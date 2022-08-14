You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m
The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board has proposed a 33 percent capital hike. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtjs4

Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. aims to increase its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board has proposed a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and shareholders’ nod, the transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held, the filing said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks shares Capital

Related

Update Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO's shares climb after 216% leap in H1 profits 
Business & Economy
Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO's shares climb after 216% leap in H1 profits 
Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%
Business & Economy
Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%

Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market

Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market

Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s leading automaker is seeking to prioritize exports to Russia, its CEO said on Sunday, as both countries reel under Western economic sanctions.

Iran Khodro unveiled the latest model of its crossover Rira vehicle at its factory west of Tehran, where CEO Mehdi Khatibi announced the manufacturer’s ambitions for the Russian market.

“We are going to pay special attention to the Russian market, and we are also thinking of partnering with Russian investors,” he said.

“We have held good negotiations with Moscow. The Russian market, with its capacities, will be one of our important markets,” Khatibi added.

“We will begin exporting this year” to Russia, he said.

Iran Khodro had previously exported vehicles to Russia, notably between 2007 and 2009, Iranian media said.

The company’s vice president, Kianoush Pourmojib, struck an optimistic note on Sunday, pointing to increased exports to Azerbaijan over the past five years.

“We are ambitious about improving the quality of our vehicles,” he told AFP.

He added that while the manufacturer hopes to compete in markets such as Azerbaijan, Oman and Iraq, “in volume, it is of course Russia that is the most important.”

“This year, we will produce more than 500,000 vehicles and our goal within three years is to export 100,000 vehicles annually,” compared with fewer than 20,000 currently, he said.

Topics: Iran Russia sanctions auto industry exports

Related

Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF
Business & Economy
Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding unveils $3.4bn investment program

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding unveils $3.4bn investment program
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding unveils $3.4bn investment program

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding unveils $3.4bn investment program
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Kingdom Holding Co.unveiled its investment program worth SR12.8 billion ($3.4 billion), according to a bourse filing.

In June, the company announced that it completed its investment program during the period between the second quarter of 2020 and Q2 2022. The program invested in companies operating in diverse sectors with a proven track-record of growth and strong financial position.

The company’s total investments amounted to SR4.33 billion in 2020, SR3.75 billion in 2021 and SR4.73 billion in 2022.

 

 

 

Topics: Kingdom Holding PIF Russia oil and gas

Related

Kingdom Holding buys $283m stake in UK-based insurer Phoenix Group
Business & Economy
Kingdom Holding buys $283m stake in UK-based insurer Phoenix Group

UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan

UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan
Updated 14 August 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan

UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan
Updated 14 August 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: SWVL, Dubai-based mobility and transport solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that it had entered into a deal with US-based institutional investors to sell and buy over 12 million shares and securities for 73.4 million dirhams ($20 million) at 6.06 dirhams a share.

The sale of securities and private placement will take place on Friday, the statement said.

It said warrants issued under Series A and Series B will expire five and two years from the date of issuance, respectively.

The company will receive additional 110 million dirhams if the warrants are exercised during this period, it added.

Earlier this year, a special purpose acquisition company bought the transport startup.

Since its founding in Egypt in 2017, it has raised a total of 969 million dirhams.

Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan

The developer of Dubai’s artificial palm-shaped islands, Nakheel, plans to refinance existing debt by raising 17 billion dirhams ($4.6 billion), according to Bloomberg.

In addition to Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD, Mashreqbank is seeking financing from the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential.

Aside from regional and global lenders, the banks arranging the loan are also asking them to participate.
 
Emaar reports $1.8bn in H1 revenues

Emaar Development had its highest property sales during the first half of 2022, supported by recent successful launches that will create value for years to come, according to Emirates News Agency, known as WAM.

Compared to 2021, real estate sales increased by 10 percent to 15.216 billion dirhams ($4.143 billion) in the first half of 2022, WAM said.

It added that the Emaar Properties-owned build-to-sell business launched 15 projects in different master plans during the first half of 2022.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization at Emaar Development was 2.564 billion dirhams in the first half of 2022, up 15 percent from the same period in 2021, while revenue was 7.282 billion dirhams, WAM said.

Emaar now has a robust backlog of 32.753 billion dirhams, which will be recognized as future revenue for the company.

Over 3,100 residential units have been delivered by Emaar Development across prime locations, including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbor, Downtown Dubai, Emaar Beachfront, Arabian Ranches, and Emaar South. 

Currently, Emaar is developing over 26,100 residences in the UAE, with more than 55,100 being delivered as of June 2022. 

Topics: UAE Emaar

Related

UAE In-Focus – Dubai consultancy sets up 200 new companies; New Dubai Chambers formation to widen crypto adoption
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Dubai consultancy sets up 200 new companies; New Dubai Chambers formation to widen crypto adoption
UAE In-Focus – Dubai consultancy sets up 200 new companies; New Dubai Chambers formation to widen crypto adoption
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Dubai consultancy sets up 200 new companies; New Dubai Chambers formation to widen crypto adoption

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 65 percent drop in profit in the first half of the year, due to increased costs resulting from global inflation.

The company’s net profit fell to SR18 million ($5 million) compared to SR52 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to rising raw material costs and increased marketing costs due to global inflation.

The devaluation of the Egyptian currency also weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt, it added.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Halwani Profit loss Inflation

Related

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 
Business & Economy
Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 
Updated 14 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 
Updated 14 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: The UAE will hold the eighth World Green Economy Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre in September, as the Gulf state prepares to host COP28 next year, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Alongside promoting a green economy, the WGES plays a key role in supporting UAE’s climate action efforts and its commitment to sustainability. 

It also reflects the country’s support for energy and climate change issues and developing sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, according to the statement. 

Egypt's nuclear power plant 

The International Atomic Energy Agency has officially included Egypt among the countries that have a nuclear plant under construction, according to the Nuclear Power Plants Authority. 

The country is now included in the Power Reactors Information System PRIS database, which focuses on nuclear power plants worldwide. 

This happens as Egypt started the construction of the El-Dabaa plant, located in the northwestern governorate of Marsa Matrouh, which aims to generate a total of 4,800MW via four reactors.

Through a micro lens

Oman’s Sur Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, has signed an over $40 million investment contract with Al Ghaith for Chemical Industries to establish a chemical plant on a 60,000 sq. m. site.

The project aims to promote the growth of chemical industries and supply the oil and gas, petrochemical and water treatment industries with basic chemicals and raw materials, according to Trade Arabia. 

Also, China’s CATL said it would build a €7.3 billion ($7.6 billion) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers.

The construction of the 100GW plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, is the firm’s biggest overseas investment, according to Reuters. 

It would start this year after receiving approvals and should last no more than 64 months.

Topics: energy UAE Green

Related

NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech
NRG Matters — US power consumption to rise to record high in 2022; KAPSARC team attends energy event in Tokyo 
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — US power consumption to rise to record high in 2022; KAPSARC team attends energy event in Tokyo 

Latest updates

Israeli government accused of increasing settlement activities
Israeli government accused of increasing settlement activities
Syria reports Israeli missile attack on coastal region
Syria reports Israeli missile attack on coastal region
Anthony Joshua praises Saudi passion for boxing ahead of biggest fight of his career
Joshua and Usyk will clash for the second time when they face off at the 'Rage on the Red Sea' in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Indonesian fruit pickers on English farm at risk of debt bondage
Indonesian fruit pickers on English farm at risk of debt bondage
Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market
Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.