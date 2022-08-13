Pakistan will overcome challenges with its proven commitment

You are here

On the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, I extend my heartiest felicitations to the entire nation. This day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland “Pakistan” for us. Today, we also reaffirm our resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and make Pakistan an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state.

This year, we are also celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of our independence and in this regard various ceremonies are being organized across the country to mark this propitious occasion. The aim of these events is to educate and create awareness among our people, especially the Pakistani youth, about the significance of national solidarity, Pakistan’s ideology and the Freedom Movement. I would like to commend the efforts of all stakeholders in organizing events to commemorate this historic moment.

On the occasion of this Diamond Jubilee, there is a dire need to assess our successes and failures. In our 75 years of history, we successfully overcame various challenges. We not only emerged as a nuclear power but also defeated the menace of terrorism. In the recent past, we successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this historic day, we pay homage to those personnel of our armed forces and law enforcement agencies who have laid down their lives for the defense, security and safety of our motherland. We also appreciate our workers, laborers, women, youth, business community and minorities, and all those who have played their role in the development and progress of our country.

Today’s Pakistan is facing challenges on the economic front but I strongly believe that our nation will overcome these challenges with its proven commitment, determination and patriotism as well as with hard work, unity, discipline, mutual harmony and solidarity.

While celebrating Independence Day, we should not forget our oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India has been committing egregious human rights violations in IIOJK for decades and it has been three years since India unilaterally revoked Article 370 and abolished Article 35A to deprive IIOJK of its special legal status on Aug. 5, 2019. I assure our Kashmiri brethren that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to them in their legitimate struggle for self-determination in accordance with the UN Resolutions.

In the end, I urge the entire nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development and progress of our country and prosperity of our people. We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland.

Insha’Allah!

- Dr. Arif Alvi, president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

 

JEDDAH: Prizewinning Saudi student Lama Al-Ahdal, who has been scooping medals at Physics Olympiads, says her competition success motivates her to continue with her passion and achieve great things for the Kingdom.

She won gold at the Gulf Physics Olympiad, a bronze at the International Physics Olympiad, and a bronze at the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad.

Al-Ahdal spoke to the Saudi Press Agency about the beginning of her journey in the Physics Olympiad through the Mawhoob Competition, which she took part in several times.

It was her participation in 2018 that led to her nomination to attend training forums, a path that would eventually lead her to victory.

“I started attending basic courses in Jeddah, through which I qualified and passed the required tests. I was nominated for the Winter Forum at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh, then trained with the physics team, from which a number of students in the Kingdom would qualify to form the Saudi team for the Physics Olympiad.

“At the beginning of 2019, we underwent intense eight-hour training, both remotely and at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, to prepare for international competitions. I learned how to calculate the strength of the Earth's magnetic field using a string and two pieces of magnets, how electricity can be generated by heating two pieces of metal, how to measure the thickness of a candy wrapper using a laser, and other scientific experiments.

“The top five students were then nominated to represent the Kingdom, and thankfully I made it and snatched the gold medal in the Gulf Physics Olympiad, the bronze medal in the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, and the bronze medal in the International Physics Olympiad.”

Joining the Saudi physics team and undergoing training helped her to discover that physics was a beautiful subject. “I learned a lot from it and the Olympiad experience.”

Her participation increased her skills and developed her thinking by getting to know competitors from different countries.

“I also developed my time management skills since the training continued even during school days. My father and mother had a major role in helping me achieve my goals and encouraging me to try new things to gain more skills and learn more,” she said.

Setting a specific goal and working to achieve it was the most important thing that motivated her to take up the challenge and try new things.

Her father, Abdul Rahman Al-Ahdal, said his daughter’s journey was full of scientific challenges.

“She has always been a talented child and a bright student, with a  promising future ahead of her. God blessed her with a group of highly experienced trainers and supervisors. It is important to focus and draw a plan and work to achieve it.

“I thank King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, and everyone responsible for helping the sons and daughters of the Kingdom partake in forums of creativity, innovation and scientific Olympiad, and other scientific activities.”

TAIF: Visitors from all over the Kingdom and the Gulf are flocking to Taif this summer to get respite from the heat and rejuvenate in the region’s mountains.

The popular tourist location has a number of hotels and resorts designed and built to fit in with the natural landscape, several of which are also working farms or have beautiful gardens planted with the famous Taif roses and wild plants including basil, al-baitran, and marjoram.

Tourists and visitors can also stay in cozy, rural hostels made of old stone ornamented with carvings and sculptures of animals, where they can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and valleys of Taif, which are home to a variety of rare birds.

The city and other nearby areas such as Al-Hada and Al-Shifa are also famous for their fruits.

The region has more than 2,000 flower farms that produce more than 200 million roses every season. Taif roses have historic, economic and religious importance. The oil is used to perfume the walls of the Kaaba, which is also washed twice annually with its scented water.

Besides basking in nature, visitors to Taif can also visit museums, local markets, rose factories in Al-Shafa and Al-Hada, the cable car, a strawberry farm, the zoo, and historic castles.

 


 

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Armed Forces and US Marine Corps on Saturday launched a joint training exercise along the Red Sea coast in the western city of Yanbu, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said.

The “Outrageous Anger 22” exercise was inaugurated in the presence of Maj. Gen. Ahmed Al-Dibais, commander of the western sector, and Maj. Gen. Paul Rock, commander of the Marine Corps at the US Central Command, as well as senior officers from the Saudi armed forces and US Army.

An inspection tour included sites where the two forces will conduct the joint operations.

Col. Saud Al-Aqili, commander of the exercise, said that it aims to rehearse implementation of bilateral operational and logistical plans, exchange expertise between the two sides, and develop complementary work with civil authorities.

Col. Matthew Hakula, commander of the US forces, said that the joint maneuvers will raise combat readiness, as well as strengthen compatibility between Saudi and US troops.

The month-long drill includes logistical exercises and operations with live ammunition.

Abdulrahman Alotaibi has been the director of SMEs Training for Capacity Building at the General Authority for Small and Medium Size Enterprises, also known as, Monsha’at, since 2020.

Alotaibi’s current role includes overseeing the development of capacity-building solutions for SMEs and entrepreneurs through Monsha’at Academy’s online, local and international programs.

These programs support the Saudi business community by offering specialized skills in entrepreneurship, business planning, financial management and marketing.

Alotaibi started his career in Saudi Aramco in 2006 and held various roles in operations, accounting and planning.

He later joined the Saudi Export Development Authority in 2017 as an exporters training manager. He led numerous projects and programs to help Saudi companies to access and develop international markets.

Alotaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from King Abdulaziz University and a master’s in business administration from Al-Yamamah University.

He is a certified global business professional from NASBITE International and also certified in market analysis tools by the UN’s International Trade Center, ITC.  

In 2021, he published a book titled “Export Business Development —  A Guide to International Markets.” The work provides the necessary knowledge and best practices to help business people to develop and execute global business plans, evaluate opportunities, manage market challenges and grow international sales.

Working closely with various businesses and trade support organizations, Alotaibi has delivered workshops and advisory sessions in export and international trade. He also contributes to newspapers and other business media outlets.

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Ireland Nayel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir received Ireland’s Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom Gerry Cunningham at the embassy’s headquarters in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.

During the meeting, the pair discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Ireland, and ways to develop ties in all fields.

In a tweet, Al-Jubeir wished Cunningham a successful tour in Riyadh.

Last week, the Saudi ambassador welcomed Adil Bannaga, ambassador-designate of Sudan to Ireland.

 

