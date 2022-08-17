You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian cause ‘alive and well’ in Kuwait: Minister 

Palestinian cause ‘alive and well’ in Kuwait: Minister 

Palestinian cause ‘alive and well’ in Kuwait: Minister 
Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Aziz Al-Dihani meets with Palestine’s Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Sheikh Hatem Al-Bakri. (KUNA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yr9zf

Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Palestinian cause ‘alive and well’ in Kuwait: Minister 

Palestinian cause ‘alive and well’ in Kuwait: Minister 
  • His comments came after holding a meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Aziz Al-Dihani
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: The Palestinian cause is “alive and well in the hearts of the leaders, government and people of Kuwait,” the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) cited Palestine’s Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Sheikh Hatem Al-Bakri as saying. 
His comments came after holding a meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Aziz Al-Dihani on Tuesday. 
“The State of Kuwait is keen on supporting the Palestinian political leadership in their quest to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the minister said. 
The meeting reviewed matters related to the Awqaf ministry and service sectors, with a focus on the support from Kuwaiti charitable organizations to the Palestinian people, KUNA reported. 
Ambassador Al-Dihani said Kuwait strongly believes in the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to independence and maintains its support of Palestine on the regional and international scale. 

Topics: Kuwait Palestine

Related

Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack
Middle-East
Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack
Palestinians outraged as Israeli archaeologists dig up village
Middle-East
Palestinians outraged as Israeli archaeologists dig up village

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
  • Iran called on President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows”
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, its foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Wednesday, calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.”
Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.
“We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington ... The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that Siamak Namazi had now spent 2,500 days “wrongfully detained” in Iran and Washington was determined to secure the freedom of all Americans held by its Middle East adversary.
Kanaani spoke as Tehran and Washington sought to revive a 2015 nuclear pact after lengthy negotiations. The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran’s response to what the EU has called its “final” proposal to save the deal, after Tehran called on Washington to show flexibility.

Topics: Iran US

Related

Attacks on Iranian clerics, fueled by public anger, on the rise: Report
Middle-East
Attacks on Iranian clerics, fueled by public anger, on the rise: Report
EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal
Middle-East
EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal

Israel, Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations

Israel, Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Israel, Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations

Israel, Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel and Turkey have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to each other’s country following a steady improvement in relations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said on Wednesday.
“Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability,” the statement said.

Topics: Turkey Israel

Egypt’s FM addresses Caribbean meeting on climate change

Egypt’s FM addresses Caribbean meeting on climate change
Updated 17 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt’s FM addresses Caribbean meeting on climate change

Egypt’s FM addresses Caribbean meeting on climate change
Updated 17 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: In his capacity as president-designate of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference, Egypt’s foreign minister delivered a speech via video at the opening of a Caribbean regional meeting on climate change, hosted by the Bahamas.

Sameh Shoukry presented Egypt’s vision for the UN conference and the most prominent topics on its agenda.

He stressed the importance of shifting from promises to implementation, and of mobilizing the necessary support for global climate action.

Shoukry highlighted the need to support developing countries, including island nations, against the repercussions of climate change.

Before participating in the meeting, he held a video conference call with the Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Topics: Egypt Caribbean climate change

Related

Egypt, Bahamas hold climate change talks
Middle-East
Egypt, Bahamas hold climate change talks
Egyptian FM, US special envoy discuss coordination on climate change
Middle-East
Egyptian FM, US special envoy discuss coordination on climate change

Syria denies holding US journalist Tice captive

Syria denies holding US journalist Tice captive
Updated 17 August 2022
AP

Syria denies holding US journalist Tice captive

Syria denies holding US journalist Tice captive
  • US is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad
Updated 17 August 2022
AP

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government on Wednesday denied holding American nationals captive, including journalist Austin Tice who was abducted a decade ago in Damascus.
It issued a statement in response to US President Jo Biden saying last week that he knows “with certainty” that Tice “has been held by the Syrian regime,” and calling on Damascus to help bring him home.
The foreign ministry denied the accusation in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.
“The Syrian Arab Republic denies that it has kidnapped or forcibly disappeared any American citizen who entered its territory or resided in areas under its authority,” the statement said.
It said it would only accept “official dialogue or communication with the American administration if the talks are public and premised on a respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”
Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organizations when he disappeared after being detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on August 14, 2012.
Thirty-one years old at the time he went missing, Tice appeared blindfolded in the custody of an unidentified group of armed men in a video a month later, but there has been little news of him since.
Biden’s statement came on the tenth anniversary of Tice’s disappearance.
“There is no higher priority in my administration than the recovery and return of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad,” Biden said.
The previous administration under Donald Trump sent a White House official on a rare mission to Damascus in 2020, aiming to seek Tice’s freedom.
But that mission yielded no visible results.
In 2018, US authorities announced a $1 million reward for information that would lead to the journalist’s recovery.

Topics: Syria United States journalist

Related

Hundreds linked to Daesh transferred from Syria to Iraq
Middle-East
Hundreds linked to Daesh transferred from Syria to Iraq
25 dead in airstrikes, shelling in north Syria
Middle-East
25 dead in airstrikes, shelling in north Syria

Egypt to release 25 pretrial detainees: report

Egypt to release 25 pretrial detainees: report
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Egypt to release 25 pretrial detainees: report

Egypt to release 25 pretrial detainees: report
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt will release 25 pretrial detainees pending investigations on Wednesday, according to a member of the Presidential Pardon Committee. 

The group of pretrial detainees are to be released within around 24 hours, said Tarek El-Kholy, as quoted by Ahlam Online.   

This will be the latest batch of pretrial detainees released pending investigations.

The Presidential Pardon Committee is mandated to review the cases of pretrial detainees for political crimes.

El-Kholy previously noted in an interview with The Africa Report that only individuals who have not participated in violent acts or killed military personnel or civilians will be considered for pardon.  

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi re-affirmed on several occasions that Egypt holds no political prisoners and that the government promotes respect for human rights.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Egypt’s deadly church fire sparks global outpouring of sorrow and sympathy
Middle-East
Egypt’s deadly church fire sparks global outpouring of sorrow and sympathy
Canada, Egypt discuss aspirations to boost bilateral cooperation 
Middle-East
Canada, Egypt discuss aspirations to boost bilateral cooperation 

Latest updates

TASI rises as earning season continues: Closing bell
TASI rises as earning season continues: Closing bell
US asset manager Apollo acquires $400m stake in UAE’s Aldar Properties
US asset manager Apollo acquires $400m stake in UAE’s Aldar Properties
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto hacking losses jumped 60 percent to $1.9bn 
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto hacking losses jumped 60 percent to $1.9bn 
GCF 2022 to focus on reconsidering global cyber arrangements
GCF 2022 to focus on reconsidering global cyber arrangements
India In-Focus — New Delhi boosts Saudi oil imports; shares end higher
India In-Focus — New Delhi boosts Saudi oil imports; shares end higher

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.