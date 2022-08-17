Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July

RIYADH: The cargo throughput at Saudi ports increased by 16 percent in July 2022 reaching 28 million tons compared to 24 million tons during the same period in the previous year, according to the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani.

The rise in the throughput has been attributed to improved organizational performance, operational capacity and logistical efficiency.

The ports authority statistics also revealed a 45.4 percent growth in general cargo at 718,082 tons, a 30.3 percent increase in dry bulk cargo at 4.2 million tons and a 19.1 percent increase in liquid bulk cargo at 16.3 million tons.

Moreover, 1,140 vessels dropped anchor across the Kingdom’s trade hubs at a 12 percent annual growth rate.

Automobile imports also soared to 31 percent reaching 78,438 units as compared to 60,052 vehicles in 2021, whereas foodstuff volumes recorded a 40 percent uptick last month at 2 million tons.

Passenger traffic stood at 95,000, a staggering leap of 70.3 percent from last year’s tally of 56,000.

Meanwhile, 615,000 cattle heads were unloaded last month.