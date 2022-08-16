AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s AMAALA megaproject has received three bids for a contract to develop multi-utilities infrastructure for its 4,155 square kilometers tourism scheme, MEED reported, citing industry sources.

The companies which submitted the bids are ACWA Power, Alfanar, and the UAE-French consortium Masdar/EDF, the report added.

The scope of the project includes a 146-megawatt solar power plant, and a seawater reverse osmosis plant with a peak capacity of 58,000 cubic meters a day, along with a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 7,250 cm/d and power and water transmission networks.

The energy component of the package comprises multiple substations and a centralized battery energy storage system. It will also have a solar photovoltaic power plant.

AMAALA issued the tender for the contract in January, and it was extended multiple times.

The complete package is expected to enter commercial operations by June 2024, the report further noted.