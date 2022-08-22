You are here

  • Home
  • TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell
TASI started 0.14 percent lower on Monday at 12,537, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,664, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvby3

Updated 22 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts lower tracking oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 22 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index extended its losses for the second early trading session of the week following a decline in oil prices. 

TASI started 0.14 percent lower on Monday at 12,537, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,664, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

The price of oil fell slightly in the early morning hours of Monday, Brent crude declined to $95.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $89.31 a barrel, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started with a 1.02 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, started 0.11 percent lower.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, shed 0.14 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.26 percent.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 1.52 percent, after its first-half net profit rose 13 percent to SR10 million ($3 million).

Alamar Foods Co. added 0.66 percent, after declaring SR1.69 per share dividends for the first half of 2022.

Arabian Pipes Co. fell 1.26 percent, following a 46 percent increase in losses for the half year to SR17.5 million.

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. declined 2.64 percent, after its profit plummeted by 7 percent to SR7 billion in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares Saudi

Related

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell
TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: RAYA Customer Experience has signed a $20 million strategic partnership contract with communications and information technology firm Zain Saudi Arabia.

Sultan Al-Daghthir, CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia said the deal with the firm — a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments — confirms his company’s commitment to “innovative quality services”.

He added: “Also, (to) directly contribute to supporting the digital transformation process in the Kingdom to achieve a diversified and sustainable digital economy and improve the quality of life in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Topics: RAYA CX Zain Saudi Arabia  Zain

Related

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
Business & Economy
Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award

MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 63% on stronger client base

MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 63% on stronger client base
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 63% on stronger client base

MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 63% on stronger client base
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has posted a 63 percent surge in its profit during the first half of 2022.

The Riyadh-based firm, partly owned by media giant MBC group, saw its net profit rising to SR128 million ($34 million) from SR79 million during the same period last year, a bourse filing revealed.

Economic recovery, along with a continued digitization push in the Kingdom, led to an 80 percent increase in revenues year-on-year to SR551 million.

Al Arabia said that digital transformation led to an expansion in its client base in the current year to include new sectors, which, in turn, propelled solid first-half figures.

It added that the results were bolstered by the company's efforts to enhance regional expansion and enter new projects and strategic partnerships.

Topics: Saudi outdoor Tadawul

European Bank funding to Egypt may top $1bn as green investment gets a push 

European Bank funding to Egypt may top $1bn as green investment gets a push 
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

European Bank funding to Egypt may top $1bn as green investment gets a push 

European Bank funding to Egypt may top $1bn as green investment gets a push 
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's annual allocation of funds to Egypt might exceed €1 billion ($1 billion) as the country is set to host the next UN Climate Change Conference, said a top official. 

As the bank invests €1 billion in Egypt on an annual basis, it plans to finance projects aiming at supporting a green transition, the managing director for the EBRD’s Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region said. 

“We will be financing projects that support green transformation, as the focus this year will be on green investment, in terms of supporting more renewable energy as well as environmentally friendly transportation and green cities,” Heike Harmgart explained. 

Egypt will host the 27th session of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Last May, it launched its billion-dollar National Climate Change Strategy 2050 to support a stronger, greener Egyptian economy.

Topics: Egypt european bank Investment Green

Egypt expected to devalue currency to counter soaring inflation: Moody’s

Egypt expected to devalue currency to counter soaring inflation: Moody’s
Updated 36 min 6 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Egypt expected to devalue currency to counter soaring inflation: Moody’s

Egypt expected to devalue currency to counter soaring inflation: Moody’s
Updated 36 min 6 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: Egypt is likely to devalue its currency to partially offset the impacts of rising inflation, credit rating agency Moody’s said in a report.

Food price inflation in the North African country has been witnessing an upward trend over the last two years, reaching 22 percent in July 2022.

The ability of monetary policymakers to gradually downgrade the Egyptian pound will depend on the degree and consistency of financial inflows mainly from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the report added.

Moody’s explained that in order to effectively handle the state’s monetary situation, officials need to fend off the aggressive cycle driven by inflation, net capital outflows, currency depreciation, rising domestic and external borrowing costs, and debt servicing.

“However, this policy is not without risks as the inflexible exchange rate policy could further delay agreement on a new IMF program and restore access to global debt markets,” it said.

Egypt’s credit rating was set at B2 with a negative outlook by Moody’s, suggesting the country’s lack of ability to meet its financial commitments and therefore not of an investment grade.

This followed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s appointment of Hassan Abdullah as the new central bank governor replacing Tarek Amer who recently stepped down.

The agency showed that the leadership change indicated broader policy changes to come in response to the escalating credit risks, a drop in foreign currencies, and the increasing payment risks.

The agency pointed out that the appointment of Abdullah, who established close regional relations during his tenure at the Arab African International Bank, especially with GCC countries, coincides with Egypt’s increasing financial exposure to those nations in light of the large inflows to compensate for the external flows from short-term investments in debt instruments.

According to Moody’s, Egypt’s exposure to the GCC countries exceeded $25.9 billion in liquid foreign exchange reserves at the end of last July.

Egypt seeks to rely on the Gulf countries to increase the value of foreign direct investment as an alternative to temporary funds, by selling stakes in Egyptian companies.

Topics: Egypt currency

Related

Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights
Business & Economy
Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights

OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say

OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say

OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say
Updated 56 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, produced 2.892 million barrels per day below their targets in July, two sources from the producer group told Reuters, as sanctions on some members and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.

Compliance with the production targets stood at 546 percent in July the sources said, compared with 320 percent in June, when the supply gap stood at 2.84 million bpd.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in each of July and August, as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group agreed this month to increase production targets by another 100,000 bpd in September, under pressure from major consumers including the United States which are keen to cool prices.

Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are believed to have some spare capacity and will be able to increase production in a meaningful way.

Global oil production spare capacity, mainly concentrated in the two Gulf producers, is already at historical lows. 

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC Oil

Related

Update Squeezed global spare oil capacity limits OPEC+ output hike graphic
Business & Economy
Squeezed global spare oil capacity limits OPEC+ output hike
Oil up 2% on supply worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Oil up 2% on supply worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Latest updates

Sony PlayStation being sued for £5bn for overcharging digital gamers’ purchases
Sony PlayStation being sued for £5bn for overcharging digital gamers’ purchases
RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 63% on stronger client base
MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 63% on stronger client base
King Salman directs urgent air corridor for Sudan aid
King Salman directs urgent air corridor for Sudan aid
European Bank funding to Egypt may top $1bn as green investment gets a push 
European Bank funding to Egypt may top $1bn as green investment gets a push 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.