Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July

The rise in the throughput has been attributed to improved organizational performance, operational capacity and logistical efficiency.
The rise in the throughput has been attributed to improved organizational performance, operational capacity and logistical efficiency.
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The cargo throughput at Saudi ports increased by 16 percent in July 2022 reaching 28 million tons compared to 24 million tons during the same period in the previous year, according to the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani.

The rise in the throughput has been attributed to improved organizational performance, operational capacity and logistical efficiency.

The ports authority statistics also revealed a 45.4 percent growth in general cargo at 718,082 tons, a 30.3 percent increase in dry bulk cargo at 4.2 million tons and a 19.1 percent increase in liquid bulk cargo at 16.3 million tons.

Moreover, 1,140 vessels dropped anchor across the Kingdom’s trade hubs at a 12 percent annual growth rate. 

Automobile imports also soared to 31 percent reaching 78,438 units as compared to 60,052 vehicles in 2021, whereas foodstuff volumes recorded a 40 percent uptick last month at 2 million tons.

Passenger traffic stood at 95,000, a staggering leap of 70.3 percent from last year’s tally of 56,000. 

Meanwhile, 615,000 cattle heads were unloaded last month.

Topics: Saudi ports cargo Growth Mawani

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO
Updated 23 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO
Updated 23 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls wants to expand operations in Uzbekistan, as the country offers a lot of opportunities for private companies, according to a top official.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of Saudi-Uzbek Business Council in Jeddah on Wednesday, Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls, said there are a lot of good synergies between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan in various sectors.

“Uzbekistan is focusing on agriculture, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals. And I think we do have the base to supply many of those industries out of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the accumulated knowledge and experiences we developed here,” he said.

Al-Shaikh added: “I’m talking mainly about our field, HVAC, industrial refrigeration, the controls, fire suppressions and detections, systems.”

Talking about the opportunities in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector, the CEO noted that Saudi Arabia has the expertise to cooperate and help the knowledge transfer.

“Johnson Controls does have an office in Uzbekistan, and it’s mainly on the industrial refrigeration side. But I would like to see Saudi-made products exported to Uzbekistan. That’s where I see the wonders of opportunities taking place,” he added.

Al-Shaikh said that Saudi Arabia is the second largest market for Johnson Controls globally.

“Saudi Arabia is considered to be the second or third largest operations globally (for Johnson Controls). And we’re talking about a $40 billion company. We would be honored to be supporting Saudi Arabia and that is allowing us to build the right knowledge and expertise in our field,” he further noted.

Topics: Saudi-Uzbek Business Council

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan
Updated 22 min 15 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan
Updated 22 min 15 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: Direct import and export relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan is needed, as most of the trade between the two countries is happening through Turkey and the UAE, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council in Jeddah on Aug. 17, Al-Falih said that Uzbekistan is a huge player in agriculture, real estate, hospitality, and human resources. 

“We want to make this relationship one of the most important for Saudi Arabia. We are here to facilitate. We are here to serve,” said Al-Falih. 

During the speech, Al-Falih added that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan has reached new heights with the involvement of ACWA Power, as the firm will sign a $2.4 billion deal with the government of Uzbekistan for a 1,500MW wind project. 

He further added that Uzbekistan is a country full of opportunities, and ACWA Power is a firm that is exploring new horizons. 

Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister, and the minister of investments and foreign trade, said that Saudi Arabia is on a path of transformation, and the Kingdom is now a very dynamic and developed country.

He lauded ACWA Power and said that the firm is one of the best in the world.

He further noted that Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are reliable partners, and made it clear that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: Saudi-Uzbekistan Business Council trade Investment

Saudi Arabia issues 1,211 commercial registers in logistics sector

Saudi Arabia issues 1,211 commercial registers in logistics sector
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 1,211 commercial registers in logistics sector

Saudi Arabia issues 1,211 commercial registers in logistics sector
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The total number of commercial registers issued in the Kingdom’s logistics industry has reached 1,211, as the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services seeks to boost the sector as part of a national strategy.

A commercial register is a set of documents mandatory for a company to be compliant with a country’s legal procedures to conduct business.

The Saudi Ministry of Commerce revealed that the commercial registers issued from the beginning of 2022 until August have reached 514, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Last year, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser launched a unified logistics license issuance system to raise the efficiency of the sector, facilitate procedures, and apply international best practices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia logistics licenses

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations
Updated 17 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations
Updated 17 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices have inched higher on Wednesday as the US dollar pulled back, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,778.53 per ounce, as of 0511 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,770.86 on Tuesday.

US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,793.20.

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.3 percent to $20.17 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2 percent to $936.55. 

Palladium climbed 0.3 percent to $2,159.82.

Corn rebounds

Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest in a week on pressure from crop-friendly US weather and easing Black Sea supply concerns.

Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8 percent.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 0.3 percent to $6.12 a bushel, as of 0338 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $6.06-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.8 percent at $8.09-1/2 a bushel and soybeans climbed 0.8 percent to $13.92-1/4 a bushel.

Carlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales below expectations as earnings were dragged down by higher commodity and energy prices.

The world’s third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 20.51 billion Danish crowns ($2.81 billion), compared with the 21.6 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities Gold CORN

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Haitham Al-Ghais, said that the influential group of producers is not responsible for rising inflation.

He also pointed to the chronic underinvestment in the oil and gas industry.

“OPEC is not behind this price increase,” Al-Ghais told CNBC. 

He added: “There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas (and) in oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment — chronic underinvestment.”

“This is the harsh reality that people have to wake up to, and policymakers have to wake up to. Once that is realized, I think then we can start to think of a solution here. And the solution is very clear. OPEC has a solution: invest, invest, invest,” Al-Ghais said.

Al-Ghais’ comments come shortly after the oil producers' group of OPEC and non-OPEC partners, surprised market participants at its Aug. 3 meeting by announcing plans to add only 100,000 barrels per day from next month.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Oil prices underinvestment

