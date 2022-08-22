You are here

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.33, or 2.3 percent, to $94.39 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT).
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.33, or 2.3 percent, to $94.39 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT).
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell 2 percent in volatile trading on Monday, ending a three-day streak of gains, on fears that aggressive US interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.33, or 2.3 percent, to $94.39 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery — due to expire on Monday — was down $2.14, or 2.4 percent, at $88.63. The more active October contract was down $2.10, or 2.2 percent, at $88.34.

“The short- to medium-term trends for oil is down at present ... oil prices are reflecting the diminishing economic growth outlook right now as key demand-side regions such as the US and China have shown signs of negative (US) and slowing (China) growth,” said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at foreign exchange trading provider IG.

The US Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Also pressuring prices were worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, partly because of a power crunch in the southwest.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the US, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, which could allow sanctioned Iranian oil to return to global markets.

High natural gas prices exacerbated by reduced supply from Russia is strengthening oil demand, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“While funds continued to sell crude oil in anticipation of an economic slowdown, the refined product market was sending another signal with refinery margins on the rise again, partly due to surging gas prices making refined alternatives, such as diesel, look cheap,” Hansen said.

Supply worldwide remains relatively tight, with the operator of a pipeline supplying about 1 percent of global oil via Russia saying it will reduce output again because of damaged equipment.

OPEC+ produced 2.892 million barrels per day below their targets in July, two sources from the producer group said, as sanctions on some members like Russia and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ WTI Brent Russia

OPEC+ may take steps to stabilize oil market, says Saudi oil minister

Updated 12 sec ago
RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, OPEC+, may need to tighten output to stabilize the market, which is facing extreme volatility amid low liquidity, said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the energy minister said the OPEC+ has the means to deal with the ongoing challenges.

Three weeks ago, OPEC+ increased production quotas by 100,000 barrel per day. 

 

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Saudi Arabia

Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet, says minister
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
CAIRO: Egypt’s supply minister said on Monday that an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although it is unclear when the grain will be shipped.

Egypt, one of the world’s biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher global prices and disruptions to purchases from the Black Sea after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in June that Egypt had contracted to buy 180,000 tons of wheat from India, after initially agreeing to purchase 500,000 tons.

“We have an agreement on quantity and price — 180,000 tons of wheat, and price was $400 per ton,” Moselhy told reporters on Monday, disclosing the price for the first time. The wheat had not yet left India, he added however.

India, the world’s second biggest producer of wheat, banned private overseas sales of the grain on May 14, but made allowances for countries like Egypt with food security needs.

A scorching heatwave has curtailed India’s output this year.

In an effort to boost its strategic wheat reserves, Egypt’s government has bought around 1.8 million tons of wheat since the start of the current fiscal year, Moselhy said, making big purchases from countries including France and Russia since the Indian deal was announced.

Moselhy said Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves currently stand at around seven months.

Topics: Egypt India wheat import

Macro Snapshot — UAE’s non-oil trade grows 17% to top $288bn H1; UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020

Macro Snapshot — UAE's non-oil trade grows 17% to top $288bn H1; UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020
Updated 16 min 40 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — UAE’s non-oil trade grows 17% to top $288bn H1; UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020

Macro Snapshot — UAE’s non-oil trade grows 17% to top $288bn H1; UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020
Updated 16 min 40 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: The UAE’s non-oil trade hit 1.058 trillion dirhams ($288.06 billion) in the first half of 2022, up 17 percent from a year earlier, its vice president said on Monday in a tweet.

The Gulf country’s non-oil trade half-year topped 1 trillion dirhams for the first time, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai.

Non-oil exports in the first half reached roughly 180 billion dirhams, up 8 percent, and accounted for about 17 percent of non-oil trade.

Pakistan central bank holds rates at 15%

Pakistan’s central bank on Monday held its main policy rate at 15 percent, the bank said in a statement, adding it would closely watch inflation data and global commodity prices.

“Looking ahead, the Monetary Policy Committee intends to remain data-dependent, paying close attention to month-on-month inflation ... as well as global commodity prices and interest rate decisions by major central banks,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement.

The decision, which was largely in line with analysts’ expectations, came after the bank hiked rates by 125 basis points at its previous policy meeting in July as the country experienced surging inflation.

UK economy shrank 11% in 2020

Britain recorded its biggest fall in output in more than 300 years in 2020 when it faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a larger decline than any other major economy, updated official figures showed on Monday.

The gross domestic product fell by 11 percent in 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. This was a bigger drop than any of the ONS’s previous estimates and the largest fall since 1709, according to historical data hosted by the Bank of England.

British statisticians regularly update GDP estimates as more data becomes available.

The ONS’s initial estimates had already suggested that in 2020 Britain suffered its biggest fall in output since the “Great Frost” of 1709. But more recently the ONS had revised down the scale of the fall to 9.3 percent, the largest since just after WWI.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: UAE non-oil trade Pakistan Interest Rate UK economy COVID-19

Saudi ministry offers investment opportunity for a license to detect gypsum ore

Saudi ministry offers investment opportunity for a license to detect gypsum ore
Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ministry offers investment opportunity for a license to detect gypsum ore

Saudi ministry offers investment opportunity for a license to detect gypsum ore
Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched an investment opportunity for an exploration license for gypsum ore amid a drive to develop the Kingdom’s mining sector. 

The new opportunity will see bidders compete for permission to dig in the Al-Qasab wells, located south of the Nabat Center in the Madinah region, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The announcement comes as the ministry aims to support investors, enhance investment in the mining sector and encourage national industries. 

Last Wednesday, the ministry revealed that Saudi Maaden, AMAK and Vedanta were among 13 qualified bidders in the pre-qualification stage for a license at Umm Ad Damar mining site.

The announcement of qualified bidders marks the end of the first phase of the process to obtain a license to inspect the Umm Ad Damar site.

It will also hold a workshop this month for qualified bidders to clarify more details about the upcoming stages.

The Kingdom’s mining industry has already attracted a number of foreign investors, most notably global giants Barrick Gold and Alcoa.

Mining is increasingly a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Saudi Arabia is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as the Kingdom plans to triple spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years.

The value of the global mining market is expected to increase to $206 trillion in 2022 and to $335 trillion in 2026, up from $184 trillion in 2021, constituting a rise fueled by post-pandemic surge in commodity prices, MEED reported. 

During the first six months of 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ mining issuance has shown a steady pattern. 

With a total of 466 mining licenses issued during the first six months, February saw the highest number with 100, up from 67 licenses in the previous month. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom that values around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion). 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Mining

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 

RAYA CX signs $20m partnership deal with Zain Saudi Arabia 
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: RAYA Customer Experience has signed a $20 million strategic partnership contract with communications and information technology firm Zain Saudi Arabia.

Sultan Al-Daghthir, CEO of Zain Saudi Arabia said the deal with the firm — a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments — confirms his company’s commitment to “innovative quality services”.

He added: “Also, (to) directly contribute to supporting the digital transformation process in the Kingdom to achieve a diversified and sustainable digital economy and improve the quality of life in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Topics: RAYA CX Zain Saudi Arabia  Zain

