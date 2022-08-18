You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial

Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial

Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
This Aug. 8, 2022, still image taken from officer video provided by the Albuquerque Police Department shows the arrest of Muhammad Syed. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xfrh

Updated 10 sec ago

Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial

Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
Updated 10 sec ago

ALBUQUERQUE, US: An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others was ordered held without bond pending trial as prosecutors argued Wednesday that he was a danger to his own family and the greater community.
Prosecutors during a detention hearing pointed to Muhammad Syed’s previous record, which included allegations of domestic violence and a case in which he refused to stop for law enforcement after running a red light. Charges in those cases were eventually dropped, but they argued that Syed’s history showed a pattern of violence.
“The defendant is really incapable of following any sort of lawful orders or incapable of following the law, period,” said John Duran, an assistant district attorney. “The defendant has really no regard for any law. It seems apparent he has further no regard for any human life.”




This photo released by the Albuquerque Police Department shows suspected Muslim serial killer Muhammad Syed. (AP)

Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community and his defense attorneys argued that he had no criminal record since the previous cases were not pursued. They also tried to argue that he was not a flight risk and had lived at the same address for two years.
Judge Joseph Montano denied a bid by Syed’s attorneys to have the defendant placed on house arrest, finding that no conditions of release would prevent him from leaving his home or from committing a crime.
The judge also pointed to a criminal complaint that accused Syed of lying in wait for the victims and the ballistic evidence amassed by investigators so far.
“The weight of the evidence here is high,” Montano said.
Syed was arrested Aug. 8 more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his Albuquerque home. He told authorities he was on his way to Texas, citing the ambush-style killings as his concern.
Police said they received more than 200 tips and one from the Muslim community led them to the Syed family. Syed knew the victims, authorities have said.
Syed is charged with murder in the deaths of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Hussein, 41, was slain on the night of July 26 after parking his car in the usual spot near his home. Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who had worked on the campaign of a New Mexico congresswoman, was gunned down on Aug. 1 while taking his evening walk.
Syed is the primary suspect — but hasn’t been charged — in the death of Naeem Hussain, 25, who was shot Aug. 5 in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency in southeast Albuquerque, and the slaying of Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi, a 62-year-old Afghan immigrant who was fatally shot in the head last November behind the market he owned in the city.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police, investigators determined that bullet casings found in Muhammad Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used in two of the killings and that casings found at the crime scenes were linked to guns found at Syed’s home and in his vehicle.
Federal authorities in court filings have pointed to cell phone records and accused one of Syed’s sons of possibly helping his father track Naeem Hussain before he was killed. Shaheen Syed’s attorney said those accusations are thin and dismissed prosecutors claims that the younger Syed provided a false address when purchasing a gun from a local shop in 2021.

Related

Update Suspect named in ‘serial’ killings of four Albuquerque Muslims
World
Suspect named in ‘serial’ killings of four Albuquerque Muslims

Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification

Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification
Updated 18 August 2022
AFP

Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification

Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification
  • Tramadol is only banned in competition and while Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour after testing positive for the substance on both July 8 and 13, he will not be banned from future races
Updated 18 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: Colombian Nairo Quintana on Wednesday denied taking a banned pain medication after he was retrospectively disqualified from this year’s Tour de France over a positive tramadol test result.

Former two-time runner-up Quintana, 32, finished sixth overall in the race that ended on July 24.

The pain medication has been on a list of International Cycling Union (UCI) prohibited substances since 2019.

“I know nothing about the use of this substance and deny ever having used it in my career,” Quintana, who is due to take part in the Vuelta a Espana beginning on Friday in the Netherlands, said in a statement published to Twitter.

“With my team of lawyers we are exhausting all avenues to mount my defense.”

Tramadol is only banned in competition and while Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour after testing positive for the substance on both July 8 and 13, he will not be banned from future races.

The UCI said Quintana “has been sanctioned for an infringement of the in-competition ban on using tramadol... with the aim of protecting the safety and health of riders in light of the side-effects of this substance.”

The governing body added that “the analyzes of two dried blood samples... revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.”

Quintana has 10 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the UCI said.

“As this is a first offense, Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions,” it added.

Quintana’s Arkea-Samsic team said they were aware of the decision but would “make no further comment.”

The team did not say whether Quintana would still take part in the Vuelta but the Grand Tour’s race director, Javier Guillen told Spanish news agency EFE that he “can start the race, according to the rules.” 

“The rider and the team will decide what they are going to do,” added Guillen.

On Tuesday, the Breton outfit announced Quintana had signed a contract extension until 2025.

Quintana was the first Colombian to win a Grand Tour when he claimed Giro d’Italia glory in 2014 before adding a Vuelta triumph two years later.

Although he never won the Tour, he was an inspiration to many more Colombian cyclists that came after him, such as Egan Bernal who in 2019 became his country’s first winner of the world’s most prestigious race.

Topics: Nairo Quintana Tour de France 2022

Related

Brilliant van Vleuten powers to yellow jersey in women’s Tour de France
Sport
Brilliant van Vleuten powers to yellow jersey in women’s Tour de France
Vos wins stage 6, extends lead in women’s Tour de France
Sport
Vos wins stage 6, extends lead in women’s Tour de France

Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom

Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom

Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
  • The exercise, involving the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and the US Marine Corps, began several days ago in the western city of Yanbu
  • It includes a number of scenarios and drills focusing on mobilization, deployment and logistics operations
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Native Fury 22, a military exercise in the Kingdom involving the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and the US Marine Corps that began several days ago in the western city of Yanbu, continued on Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said.

It includes a number of scenarios and drills focusing on mobilization, deployment and logistics operations. It also includes communications, field medicine, a life-saving combat exercise, shooting with live ammunition, and supply and evacuation operations.

The exercise is hosted by the Kingdom with the participation and support of several ministries and other official organizations. The aim is to give personnel an opportunity to practice and train in the implementation of bilateral military, operational and logistical plans; strengthen Saudi and American military coordination and partnership; improve joint-working capabilities; and gain experience in the use of the Kingdom’s military bases and road networks, the ministry said.

“It also aims to train in the integrated government work to implement mixed military exercises,” it added.

Native Fury 22 is one of several military exercises conducted by the Saudi Armed Forces throughout the year with allies to raise levels of combat efficiency, gain field experience, and work on standardizing military concepts and terminology among the participants.

Topics: Saudi-US cooperation Royal Saudi Armed Forces US Marine Corps saudi ministry of defense Native Fury 22

Related

Saudi-American Native Fury 2022 maneuvers begin in Yanbu photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-American Native Fury 2022 maneuvers begin in Yanbu
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces started a joint exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces in the Kingdom’s eastern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts joint military drills with Jordan, Egypt

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
Updated 18 August 2022
AP

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers

LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
  • The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will make $46.7 million this season
  • James’ recommitment to the Lakers also silences persistent talk of his possible departure as a free agent or in a trade
Updated 18 August 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent announced Wednesday.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024.

The 37-year-old James is headed into the final year of his most recent contract with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will make $46.7 million this season.

Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter. James and the Lakers also still hope to be in contention for another title if James and Anthony Davis can return at full health after an injury-plagued 2021-22 ended without a playoff appearance.

James’ new deal syncs with Davis’ most recent contract extension with the Lakers, allowing both to leave the Lakers or to negotiate new deals in 2024. Both superstars are represented by Klutch.

James’ recommitment to the Lakers also silences persistent talk of his possible departure as a free agent or in a trade. James hasn’t appeared to be going anywhere on social media or in his public appearances, and he praised the hiring of new Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

James has missed significant portions of the season due to injury in three of his four years with the Lakers. He was largely healthy in the elongated 2019-20 season when the Lakers won the franchise’s 17th NBA title in the Florida bubble, and he has been every bit the dominant player of his prime when at full strength in the ensuing two years.

Although his contract status inspired plenty of offseason chatter, James seemed unlikely to relocate after spending the past four seasons of his 19-year career with the storied Lakers. His family is settled in Los Angeles, where his eldest son, Bronny, is a 17-year-old senior and college basketball prospect playing at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth.

James has occasionally said he intends to play on the same team with Bronny when his son reaches the NBA. Although plenty of obstacles remain between the younger James and the NBA, he could be draft-eligible in the summer of 2024.

Topics: LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers

Related

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company
Media
Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company
Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes
Sport
Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on sport billionaire list: Forbes

Former US officials call for regime change in Iran led by the nation’s people

Former US officials call for regime change in Iran led by the nation’s people
Updated 18 August 2022
ALI YOUNES

Former US officials call for regime change in Iran led by the nation’s people

Former US officials call for regime change in Iran led by the nation’s people
  • They were speaking at an event marking the 20th anniversary of a conference that revealed to the world the existence of a secret Iranian nuclear program
  • National Council of Resistance of Iran’s Alireza Jafarzadeh said the regime in Tehran sees the nuclear program as a way to guarantee its survival
Updated 18 August 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: The National Council of Resistance of Iran in the US on Wednesday urged American authorities and the wider international community to stand firm against the regime in Iran and its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.

The call came during a conference in Washington organized by the council. The speakers included a number of American former political and military leaders who called for support for regime change spearheaded by the Iranian people.

They also argued that the administration of President Joe Biden is making a critical mistake in negotiating with Iranian authorities over a possible revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, without leveraging the power of the US military capability to strike against Iranian nuclear facilities. The US, under President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the JCPoA in 2018.

Wednesday’s conference was organized to examine Iran’s current nuclear agenda on the 20th anniversary of the NCRI press conference in Washington that revealed to the world the existence of a secret Iranian nuclear program at the Natanz and Arak nuclear facilities.

The speakers included John Bolton, a former US national security advisor and ambassador; Gen. Chuck Wald, former deputy commander of US European Command; Robert Joseph, former undersecretary of state for arms control and international security; Joe Lieberman, a former senator; Olli Heinonen, a former deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency; and Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI’s Washington office.

Jafarzadeh said that the Iranians will never abandon their nuclear ambitions because they see the program as a way to guarantee the survival of the regime and deter any potential foreign attack or military intervention. He urged the US government to support the Iranian people in their push for change in Tehran.

“The solution is a regime change by the Iranian people and replacing (the regime) with a democratic republic,” he said.

Bolton echoed Jafarzadeh’s sentiments and said the Iranian regime has lied for 20 years about its nuclear program. There will be no peace or security if it remains in power, he added.

“The key is the Iranian people, who are a threat to the regime,” Bolton said.

Wald said the US and Israel have carried out a lot of planning in the past 20 years in case it is decided that Iranian nuclear sites must be attacked.

He pointed out that all the previous and current negotiations with the regime have failed to halt its nuclear program and said the US government must make it clear to Tehran that it has the military capability and political will to strike the nuclear facilities.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps must stay on the (US government’s) Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, as well as placing the issue of Iran’s ballistic missiles on the negotiating table,” he added.

Arguing against the current round of negotiations with Iran, Joseph said that Tehran has stepped up its nuclear program while also building ballistic missiles, it provides support for terrorist groups and has carried out repression of the Iranian people since signing the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The key here is the Iranian people,” he said. “It’s the greatest threat to the administration. At the minimum, we shouldn’t stand in the way of people who seek democracy, basic human dignity and human rights.”

Joseph added that when Iran considers its nuclear weapons program it thinks of the fate of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who surrendered his country’s nuclear program and “eight years later he is dead in a ditch.”

He said said Iran’s breakout time — the term for how long is required to produce enough fissile material to develop a nuclear weapon — can now be measured in weeks.

“My view that Iran is a virtual nuclear weapons state” he added.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Middle-East
Iran ready to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal
Middle-East
EU, US say they’re studying Iran’s response to nuclear proposal

Mikati defies skeptics with new bid to form govt

Mikati defies skeptics with new bid to form govt
Updated 18 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Mikati defies skeptics with new bid to form govt

Mikati defies skeptics with new bid to form govt
  • 350 Lebanese judges on strike in protest over low salaries
Updated 18 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati has launched a new attempt to form a  government and end the political deadlock that has gripped the country for months.

After meeting President Michel Aoun on Wednesday, Mikati said: “I presented Aoun with a proposal for the government formation on June 29. We discussed it again today and I can tell you we are starting to see eye to eye.”

The meeting is believed to have improved relations between Mikati and Aoun, which soured after the latter claimed the proposed government formation robbed his political team of the ministries it wanted to keep.

Mikati briefed Aoun about a ministerial meeting that he called on Tuesday and held in his residence. Discussions did not take place in the official Cabinet hall since the government has been in caretaker mode following parliamentary elections in May.

The ministerial meeting focused on the issue of the customs dollar, and urgent financial and economic files.

A source in the PM’s office told Arab News: “Mikati was relieved after the meeting with Aoun. Although he did not want to reveal the details of the discussions, he hopes to form a government soon.”

The source said that during the ministerial meeting, Mikati sought to unify ministers’ views regarding the customs dollar between those who want to price it based on the rate of 12,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar and those who want to adopt the Central Bank’s Sayrafa platform rate of 26,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

The customs dollar is still priced at 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar — the official price that has prevailed during the past three years of economic collapse.

The source said: “They will most likely settle on an average rate so that the customs dollar would be based on the rate of 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. Any decision in this regard requires the government’s approval, which can only happen if a new government is formed and gains Parliament’s vote of confidence. This needs to happen before September since Parliament would turn into an electoral body only as of Sept. 1.”

A political observer said: “The customs dollar needs to be settled and approved to feed the state treasury and limit the collapse.”

Unifying the customs dollar price is one of several conditions Lebanon must meet in order to complete its agreement with the International Monetary Fund, in addition to enacting the capital control law, restructuring banks and approving the 2022 budget.

Political observers fear constitutional crises related to the caretaker government managing the presidential elections may be fabricated, which could suggest that such a government is not eligible to take power in the event of a presidential vacuum, resulting in the current president remaining in office after the end of his term.

The Strong Lebanon Bloc, Aoun’s political team, warned in a statement on Tuesday of the danger of refraining from forming a government under various pretexts that allow a resigned government to take the president’s place if a new one is not elected within the constitutional deadline.

“Any attempt in this direction is rejected and allows constitutional chaos, which may create a custom that could lead to many new ones,” the bloc said.

It demanded Mikati form a new government, taking into account the president’s constitutional role in the process.

The bloc insisted that the presidential candidate should be from a parliamentary bloc with balanced representation, or be supported by significant parliamentary blocs, adding that it will not accept the nomination of those who have no representative capacity.

Meanwhile, more than 350 out of 560 judges have decided to stop work in protest against the withdrawal of a decision to pay judges’ salaries based on the rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

The Central Bank had adopted this measure to raise the value of the judges’ salaries, but was met with protests by public sector employees, who went on strike until they received pay rises.

The judges’ strike could have serious repercussions, and includes investigative judges and judges in the Public Prosecution Office, as well as members of the Supreme Judicial Council, the State Shoura Council and the Court of Audit.

Aoun addressed judges on Tuesday, urging them “to fight for their dignity and authority, and not fear the oppression of those in power.”

He asked the judiciary “to confront everyone who restricts their judgment in the case filed against Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, and in the Beirut port explosion probe.”

Topics: Najib Mikati Lebanon

Related

Judge: Lebanon can’t intervene in suit and can’t be sued
Middle-East
Judge: Lebanon can’t intervene in suit and can’t be sued
Israeli F-16 fighter jets perform during an air show over the beach in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 5, 2022. (AFP
Middle-East
Lebanon denounces the use of its airspace to bomb Syria

Latest updates

Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
Olympic champ Pichardo wins Euro triple jump, Bol keeps double bid on track
Olympic champ Pichardo wins Euro triple jump, Bol keeps double bid on track
Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification
Quintana denies use of banned drug after Tour de France disqualification
Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
Saudi-US military exercise ‘Native Fury 22’ continues in the Kingdom
LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers
LeBron James inks 2-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.