You are here

  • Home
  • 26 dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

26 dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

A man stands across a fire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers. (File/AFP)
A man stands across a fire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8cy9

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

26 dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

26 dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria
  • Thirty-nine fires are underway in 14 wilayas (administrative councils),” the civil protection agency sai
  • Each year the north of the country is affected by forest fires
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: At least 26 people died and dozens of others were injured in forest fires that ravaged 14 districts of northern Algeria on Wednesday, the interior minister said.
Kamel Beldjoud told state television that 24 people lost their lives in fires in El Tarf, near the border with Tunisia, in addition to two others who died earlier in Setif.
The civil protection agency in Setif had said that two women, “a 58-year-old mother and her 31-year-old daughter,” were killed in the town.
In Souk Ahras, farther to the east near Algeria’s border with Tunisia, people were seen fleeing their homes as fires spread before firefighting helicopters were deployed.
An earlier toll said four people in Souk Ahras suffered burns and 41 others had breathing difficulties, the authorities said. Media reports said 350 residents had been evacuated.
No updated toll was given on the number of people injured in the fires in other areas.
The gendarmerie has closed several roads as a result of the fires.
“Thirty-nine fires are underway in 14 wilayas (administrative councils),” the civil protection agency said, noting that El Tarf was the worst hit, with 16 fires in progress.
Helicopters used bambi buckets to drop water on fires in three wilayas, including Souk Ahras.
Since the start of August, 106 fires have broken out in Algeria, destroying more than 2,500 hectares of woodland.
Beldjoud said some of the fires were started by people.
Wednesday’s toll brings the total number of people killed in wildfires this summer up to 30.
Algeria is Africa’s largest country but it only has 4.1 million hectares (10.1 million acres) of forest.
Each year the north of the country is affected by forest fires, a problem that has worsened due to climate change.
Last year, at least 90 people died in forest fires that ravaged northern Algeria, destroying more than 100,000 hectares of woodland.

Topics: Algeria forest fires

Related

Six migrants die after boat sinks off Algeria
Middle-East
Six migrants die after boat sinks off Algeria
Algeria buys around 660,000 tons of wheat in tender, traders say
Business & Economy
Algeria buys around 660,000 tons of wheat in tender, traders say

Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured

Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured

Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured
  • The bus overturned on a bend of a motorway in Khouribga province in the morning
  • Regional health director Rochdi Kaddar later revised the death toll up to 23
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
AFP

RABAT: A bus crash east of Morocco’s economic capital Casablanca on Wednesday left 23 people dead, a health official said, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years.
The bus overturned on a bend of a motorway in Khouribga province in the morning, local authorities said, giving an initial toll of 15 dead.
Regional health director Rochdi Kaddar later revised the death toll up to 23, telling AFP that another 36 people were injured in the crash.
The bus was traveling between Casablanca and the rural region of Ait Attab, near the town of Beni Mellal at the foot of the High Atlas mountains.
The injured were taken to a hospital in Khouribga and an investigation has been opened into the accident.
Road accidents, often deadly, are relatively frequent in Morocco and other North African countries.
An average of 3,500 deaths and 12,000 injuries have been recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day.

Topics: Morocco bus crash

Related

Bus rams into fuel truck in eastern Pakistan, killing 20
World
Bus rams into fuel truck in eastern Pakistan, killing 20

UAE ranks 6th worldwide in InterNations expat survey

UAE ranks 6th worldwide in InterNations expat survey
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

UAE ranks 6th worldwide in InterNations expat survey

UAE ranks 6th worldwide in InterNations expat survey
  • Emirates records top results in 4 out of 5 key pillars in this year’s report
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE has been ranked as the sixth best destination in the world for expatriates in 2022, according to InterNations.

In the annual Expat Insider survey, the German research firm examines every aspect of the expat experience in 181 countries.

The firm’s rankings are based on a range of factors, including language, bureaucracy, professional prospects, leisure options, travel, transport, job satisfaction, safety, healthcare, digital life, housing, wages and job safety, InterNations said.

This “Expat Insider 2022” report included the overall rankings of expatriate destination countries in terms of quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance and the availability of basic essentials.

Mexico was ranked first in 2022, followed by Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

While ranking sixth overall, UAE also ranked highly in four out of five key pillars and 11 out of 17 indexes.

It revealed that 94 percent of those surveyed felt safe in the UAE, while 86 percent were satisfied with the available government services.

Furthermore, 90 percent of respondents said that they can use cashless payments in the UAE.

Regarding health, 78 percent of respondents emphasized the ease of access to healthcare services in the country, while 79 percent of those surveyed said that living in the UAE improved their professional prospects.

About 85 percent of those polled said that not knowing the local language was not a barrier, and 83 percent of people said that administrative procedures are “simple and straightforward.”

The survey also found that 75 percent of people said the process of finding housing in the UAE was simple.

Lastly, 83 percent respondents said that it was simple to apply for a resident visa, making the UAE the world leader in this area.

 

Topics: expatriates

Related

Update Expatriate family saved from rushing floodwaters in Sharjah video
Offbeat
Expatriate family saved from rushing floodwaters in Sharjah
Oman’s nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers
Middle-East
Oman’s nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers

Lebanese woman set on fire by husband in row over unwanted pregnancy dies in hospital

Lebanese woman set on fire by husband in row over unwanted pregnancy dies in hospital
Updated 17 August 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese woman set on fire by husband in row over unwanted pregnancy dies in hospital

Lebanese woman set on fire by husband in row over unwanted pregnancy dies in hospital
  • Hana Mohammed Khodor, 21, spent 11 days in intensive care being treated for burns to her entire body
  • Husband arrested as he was planning to flee the country
Updated 17 August 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A pregnant Lebanese woman who was badly beaten and set on fire by her husband because she would not have an abortion died in hospital on Wednesday.
Hana Mohammed Khodor, 21, lost her fight for life at Al-Salam Hospital in northern Lebanon where she had been for the past 11 days.
A doctor from the hospital said on Tuesday that Khodor was admitted on Aug. 6 and had been receiving treatment for burns to her entire body.
He added that her unborn child died in the womb and had to be surgically removed, and described Khodor’s chances of survival as “very bleak.”
A family friend, Abdul Rahman Haddad, told Arab News that Khodor died on Wednesday. A hospital official confirmed the news and said her body had already been claimed by her family.
According to local media reports, Khodor’s husband, identified only by the initials A. A., beat his wife because she refused to abort their unborn child.
He was reported to have said the couple — who came from a poor background in the northern city of Tripoli — could not afford to raise it.
Speaking to Al-Jadeed TV on Tuesday, Khodor’s aunt said: “When she refused to abort the baby, he took her home and set her on fire using the gas cylinder.”
Haddad said A. A. had been arrested by Lebanese Internal Security Forces as he was planning to flee the country.
Prior to her death, Khodor’s family made several appeals for financial support to help pay for her hospital treatment, which included multiple operations and blood transfusions.
 

Topics: Lebanon assault pregnant woman husband

Related

Lebanon releases man who held bank employees hostage
Middle-East
Lebanon releases man who held bank employees hostage
Israeli F-16 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 5, 2022. (AFP
Middle-East
Lebanon denounces the use of its airspace to bomb Syria

Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis

Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis
Updated 55 min 36 sec ago
AP

Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis

Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis
  • The absence of al-Sadr's bloc effectively undermined Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's effort to resolve the 10-month crisis
  • Al-Sadr and his political rivals, the Iran-backed Shiite groups, have been at odds since after last year's parliamentary elections
Updated 55 min 36 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s caretaker prime minister called a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives Wednesday, seeking a way out of a monthslong crisis amid a power struggle between rival Shiite blocs. But the party of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr did not attend the gathering.
The absence of Al-Sadr’s bloc effectively undermined Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s effort to resolve the 10-month crisis.
Al-Sadr and his political rivals, the Iran-backed Shiite groups, have been at odds since after last year’s parliamentary elections. Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government.
His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.
Leaders of Iran-backed Shiite groups, Iraq’s Sunni and Kurdish political blocs, and the head of the country’s High Judicial Council attended Wednesday’s meeting, as did the UN special representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.
After the meeting, a statement from Al-Kadhimi’s office said the discussions focused on possible solutions to the political crisis, prioritizing the maintaining of peace among Iraqis. Al-Sadr last Wednesday gave the judiciary a week to dissolve the legislature, to which it responded saying it has no authority to dissolve parliament.
On Saturday, he called on his followers to be ready to hold massive protests all over Iraq but then indefinitely postponed them after Iran-backed groups called for similar rallies the same day, saying he wants to preserve peace and that “Iraqi blood is invaluable” to him.
Al-Sadr’s Shiite rivals from the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed parties, said earlier that parliament would have to convene to dissolve itself.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad crisis

Related

Al-Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq
Middle-East
Al-Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq
Iraq ‘will replace Al-Sadr’s bloc,’ says Speaker
Middle-East
Iraq ‘will replace Al-Sadr’s bloc,’ says Speaker

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
  • Iran called on President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows”
Updated 17 August 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, its foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Wednesday, calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.”
Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.
“We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington ... The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that Siamak Namazi had now spent 2,500 days “wrongfully detained” in Iran and Washington was determined to secure the freedom of all Americans held by its Middle East adversary.
Kanaani spoke as Tehran and Washington sought to revive a 2015 nuclear pact after lengthy negotiations. The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran’s response to what the EU has called its “final” proposal to save the deal, after Tehran called on Washington to show flexibility.

Topics: Iran US

Related

Attacks on Iranian clerics, fueled by public anger, on the rise: Report
Middle-East
Attacks on Iranian clerics, fueled by public anger, on the rise: Report
EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal
Middle-East
EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal

Latest updates

Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured
Morocco bus crash leaves 23 dead, scores injured
TV viewership among UK youth slumps amid ‘generation gap,’ report finds
TV viewership among UK youth slumps amid ‘generation gap,’ report finds
Usyk and Joshua get ready to rumble in Jeddah
Usyk and Joshua get ready to rumble in Jeddah
Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week
Russian consumer prices dip for 6th straight week
Airbnb targets illegal get-togethers with ‘anti-party technology’
Airbnb targets illegal get-togethers with ‘anti-party technology’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.