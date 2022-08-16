You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 

India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 

India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 
India’s consumer inflation dipped to 6.71 percent in July, aided by a slower increase in food and fuel prices. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6pmg

Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 

India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares traded higher on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty 50 index trading above 17,800 for the first time since April 8, helped by softening consumer inflation that eased for a third straight month in July.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.7 percent at 17,827.25, as of 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.7 percent higher at 59,888.24. Indian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

India’s consumer inflation dipped to 6.71 percent in July, aided by a slower increase in food and fuel prices and adding to expectations that the central bank may rein in the pace of its policy rate hikes from next month.

Auto stocks were up, and the Nifty Auto index hit a record high with its 1.8 percent gain.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp. rose as much as 3 percent after strong June-quarter results.

Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.5 percent after the country’s biggest insurer posted a 20 percent jump in June-quarter premium income on Friday.

India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke to replace coal

Indian companies are importing significant volumes of petroleum coke from Venezuela for the first time, trade sources and shipping data showed.

India’s growing appetite for Venezuela’s petcoke – a byproduct from oil upgrading and an alternative to coal — is being driven by a scramble for inexpensive fuel to power industries as global coal prices have surged.

This could boost cash flow for the South American producer, where state and private companies have increased exports of petrochemicals and oil byproducts, and the more competitively-priced Venezuelan supplies could displace cargoes from traditional suppliers.

Indian cement companies imported at least four cargoes carrying 160,000 tons of petroleum coke from April to June, according to three trade sources, Refinitiv ship-tracking data and Venezuelan shipping schedules.

Another 50,000-ton cargo is expected to reach the port of Mangalore on India’s southwestern coast in the coming days while a 30,000-ton shipment is scheduled to depart later in August, the data showed.

Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen electric vehicle component cooperation

Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday expanded their cooperation and signed a term sheet under which the German carmaker will supply electric components to its Indian peer.

The agreement covers components of Volkswagen’s open platform for electric vehicles, called MEB, to be supplied to Mahindra’s new electric platform INGLO, the companies said.

The INGLO platform, which will power all of Mahindra’s EVs, offers options ranging from 60-80 kilowatt-hour battery capacity and fast-charging of up to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes, Mahindra said, without specifying the range of the EVs.

The cooperation aims for a volume of more than 1 million vehicles by 2030 and includes the equipment of five electric sports utility vehicles based on INGLO, the companies said.

“The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility,” Volkswagen management board member Thomas Schmall said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Oil mahindra coal economy sensex nifty

Related

Update India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 
Business & Economy
India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 
India In-Focus — Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62; US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62; US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US

KPMG joins Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as observer

KPMG joins Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as observer
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

KPMG joins Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as observer

KPMG joins Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as observer
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: KPMG has become the first professional services organization to join Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as an official observer.

DCO is an intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity. In a tweet, DCO wrote that KPMG will work together with the organization to inclusive digital economy growth and ensure digital prosperity for all.

A report published in ITP noted that KPMG’s association with DCO will involve operations in digital taxation, cross-border data flows, digital transformation and e-governance.

“KPMG is the first professional services observer of the DCO, with international expertise and a vital knowledge partner as we continue our mission to enable digital prosperity for all,” said Hassan Nasser, DCO vice president of international affairs.

 

Topics: Digital transformation Saudi Arabia

Related

Under the Initiative, the DCO and WEF will launch digital FDI enabling projects in countries around the world. (DCO)
Media
DCO, WEF launch digital initiative to boost global investment flows

AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED

AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED

AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s AMAALA megaproject has received three bids for a contract to develop multi-utilities infrastructure for its 4,155 square kilometers tourism scheme, MEED reported, citing industry sources. 

The companies which submitted the bids are ACWA Power, Alfanar, and the UAE-French consortium Masdar/EDF, the report added. 

The scope of the project includes a 146-megawatt solar power plant, and a seawater reverse osmosis plant with a peak capacity of 58,000 cubic meters a day, along with a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 7,250 cm/d and power and water transmission networks. 

The energy component of the package comprises multiple substations and a centralized battery energy storage system. It will also have a solar photovoltaic power plant. 

AMAALA issued the tender for the contract in January, and it was extended multiple times. 

The complete package is expected to enter commercial operations by June 2024, the report further noted. 

Topics: Amaala Saudi tourism project ACWA Power

Related

Special The Red Sea, AMAALA to be tourist destinations for all seasons video
Business & Economy
The Red Sea, AMAALA to be tourist destinations for all seasons
AMAALA reveals new yacht design as contracts to hit $320m in Q2
Business & Economy
AMAALA reveals new yacht design as contracts to hit $320m in Q2

TASI starts flat as investors assess the lower oil prices and higher inflation: Opening bell

TASI starts flat as investors assess the lower oil prices and higher inflation: Opening bell
Updated 16 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts flat as investors assess the lower oil prices and higher inflation: Opening bell

TASI starts flat as investors assess the lower oil prices and higher inflation: Opening bell
Updated 16 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index started Tuesday’s trading session flat as more earnings reports came out; investors tried to assess the impact of rising inflation and weaker oil prices on the index.

As of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time, the Tadawul All Share Index and the parallel market Nomu opened at 12,542 and 22,111, respectively.

In the energy market, Brent crude fell to $94.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined to $88.82 a barrel, as of 10:12 a.m. Saudi time.

The country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank increased 0.28 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.11 percent.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.87 percent, despite achieving its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), a 90 percent jump over analysts' expectations.

Dallah Healthcare Co. edged up 0.17 percent, after posting a 52 percent gain in profit during the first half of 2022, reaching SR152 million.

KEIR International rose 1.92 percent, after it partnered with US-based Quadratics Development to deploy its eco-friendly building system and technology in Saudi Arabia

Qassim Cement Co. dropped 2.08 percent, after reporting a 73 percent decline in first-half profits to SR54 million.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 2.76 percent after its profits dropped 93 percent to SR2 million in the first half.

Abo Moati for Bookstores Co rose 1.63 percent, following a 125 percent profit surge to SR4.3 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Saudi Industrial Development Co. edged down 1.60 percent, after its losses widened by 88 percent to SR11 million during the first half.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. declined 1.35 percent, after it turned into losses of SR5.5 million in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
TASI rises as investors await earnings, assess rising inflation: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises as investors await earnings, assess rising inflation: Closing bell

Commodities Update — Gold ekes out gains; Corn, soybean down; Copper up; Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian port; 

Commodities Update — Gold ekes out gains; Corn, soybean down; Copper up; Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian port; 
Updated 16 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold ekes out gains; Corn, soybean down; Copper up; Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian port; 

Commodities Update — Gold ekes out gains; Corn, soybean down; Copper up; Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian port; 
Updated 16 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a dip in US bond yields, although a stronger dollar and concerns over further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,781.40 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT.

US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,796.70.

Silver slips

Spot silver slipped 0.3 percent to $20.20 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1 percent to $932.01. 

Palladium was up 0.1 percent at $2,148.76.

Corn down, wheat up

Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of crop-friendly US weather conditions and declining demand in top importer China weighing on the market.

Wheat ticked higher after two sessions of losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.7 percent to $14.02-1/4 a bushel, as of 0309 GMT.

Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $6.26-1/4 a bushel, while wheat added 0.8 percent to $8.07-1/2 a bushel.

Copper rises

Copper rose on Tuesday, tracking upbeat sentiment in the US markets on prospects that the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing for the economy, but gains were limited as weak China data clouded the demand outlook in the biggest consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8 percent at $8,040 a ton, as of 0307 GMT, having dropped 2.8 percent in the previous session, the steepest daily decline in a month.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to $9,180.38 a ton.

Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under an UN-brokered grain export deal, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination center, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul.

One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Related

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop

Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in US shopping spree

Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in US shopping spree
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in US shopping spree

Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in US shopping spree
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought shares in Alphabet, Zoom Video and Microsoft as part of a wider pick of US stocks, bringing the sovereign wealth fund’s second-quarter investments to about $40.8 billion.

The PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

It also acquired shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock, buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares respectively.

The fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks, and added other stocks including Adobe Systems, Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce, Home Depot, Costco, Freeport-McMoRan, Datadog and NextEra Energy.

The PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

Apart from these firms, Saudi Arabia’s PIF is also the majority stakeholder in Lucid Motors, headquartered in California. Currently, PIF owns more than 60 percent share in the electric vehicle manufacturer.

In the first quarter of this year, PIF reduced its ownership of US equities by 22 percent to $43.6 billion, against the $55.9 billion it held a quarter earlier.

A filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission by the end of the first quarter suggested that PIF cut its stake in three companies which includes Visa Inc., Plug Power, and Walmart.

PIF, however, increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive, PayPal, Alibaba, and Farfetch Ltd.

Data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, in April, had revealed that PIF is currently in the fifth spot among the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets valued at $620 billion. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #pif Public Investment Fund Microsoft Zoom Video Communications Inc. Alphabet US stock holdings

Related

Update PIF, Cain International invest $900m in Aman Group to boost its global expansion
Business & Economy
PIF, Cain International invest $900m in Aman Group to boost its global expansion
PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  
PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat
Business & Economy
PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 
India In-Focus — Shares rise; India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke; Volkswagen, Mahindra deepen EV cooperation 
KPMG joins Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as observer
KPMG joins Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization as observer
AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED
AMAALA megaproject receives 3 bids for multi-utilities infrastructure contract: MEED
Gunmen kill 2 policemen escorting polio workers in Pakistan
Gunmen kill 2 policemen escorting polio workers in Pakistan
Usyk and Joshua all the rage in first Jeddah appearance
Usyk and Joshua all the rage in first Jeddah appearance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.