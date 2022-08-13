Pakistan will overcome challenges with its proven commitment

On the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, I extend my heartiest felicitations to the entire nation. This day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland “Pakistan” for us. Today, we also reaffirm our resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and make Pakistan an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state.

This year, we are also celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of our independence and in this regard various ceremonies are being organized across the country to mark this propitious occasion. The aim of these events is to educate and create awareness among our people, especially the Pakistani youth, about the significance of national solidarity, Pakistan’s ideology and the Freedom Movement. I would like to commend the efforts of all stakeholders in organizing events to commemorate this historic moment.

On the occasion of this Diamond Jubilee, there is a dire need to assess our successes and failures. In our 75 years of history, we successfully overcame various challenges. We not only emerged as a nuclear power but also defeated the menace of terrorism. In the recent past, we successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this historic day, we pay homage to those personnel of our armed forces and law enforcement agencies who have laid down their lives for the defense, security and safety of our motherland. We also appreciate our workers, laborers, women, youth, business community and minorities, and all those who have played their role in the development and progress of our country.

Today’s Pakistan is facing challenges on the economic front but I strongly believe that our nation will overcome these challenges with its proven commitment, determination and patriotism as well as with hard work, unity, discipline, mutual harmony and solidarity.

While celebrating Independence Day, we should not forget our oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India has been committing egregious human rights violations in IIOJK for decades and it has been three years since India unilaterally revoked Article 370 and abolished Article 35A to deprive IIOJK of its special legal status on Aug. 5, 2019. I assure our Kashmiri brethren that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to them in their legitimate struggle for self-determination in accordance with the UN Resolutions.

In the end, I urge the entire nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development and progress of our country and prosperity of our people. We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland.

Insha’Allah!

- Dr. Arif Alvi, president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan