MENA Project Tracker— KOC delays two contracts; Iraq begins reconstruction of Mosul airport

QatarEnergy has received bids on its joint venture project with US-based Chevron Phillips Chemical for the construction of two main packages of a large-scale petrochemicals project in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.
QatarEnergy has received bids on its joint venture project with US-based Chevron Phillips Chemical for the construction of two main packages of a large-scale petrochemicals project in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.
Updated 15 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker— KOC delays two contracts; Iraq begins reconstruction of Mosul airport

MENA Project Tracker— KOC delays two contracts; Iraq begins reconstruction of Mosul airport
Updated 15 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: The Kuwait Oil Co. has delayed bidding on two of its projects.

Bidding for one of the projects, which include the construction of two 132 kilovolts substations and 33 power lines, has been postponed from Sept. 4 to Oct. 16.

While the other project — supplying sulphuric acid to refineries — has put off its bids for 14 days and rescheduled it for the 8th of September, reported MEED.

Iraq $150 million airport

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi has announced the reconstruction of the $150 million Mosul airport in the Nineveh governorate, reported Zawya.

This is part of the 161 post-war reconstruction projects that were promised by the Iraqi government.

The facility is set to increase Iraq’s aviation performance, in addition to increasing productivity of cargo transport and logistics in the region.

QatarEnergy JV

QatarEnergy has received bids on its joint venture project with US-based Chevron Phillips Chemical for the construction of two main packages of a large-scale petrochemicals project in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The project bids are estimated at $5 billion and expected on Aug. 7, reported MEED.

 This will increase Qatar’s overall ethylene production by 70 percent, producing a capacity of 2.08 million tons a year.

 

 

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise to $119bn in June

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise to $119bn in June
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise to $119bn in June

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise to $119bn in June
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi holdings of US Treasuries increased to $119.2 billion in the month of June from $114.7 billion in May, according to data released by the US Treasury. 

Out of the $4.5 billion increase in the total value of US Treasuries in June, long-term papers accounted for $2.7 billion, while the short-term bonds accounted for $1.8 billion.

Overall, Saudi Arabia’s long-term bond investments in the US Treasuries accounted for 86 percent or $102.02 billion, while short-term paper accounted for $17.1 billion or 14 percent. 

The $4.5 billion growth in value of US Treasury holdings held by Saudi residents marks the biggest monthly increase since August 2020. 

The total value of US Treasury holdings held by Saudi Arabia in June is also the second highest for this year. In January 2022, Saudi holdings of the treasuries stood at $119.4 billion. 

In the new list, the Kingdom maintained its 16th spot among the largest holders of US debt in June. 

Japan was the top holder of US Treasury bonds in June with a value of $1.24 trillion, followed by China and the UK with $967.8 billion and $615.4 billion respectively.  

Luxembourg grabbed the fourth spot with $306.8 billion, while the Cayman Islands garnered fifth place with $300.4 billion. 

Looking at some other oil exporting countries, the residents of Norway increased their holding in US treasuries by $4 billion to $112.4 billion.

The UAE’s US Treasury holdings surged by $1.6 billion to reach $39.9 billion. 

Kuwaiti residents’ holding value, however, slipped from $46.3 billion to $46 billion in June. 

Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022

Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022

Dubai experiences 22% growth in commercial licencing business H1 2022
  Department seeks to elevate Dubai's position as a preferred global investment destination
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Department of Planning and Development in Dubai, Trakhees, completed approximately 16,000 transactions through its Licencing Department during the first half of 2022, Emirates News Agency reported.

This figure represents a 22 percent growth increase over the same period last year.

Trakhees is the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation of Dubai.

Its Licencing Department provides corporate licensing services to local and free zones, as well as government agencies, such as the issuance of work permits, establishment cards, and no-objection certificates.

Trakhees CEO Abdulla Belhoul explained that the department experienced significant growth in all services supplied by the Licencing Department in the commercial licensing sectors in its private development areas.

Belhoul stated that Trakhees is eager to promote economic growth and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable hub to support the global economic sector.

He also pointed out the eagerness of Trakhees to realize Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of supporting the economy and elevating Dubai’s position as a preferred global investment destination.

Furthermore, Trakhees seeks to enhance its services in order to keep up with the aspirations of the UAE’s business leaders and investors.

“To reassure the support of the Department of Planning and Development — Trakhees towards providing the required services for projects and small and medium enterprises according to the highest standards, the department received 1,029 transactions to reserve a new trade name, at the level of local and free zone licences, during the first half of 2022 in private development areas that fall under the supervision of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation,” Belhoul added.

According to official statistics released by the Licencing Department, demand for local licensing services by customers increased to 7,067 transactions in the first half of this year.

The local license renewal service ranked first with 3,426 transactions, followed by local license amendments with 1,063 transactions.

Booking a new trade name resulted in 951 transactions, followed by 627 transactions for new local licenses.

Respectively, International City ranked first with 203 local licensing transactions, followed by Jumeirah Village Circle in second place, Palm Jumeirah, Dragon Market, and finally Palm Deira.

The statistics showed an increase in the number of government services transactions during the first half of 2022. This was accompanied by an increase in the number of work permits issued by the department, reaching 3,440 approved in Dubai, followed by 1,270 transactions related to permit renewal.

Regarding free zone license, the license renewal service was the most requested service, with 527 transactions from January to June 2022 . This was followed by 185 commercial permits and 78 transactions for reserving a trade name under the category of free zone licenses.

According to Belhoul, Trakhees seeks to facilitate requesting and obtaining various commercial licenses by implementing a package of procedures and improvements in its unified electronic system for issuing commercial licenses.

Additionally, the department aims to adopt a culture of excellence in performance to ensure customer satisfaction by shortening the time it takes to obtain these services.

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m
Updated 45 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m
Updated 45 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stock market operator Tadawul Group has entered a non-binding deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in financial technology provider, Direct Financial Network Co.

Tadawul Advanced Solutions Co., known as Wamid and owned by Tadawul, signed a memorandum of understanding with National Technology Group, a majority shareholder of DirectFN, according to a bourse filing.

GIB Capital has been appointed to advise on the proposed transaction, with a target value of SR140 million ($37 million), subject to adjustments.

The parties involved will hold further negotiations and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals before finalizing the deal, Tadawul said in the filing, adding that any updates will be announced in due course.

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading franchise retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a 26 percent profit surge, despite a fire that damaged some of its outlets in the Mall of Dhahran during the second quarter of the year.

The Saudi-based retailer achieved SR58 million ($15 million) in first quarter profits, up from SR45 million during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

A massive fire at Mall of Dhahran affected at least 11 of the retailer’s stores, but it did not affect Alhokair’s financial statements due to comprehensive insurance coverage.

Revenue stayed flat at SR1.7 billion due to muted growth in Saudi retail revenue, which was compensated for by solid growth in international retail.

Revenue in Saudi retails decreased 3.8 percent year-over-year due to ramp up activity prior to Ramadan.

In a separate announcement, Alhokair said that its accumulated losses have been cut to zero, following a 45.3 percent capital reduction.

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs
Updated 57 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs
Updated 57 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. reported a 58 percent drop in net profit during the nine months ending June 30 in response to higher raw material prices.

The company registered a net profit of SR70 million ($9 million) for the first nine months of its financial year, from a profit of SR167.8 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit was caused due to 53 percent increased raw material costs, 41 percent lower sold quantities in the construction sector, in addition to higher financing costs. 

