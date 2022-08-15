You are here

UAE In-Focus — RAK chamber members export totaled $435m in Q2; Gulf Navigation wins refinance deal

The Ras Al-Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued 5,871 certificates of origin, predicting that this number will reach 2,203 certificates in June, WAM said.
The Ras Al-Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued 5,871 certificates of origin, predicting that this number will reach 2,203 certificates in June, WAM said.
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Exports of companies registered with the Ras Al-Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry hit 1.64 billion dirhams ($435 million) in the second quarter of 2022, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

In addition, the chamber issued 5,871 certificates of origin, predicting that this number will reach 2,203 certificates in June, WAM said.

According to the report, 185 commercial establishments, 193 professional entities, eight industrial units, one service establishment and one agricultural company were registered in the second quarter of 2022.

Also in June, 158 new licenses were issued to establishments, while 3,592 licenses were renewed, and 234 licenses were canceled. A total of 255 new licenses were issued to companies in the wholesale and retail commerce sector.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2022, estimated and planned new investment capital exceeded 279 million dirhams, not including 55 establishments in free zones and 18 branches of local and foreign companies, while 390 people were estimated to be employed by these new businesses. Forty-two countries made new investments, WAM added.

Refinance of petchem tankers 

The Gulf Navigation Holding Co. completed the refinance of five petrochemical tankers, rated crucial, according to a statement.

The refinancing will help the company reduce its long-term debt load, it added.

Ali Abouda, the company’s CFO, said: “This agreement will establish a strong and prosperous relationship with our new partner, Jiangsu Financial Leasing Co., to which we are grateful for its belief in the company’s ability to grow and expand its operations.”

A petrochemical tanker has a tonnage capacity of 46,000 DWT and can transport a variety of liquids, such as petrochemicals, oils, and oil derivatives. Due to the scale of energy demand, this category of shipping is considered to have outsized prospects in the near term.

Alaan launches business card 

Alaan, a UAE-based corporate spend-management fintech, has launched an industry-first business cashback card, according to a statement.

Seed funding for the startup was around 9.2 million dirhams to build a platform that would enable companies to pay for invoices and spend money using modern corporate cards. Alaan cards reward business customers with cash back of up to 2 percent, it added.

Parthi Duaisamy, the CEO and cofounder of Alaan, said: “Consumers have long had access to such cards in the UAE, but that has not been the case for SMEs and corporates.”

Alaan, the statement added, also issues virtual cards for e-commerce transactions, SaaS subscriptions, vendor payments, and in-store purchases.

Merchant-locked cards can only be used at certain merchants, such as fuel stations, and can be set up with daily or monthly spending limits.

Through seamless integration with various accounting solutions, the platform eliminates expense reports, petty cash, and bookkeeping tasks.

In multiple markets throughout the Middle East, Alaan is expanding its headcount and scale, it concluded.

Topics: Dubai Ras Al-Khaimah chamber of commerce business Commerce

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defense and digital technology.

Speaking from the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence from British colonial rule, Modi exhorted its young people to “aim big” and give their best years for the cause of the country.

“We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said the 71-year-old Modi, wearing a turban in the colors of the Indian flag, in his 75-minute-speech in Hindi.

“It’s a big resolution, and we should work toward it with all our might.”

Ethanol target achieved ahead of schedule  

India has achieved the target of blending 10 percent sugarcane-extracted ethanol in petrol ahead of schedule, said Modi. 

During his Independence Day speech, the prime minister added that India should be self-sufficient in the energy sector. 

He noted that embracing renewables and promoting hydrogen-based energy could help energy independence. 

Paperless domestic travel becoming a reality at Delhi airport

The Indian government’s ambitious Digi Yatra, aimed at paperless domestic travel is becoming a reality at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. 

Delhi International Airport Ltd., also known as DIAL, on Monday announced the soft launch of a beta version of the Digi Yatra app for Android users. 

DIAL added that the app will be available for iOS users in another few weeks. 

“The face of passengers will act as their documents, like ID proof, vaccine proof, and also act as boarding passes,” said DIAL in a statement. 

The statement added that this paperless system will also enhance the safety and security at the airport, as the passenger data is validated with the departure control system. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Oil Modi PM

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Mouwasat Medical Services is set to add two more hospitals to its network to reach nine facilities, Managing Director Mohammed Al-Saleem told CNBC Arabia.

The two facilities will be added following the acquisition of Jeddah Doctors Co. and the opening of a new hospital in Yanbu.
The company also plans to establish a hospital in Riyadh, details of which will be revealed once all the formalities are completed, he added.

During the second quarter of 2022, the group’s net profit decreased 5.8 percent to SR141 million ($37.56 million), from SR150 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The official said the group witnessed pressure on profits in the first quarter, as a result of the expenses related to the operation of its new hospital in Madinah.

The Madinah hospital began operations on June 30, and is expected to generate revenue in the upcoming quarter, resulting in higher profits.

The group also recently acquired 100 percent of the Protocol Hospital in Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia HEALTH CARE acquisition expansion

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources saw an investment volume of SR13.7 billion ($3.6 billion) as it issued 501 new industrial licenses during the first six months of 2022. 

During the same period, 721 factories started production, attracting investments amounting to SR19.10 billion, the ministry’s monthly bulletin showed. 

This has brought the total volume of investments in the industrial sector until June to SR1.36 trillion, with a total of 10,675 factories. 

The bulletin further revealed that the industrial sector created over 26,000 jobs during the first six months of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Industrial sector Investment

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Updated 47 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Updated 47 min 36 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices slipped on Monday as the dollar rebounded, with expectations of sharp interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve further pressuring bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,792.76 per ounce, as of 0540 GMT, after rising about 1.6 percent last week.

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,808.20.

Silver drops

Spot silver dropped 1.2 percent to $20.57 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.2 percent to $950.62. 

Palladium slipped 0.8 percent to $2,203.98.

Grains down

Chicago soybeans slid more than 2 percent on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a US government report raised the country’s production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week.

Corn and wheat lost more than 1 percent each.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 2.1 percent to $14.24-1/2 a bushel, as of 0339 GMT.

Corn fell 1.4 percent to $6.33 a bushel, while wheat gave up 1.6 percent to $7.93-1/4 a bushel.

Industrial metals down

Prices of industrial metals fell on Monday after top consumer China reported several key economic data, which missed expectations by large margins, reinforcing fears of weakening demand from the world’s biggest metals market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $8,033 a ton, as of 0412 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3 percent to $9,160.34 a ton.

LME lead fell 1.8 percent to $2,145.50 a ton, tin declined 1.5 percent to $24,805 a ton, zinc decreased 1.4 percent to $3,539 a ton and aluminum eased 0.2 percent to $2,429 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver CORN

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound
Updated 15 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound
Updated 15 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world’s largest crude importer while the head of the world’s top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output. 

Brent crude futures were down 1.78 percent, to $96.37 a barrel at 11.10 a.m Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.74 percent, at $90.35. 

July refinery output in China drops to over 2-year low on plant outages

China’s refinery crude throughput fell last month to its lowest since March 2020 as several state refiners underwent unplanned shutdowns and their independent peers trimmed production in response to thinning margins.

Refiners processed 53.21 million tons of crude oil in July, 8.8 percent less than a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

That is equivalent to 12.53 million barrels per day, the lowest daily rate since March 2020, and compared with 13.37 million bpd in June.

The weaker throughput in July extended a rare decline in China’s refinery processing seen in the first half of 2022 as strict COVID-19 lockdowns and fuel export controls curbed their production.

During the first seven months, refineries processed 380.27 million tons, down 6.3 percent from a year before and equal to about 13.09 million bpd.

Prolonged outages at large state-run refineries such as Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Corp’s 320,000-bpd crude facility and PetroChina Wepec’s 200,000-bpd plant weighed on national production.

Sinopec did not resume refining at some of the units at the Shanghai plant until last week, while the northeast Liaoning-based Wepec was not expected to resume operation until late August after nearly three months’ shutdown, said an industry source.

Singapore marine fuel sales rebound to 7-month high in July

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the world, rose by 10 percent month-on-month to a seven-month high of 4.12 million tons in July, the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

The uptick came amid a rise in vessel arrivals for bunkering, which climbed 8 percent month-on-month to 3,181 vessel calls in July. Bunker fuel prices were also lower in July versus June, amid softer upstream crude prices.

Sales for both low-sulfur fuel oil and high-sulfur fuel oil grades climbed from the previous month, the MPA data showed.

LSFO supplied to ships climbed by 7 percent month-on-month to 2.51 million tons in July, though the sales fell by 7 percent year-on-year.

Low-sulfur bunker fuel premiums were still elevated in the first half of July, at a time when cargo premiums rallied to record highs, before trending lower toward the end of the month.

Meanwhile, HSFO supplied to ships rose by 16 percent month-on-month to 1.27 million tons in July, and was 20 percent higher year on year.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC China

