement Co. shed 0.33 percent, after posting a 41 percent drop in profit to SR72 million in the first half.

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. declined 1.19 percent, after its net losses widened by 661 percent to SR9 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Co. for Hardware slipped 3.56 percent to lead the fallers since the opening bell, after it turned into losses of SR19 million during the first half of 2022.

 

Topics: Saudi TASI stocks shares

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June
Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 90 new industrial licenses in June, which were distributed over five industrial sectors.

Industries associated with the manufacturing of non-metallic minerals bagged 18 licenses followed by food products with 14 and 12 permits were issued for the manufacturing of fabricated metal products.

Nine licenses were issued to manufacture rubber and plastic products while seven permits were issued for the production of chemicals.

A report issued by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information indicated that the total number of industrial licenses issued by the ministry since the beginning of this year amounted to 501. 

The number of existing and under construction factories in the Kingdom until the end of the same month reached 10,675, with investments amounting to SR1.361 trillion ($361 billion).

The report also showed that with the issuance of new licenses the volume of investment in June alone amounted to more than SR2 billion.

It also indicated that small enterprises acquired most of the new industrial licenses during the same month with a rate of 83.33 percent, followed by medium enterprises with 14.44 percent, then micro-enterprises with 2.22 percent.

It also showed that the new industrial licenses were distributed over 11 administrative regions, topped by the Riyadh region with 32 licenses.

The number of jobs provided by the industrial sector during the month of June reached 5,706, of which 3,245 went to Saudis, and 2,461 to expatriates, according to the report. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Industries license

Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth

Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth
Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth

Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth
RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co.'s second-quarter revenues jumped 9 percent from the first quarter of 2022, driven by strong performance in the ports and water sectors.

Revenues for the second quarter reached SR213.2 million ($57 million) compared to SR196.2 million last quarter, the company reported.

SISCO posted SR3.1 million in net profit during the second quarter, compared to SR0.8 million in the first quarter, driven by higher profitability at its subsidiary Kindasa Co. coupled with performance improvement from associate companies.  

“Q2 2022 revenues showed promising signs of recovery compared to the previous quarter, which bodes well for the second half of the year,” said Mohammed Al-Mudarres, CEO of SISCO.

With the Kindasa plant back to normal operations after disruption in the first three months of the year, he said revenues for the water segment improved by 50.3 percent from the previous quarter, returning to a normalized contribution.

SISCO's first half profit declined by 92.2 percent despite improving results from associate companies, primarily due to continued pressure on gateway volumes on the ports segment revenue and margins.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate strong local consumption in H2 2022 due to the forecast increase in Umrah activities in the Kingdom. Meanwhile, estimated growth of 4.0% for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector in 2022 will provide further support to increased business activity across our portfolio,” the CEO added.

Topics: Saudi logistics Profit Tadawul

