India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year
The iPhone 14 model is set to be made in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian government bond yields rose on Tuesday after the 10-year US Treasury yield crossed the 3 percent mark to hit a five-week high, with market participants also fretting about persistent inflationary headwinds.

Traders are also awaiting debt supply from states, which are scheduled to raise 68 billion rupees ($851.35 million) through the sale of 10-year to 24-year bonds. The size of funds, however, is less than half of 152 billion rupees they were expected to raise.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.3 percent as of 0505 GMT. The yield has risen 9 basis points in the last three sessions and ended at 7.27 percent on Monday.

Shares edge up

Meanwhile, Indian shares edged up marginally on Tuesday in after a weak start, trailing the rest of Asia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index opened down 0.7 percent but recouped losses and was up 0.2 percent at 17,529.4 as of 0411 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1 percent to 58862.95.

The Nifty metal index was up 1 percent while information technology stocks declined with the Nifty IT index went down 1.3 percent.

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Bloomberg 

Apple Inc. plans to start manufacturing its iPhone 14 model in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

McLaren to enter Indian market later this year

British sports car maker McLaren said on Monday it was entering the Indian market, with its first retail outlet set to open in Mumbai later this year.

India is largely a low-cost and price-sensitive car market in which luxury models account for just over 1 percent of total annual sales of about 3 million.

McLaren said it had selected Infinity Cars as its retail partner in the country, with the Mumbai outlet set to open in October.

Tesla Inc. put on hold plans to sell its electric cars in India and abandoned a search for showroom space after failing to secure lower import taxes, Reuters reported in May.

Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Suzuki Motor Corp., dominates the entry-level, small car segment in India and is the country’s biggest carmaker.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus Apple McLaren

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at 6-week high, Wheat climbs; Base metals climb on supply concerns

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at 6-week high, Wheat climbs; Base metals climb on supply concerns
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at 6-week high, Wheat climbs; Base metals climb on supply concerns

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at 6-week high, Wheat climbs; Base metals climb on supply concerns
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, but mounting worries over aggressive US rate hikes to control soaring inflation kept bullion near a one-month low.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,738.79 per ounce, as of 0325 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 27 at $1,727.01 on Monday. 

US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,750.50.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $18.97 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $875.81. 

Palladium climbed 1.4 percent to $2,023.20.

Corn at six-week high as heat curbs US yields

Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4 percent after a US government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest.

Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1 percent each.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract was up 2.4 percent at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, as of 0315 GMT. 

Wheat rose 1.3 percent to $7.98-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 1.2 percent to $14.53 a bushel.

Metals up

Most base metals rose on Tuesday, as an energy crisis in Europe and China stoked supply worries, but gains were capped by concerns over global economic weakness and interest rate hikes.

The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.3 percent at $3,720.82 a ton, as of 0409 GMT.

London Metal Exchange copper advanced 0.5 percent at $8,067 a ton, aluminum gained 0.4 percent to $2,399 a ton, zinc climbed 0.7 percent to $3,520.50, lead was up 0.7 percent to $2,028.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN gols silver Steel Price trading

TASI starts in red as oil prices uncertainty clouds investor minds: Opening bell

TASI starts in red as oil prices uncertainty clouds investor minds: Opening bell
Updated 23 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts in red as oil prices uncertainty clouds investor minds: Opening bell

TASI starts in red as oil prices uncertainty clouds investor minds: Opening bell
Updated 23 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index started in red on Tuesday, with oil price uncertainty continuing to plague investors.

TASI declined 0.16 percent at 12,540, while the parallel Nomu started flat at 21,717, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $96.99 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.23 a barrel, as of 10:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco opened the session with a 0.13 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, started 0.33 percent lower.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, shed 0.14 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.26 percent.

Saudi Real Estate Co. gained 2.83 percent, after it turned to profits of SR15.9 million ($4 million) during the first half of 2022.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. added 0.11 percent, following an 86 percent reduction in losses in the second quarter of 2022 to SR1.67 million.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. added 0.92 percent, following a 187 percent rise in profits to SR28 million in the first half of the year.

Hail Cement Co. shed 1.16 percent, after it turned into losses of SR14 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. declined 1.02 percent, after it narrowed its losses by 97 percent during the second quarter of 2022 to SR1.67 million

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. dropped 1.19 percent, after it turned to losses of SR16 million in the first half of 2022.

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. added  0.44 percent, following the return to profitability in the first half of 2022 with SR1.3 million in revenue.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stock shares TASI NOMU

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Energy and Development Co. has seen its profit soar 187 percent in the first half of 2022, buoyed by a rise in sales, a bourse filing showed.

With interests that span aquaculture, agriculture, and real estate, the company almost tripled its profit to SR28 million ($7.5 million) from SR9.9 million in the same period last year.

The Jazan-based firm, better known as Jazadco, reported a 3 percent revenue jump to SR44 million, thanks to higher sales from the commercial, real estate, and fruit units.

In the second quarter, it realized a one-off profit of SR31 million from the sale of land in the Khabat Al Falaq area in Jazan.

Jazadco noted that shrimp sales were down 72 percent during the quarter, due to the slowdown of exports caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished flat on Monday after declining a day earlier, as investor sentiment was dragged down by a weakening global economic outlook.

TASI, the main benchmark index, ended the session at 12,560, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.3 percent to 21,724.

Gulf markets were mixed on Monday, with the Qatari index slipping 1.2 percent, Abu Dhabi and Dubai down nearly 0.4 percent, and Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait edging slightly higher.

The volatility across the oil-rich region’s markets came on the back of oil price fluctuations over the past period.

Brent crude traded higher at $96.89 a barrel on Tuesday, and US West Texas Intermediate fell to $90.23 a barrel by 9:11 a.m. Saudi time.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 reversed on Monday with gains closing at 0.9 percent lower after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged following the appointment of a new governor last week.

Stock news

Saudi Real Estate Co. swung into profits of SR15.9 million ($4.2 million) during the first half of 2022.

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. turned into losses of SR16 million in the first half of 2022.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. saw its first-half profit surge 187 percent to SR28 million.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.’s losses narrowed by 86 percent to SR1.7 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. saw its losses shrink by 97 percent to SR2.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co.’s half-year net loss before Zakat was cut by 34 percent to SR20 million.

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. returned to profits amounting to SR1 million in the first half of 2022.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. suffered losses of SR67 million in the first half, after making SR144 million in profits in the prior-year period.

Hail Cement Co. turned into losses of SR14 million during the first half of 2022.

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. was back to profitability in the first half of 2022 with SR1.3 million.

Electrical Industries Co.'s profits jumped 105 percent to SR31 million in the first half of 2022.

Jahez established a limited liability company, the BLU store, with AlHilal Club Investment Co. to sell and market products with different brands and provide online services.

Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, posted a 63 percent surge in its first-half profit to SR128 million.

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance closed a deal to provide insurance services to National Water Co.’s employees and their families.

Sinad Holding Co.’s losses widened by 354 percent to SR10 million during the first half of 2022.

Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Co. announced it will not be able to publish its financial results for the first half of 2022.

Calendar

Aug. 25, 2022

End of the earnings season for the second quarter of 2022

Sept. 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s initial public offering book-building

Sep. 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks shares

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. has swung to loss during the first half of 2022, after incurring claims from insurance operations leading to 993 percent higher losses.

The insurer suffered a net loss before Zakat of SR67 million ($18 million), after making a profit of SR144 million in the prior-year period, a bourse filing showed.

It cited a rise in net claims incurred by 50 percent and operating expenses by 53 percent, as well as a decline in profit of shareholder investments by 49 percent.

Most recently, Salama’s board proposed raising capital from SR100 million to SR300 million, after its shareholders approved a 60 percent capital cut.

To offset accumulated losses, the Saudi-listed firm will first reduce its capital from SR250 million to SR100 million by canceling 15 million shares.

Topics: Saudi stock Tadawul

