NRG Matters — UAE’s Tadweer signs gas-to-energy project deal with KEO; Electric cars charging industry sees $4.8bn investment this year

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center, Known as Tadweer, has signed a consultancy agreement with KEO International Consultants to conduct a feasibility study for extracting greenhouse gases from Al-Dhafra landfill and converting them into green energy.
This is in line with the centre's plan to achieve an efficient waste management system and use the best methods for processing and handling waste, according to Trade Arabia.
Solar power
UK’s renewable energy developer TuNur is planning to invest $1.5 billion in building an export-oriented solar power plant in Tunisia with a capacity of 500 MW.
The plan was announced by the company's CEO Daniel Rich during a meeting with Tunisia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied, Reuters reported citing the Tunisian state news agency TAP.
Electric car-charging industry
Investment in the electric car-charging industry has grown this year, with over $4.8 billion in roll-out announcements, investment, debt financing and acquisitions.
This has been driven by the fast growth and huge availability of government funds, Bloomberg reported.