Saudi wildlife agency discovers skeletons of extinct cheetahs

Saudi wildlife agency discovers skeletons of extinct cheetahs
The ancient skeletons of the cheetahs were discovered in a cave in Rafha. (SPA)
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

  • Find shows the big cats must have once migrated across the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Experts from the National Center for Wildlife in Riyadh have discovered the ancient skeletons of 17 cheetahs in a cave in Rafha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The center said the find was significant because it provided rare evidence of hunter-gatherer activity in the Arabian Peninsula.

The discovery was made during research into the biodiversity of caves and bodies of water in the area.

The center’s CEO Dr. Muhammad Ali Qurban said cheetahs had been extinct on the Arabian Peninsula for more than 50 years and that even specimens kept in museums and research centers were very rare.

The discovery of the skeletons, some of which had been mummified, provided the first definitive evidence that cheetahs once migrated across the peninsula to the north of Saudi Arabia, Qurban said.

He added that the find would provide valuable information to support captive breeding and resettlement programs, as well as future research.

The National Center for Wildlife has shelters for cheetahs all over the world, as it works to breed and resettle the animals in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: National Wildlife Center Saudi wildlife

INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan have ‘similar clear visions for progress,’ Uzbek Deputy FM Furqat Sidiqov tells Arab News

INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan have ‘similar clear visions for progress,’ Uzbek Deputy FM Furqat Sidiqov tells Arab News
Updated 8 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan have ‘similar clear visions for progress,’ Uzbek Deputy FM Furqat Sidiqov tells Arab News

INTERVIEW: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan have ‘similar clear visions for progress,’ Uzbek Deputy FM Furqat Sidiqov tells Arab News
  • Saudi Vision 2030 plan and ‘New Uzbekistan’ road map have many similarities, says Furqat Sidiqov
  • Sidiqov spoke to Arab News in Jeddah ahead of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Saudi Arabia 
Updated 8 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: There are striking parallels between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms agenda and the Uzbek government’s bold transformation plan, New Uzbekistan, according to Furqat Sidiqov, the Uzbek deputy foreign minister.

Speaking a day before the arrival on Wednesday of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kingdom for a state visit — the first by a leader of the country since Islam Karimov’s visit in 1992 — he said that these shared visions augur well for the future of bilateral trade and cooperation.

“Saudi Arabia has the capabilities to achieve its Vision 2030 goals,” Sidiqov told Arab News ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council, hosted by the Uzbek consulate in Jeddah.

He added that the reforms and road maps the two nations have developed are similar, representing clear visions for progress, as are the young and dynamic populations of the countries.

“Both nations are working closely and moving forward in joint cooperation within the framework of our strategies,” Sidiqov said. “We are closely following the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy and we support its bid for Expo 2030.”

Over the past five years, he explained, Uzbekistan has implemented a domestic development strategy aimed at easing its transition to a market economy, which has offered fertile ground for the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises and a more diversified economy.

He said the strategy echoes that of Saudi Vision 2030, which has opened up the Kingdom’s economy to capitalize on new sectors beyond hydrocarbons and actively encourages entrepreneurism, along with the development of technical skills and creativity among its young population.

For decades, Uzbekistan relied heavily on just a handful of staple exports, including cotton, gold, oil and gas. Eager to diversify its sources of revenue, the country has opened up to foreign investment in agriculture, food security, energy, information technology and other sectors.

On Wednesday, in keeping with their complementary visions, Uzbekistan and the Kingdom signed more than 10 investment agreements worth SR45 billion ($12 billion).

Among them was a 25-year deal, worth $2.4 billion, for Saudi utility developer ACWA Power to build a 1,500-megawatt wind-power project in Uzbekistan, to help the country achieve its goal of sourcing 40 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2031.

Uzbek officials said that in recent years, Saudi investments in various sectors of the Uzbek economy have increased significantly. There are now 38 joint ventures, 20 of which involve direct Saudi investors. Still, Sidiqov said, there is the potential for even closer business cooperation, particularly in food processing and distribution.

“The numbers don’t reflect the capabilities of the two countries,” he said. “We’re working with the Kingdom to raise the number of joint ventures.

“Agriculture plays an important role in Uzbekistan’s economic development and we’re one of the top nations in food production, food security and we have the capabilities to export food products, organic fruits and vegetables to the Kingdom.

“The plan is to have the Kingdom become a midway station for food processing and packaging, to ready them for export to other countries.”

Although they do not share a border, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan have been linked by religion, knowledge and culture for hundreds of years. Among the historical figures who traveled and studied across the Arab and Muslim worlds are four who hailed from places that are part of modern-day Uzbekistan: physician Ibn Sina, mathematician Muhammad ibn Musa Al-Khwarizmi, and Islamic scholars Imam Al-Bukhari and Imam Al-Tirmidhi.

The exchange of ideas and cultures continues in the modern era thanks to the expansion of air travel between Uzbekistan and Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia, and more flexible visa rules.

“To further boost the exchange of cultures, direct flights will begin in October, via Flynas and Uzbekistan Airways, and Saudis will be exempt from entry visas for a 30-day stay,” said Sidiqov.

Present-day Saudi-Uzbek cooperation extends far beyond trade and cultural exchange into the diplomatic sphere, guided by shared interests in security and humanitarian efforts across the wider region.

In the year since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan following the US military withdrawal from the country, regional powers such as Uzbekistan have sought to engage with the new government in Kabul to assist the Afghan people in their time of hardship.

“The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is among the highest priorities and our government has set up various initiatives and programs to support Afghanistan,” said Sidiqov.

“In the spirit of neighborly solidarity, we ensured that our relationship is of continued support. By working closely with the government, we want not only to provide humanitarian assistance, but also help them provide job opportunities to their youth and to be a gateway for Central and South Asia.”

He added that in the southern Uzbek city of Termez, for example, the government has established centers to help young Afghans receive an education and develop their skills to prepare them for the job market.

“We’re working to help reconstruction programs and developing its economy to help turn it into a country of opportunities,” said Sidiqov. “Our allies are helping us and supporting us in this endeavor.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi minister of foreign affairs, took part in an international conference titled Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, in July last year.

In July this year, a Saudi delegation also attended the international Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development conference, also in Tashkent, during which the Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to the promotion of regional cooperation.

In June, Saudi Arabia announced a $30 million grant to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, which operates under the umbrella of the Islamic Development Bank in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, of which both the Kingdom and Uzbekistan are members.

“As a neighbor to Afghanistan, our main aim is to provide safe passage of aid to those in need in Afghanistan,” said Sidiqov.

“We are working closely with the Afghan government to develop a food-security road map and to provide youth job opportunities. We serve as a broker between the world and the Taliban, and as ‘the voice of Central Asia’ we have encouraged the Afghan government to commit to their promises.”

 

Topics: Editor's Choice Uzbekistan Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030 Furqat Sidiqov

Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Jeddah on Wednesday.

— More to follow.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Saudi authorities urge caution amid thunderstorm warning until Sunday

Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have urged the public to show caution after storm warnings were issued for areas of the Kingdom until Sunday.

The Civil Defense said that moderate to heavy rain is forecast for the Asir, Al-Baha, Najran, Jazan, Makkah, Madinah, Hail and Tabuk regions.

Parts of the capital Riyadh, Qassim and the Eastern Province may be affected by moderate rainfall, with a chance of heavier falls, it added in a statement.

The Civil Defense urged people to stay away from dams and places where torrents gather and follow the authority’s safety advice issued through various media and social networking sites.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense thunderstorms weather warning

Saudi Arabia signs $88m contract to manage and run hospital in Yemen

Updated 44 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • Aden General Hospital, which will ultimately serve 438,000 patients a year, will operate at 50 percent capacity during its first year, ramping up to full capacity in year two
Updated 44 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a contract to operate and manage Aden General Hospital in the de facto capital of Yemen and serve 438,000 patients a year, at a cost of more than SR330 million ($87.9 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen signed the agreement as part of the Kingdom’s “continuous support to the Yemeni people and government, based on directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” according to the report.

Operations at the hospital will begin within 90 days of completing of staff preparations, taking delivery of medicines and medical equipment, and testing health care devices.

The hospital will operate at 50 percent capacity during its first year of responding to the urgent needs of the people of Aden and neighboring governorates, increasing to full capacity by year two.

The signing ceremony for the agreement took place in Riyadh, attended by Mohamed Al-Jaber, the general supervisor of SDRPY and Saudi ambassador to Yemen, and Qasem Buhaibeh, the Yemeni minister of public health and population, along with other officials.

The aim of the project is to improve the performance of the local health sector, increase the quality of medical services in and around Aden, enhance good health and welfare practices, improve the medical services provided to the Yemeni people and provide more opportunities for them to receive treatment, SDRPY said.

The hospital will includes 14 qualitative clinics, covering ophthalmology, pediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, ear, nose and throat, orthopaedics, internal medicine, and reproductive health, in addition to a laparoscopy and physiotherapy room, and a heart center.

The hospital has been equipped with 2,187 medical devices and has 270 beds. It was built as a gift to the Yemeni people from the Kingdom, financed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

“SDRPY attaches great importance to the health sector in Yemen through offering support to this vital sector via 25 development projects and initiatives, in addition to offering support to 17 medical centers by providing them with necessary medical equipment, 598 medical devices for hospitals and medical centers, 30 ambulances and 15 emergency response vehicles,” the program said.

Other SDRPY projects and initiatives in the health sector include the establishment of the 1 million-square-meter King Salman Medical and Educational City in Al-Mahra governorate. The venture is considered one of the biggest in Yemen’s health and educational sectors. The first stage of the project included the provision of a teaching hospital with a capacity of 110 beds.

In addition, a center for operations and an intensive care unit were established at Al-Ghaydah Hospital in Al-Mahra to help care for patients with chronic conditions and control infections.

Other schemes include a project to supply medical equipment and devices for a kidney dialysis center at Al-Gamhuria Modern General Hospital in Aden; a project to provide medical equipment for a blood-testing center in Aden; the rehabilitation of Marib General Hospital, Kara General Hospital, and the September 26 Hospital; the renovation of the Nojad Health Center and the Amadhan Health Center in Socotra; and the restoration of a maternity and pediatric center and addition of a kidney dialysis center in Al-Mahra.

SDRPY has implemented 207 development projects and initiatives in Yemen designed to bring about improvements in seven main sectors, including education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, and boost the capacity of government institutions and development programs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Aden hospital Health

Aysh Academy aims to bridge skills gap for people with culinary interests

Updated 17 August 2022
AMEERA ABID

  • Kingdom opened its Culinary Arts Commission in 2020, and first cohort graduated from Saudi Culinary Academy this year
  • Aysh was one of the first academies of its kind to open in Saudi Arabia, bringing baking into the mainstream
Updated 17 August 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Food is an important part of any culture, and Saudi Arabia has been focusing on creating an education system that will equip people with enough knowledge to excel in the culinary arts.
This year saw the first graduation ceremony of students from the Saudi Culinary Academy.
The Culinary Arts Commission in Saudi Arabia was established February 2020 to strengthen the food sector, creating a source of income for many people.
Speaking to Arab News, Summaiya Suhail, the founder and general manager at Aysh Academy, a specialized baking institution, said that when she was starting out, there were rarely any places available that provided culinary education.
Her own journey consisted of workshops and short courses in baking all over the world. After accumulating enough knowledge, she decided to spread it in Jeddah.
“My dream … was to make this path easy for my community and me, as well as (to) empower them by providing this skill set and knowledge,” Suhail said.
The main goals of the academy are become a hub for all people interested in this aspect of cuisine in Saudi Arabia, to create recipes that will be used as references for baking, and to create a framework for future businesses.
The academy offers baking courses and shorter masterclasses that are focused on different areas and techniques.
Classes cater to people at different levels, teaching how to bake from scratch. These classes cover sweet and savory bakes, bread, cakes, pastries, croissants, and much more.
The academy also offers courses related to starting food businesses, food photography, plating, and marketing.
“The name is inspired by aysh, the word for bread in Arabic. Another meaning of aysh in Arabic is also ‘the living’,” Suhail said.
Becoming one of the first certified baking academies in the Kingdom was not easy. “It felt like we had to walk and pave the road for all the people behind us. It was not easy, but I can’t say that it wasn’t enjoyable as well,” Suhail said. “Aysh was really made by the people here.
“When someone comes up to us and says that they are very happy that we exist, people say that they have been looking for something like this for a very long time.”
Another thing that the founder looks forward to is when people graduate and receive their certificates, the happiness is clear on their faces.
“Sometimes there are tears and once they are done they go around hugging others. These are the things that make me want to keep going on this journey.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Culinary Academy Food Aysh Academy

