Jordanian journalist on trial over social media posts

The journalist appeared in court on Sunday and denied the charges against him. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

  • Jordanian journalist is accused of inciting conflict and spreading false news that harm the Jordanian state
AMMAN: The trial of a Jordanian journalist accused of criticizing the authorities and King Abdullah II on social media has opened in the capital Amman, his lawyer said Monday.
Adnan Al-Rousan, 71, is accused of “inciting conflict, sowing division... spreading false news that harm the prestige of the state, slandering an official body and humiliating a civil servant,” lawyer Assem Al-Omari told AFP.
He appeared in court on Sunday and “denied the charges against him,” Omari added.
He said his client had been detained for a week and would remain under arrest until another hearing next Sunday.
Rousan, who has around 37,000 followers on Facebook, is being prosecuted over comments he published last month, Omari said.
He allegedly criticized “the king’s endless foreign trips... which are becoming ridiculous” and urged attention be paid to the country’s Bedouin tribes.
He is also being prosecuted over an article published late last month in which he allegedly accused the king of employing officials and their “children and grandchildren, awarding them bonuses and money from our pockets and not his, while our children cannot find work.”
Jordan is experiencing an economic crisis and its unemployment rate reached around 25 percent last year, according to official figures, and double that among young people.
The poverty rate has risen to 24 percent and public debt exceeded $51 billion — more than 110 percent of GDP — in the first six months of this year.

Topics: Jordan journalist

Australian news site vows to fight ‘threats’ of Fox News boss

Australian news site vows to fight ‘threats’ of Fox News boss
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

Australian news site vows to fight ‘threats’ of Fox News boss

Australian news site vows to fight ‘threats’ of Fox News boss
  • Fox News boss Lachlan Murdoch is one of the world’s most influential media figures
  • Crikey, an often pugilistic Australian news site, ssys it had decided to ‘fight’ the threats from Murdoch’s lawyers
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

SYDNEY: A small Australian news website has made an unusual request to be sued by Fox News boss Lachlan Murdoch, taking on one of the world’s most influential media figures.
Crikey, an often pugilistic Australian news site, published on Monday a series of legal threats it said it received from Murdoch’s lawyers over commentary it published about Fox News’ role in the US Capitol attacks.
Murdoch is the eldest son of billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, owner of scores of outlets including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.
His lawyers claimed a June article — headlined “Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator” — had defamed the media scion 22 times.
The article was mostly focused on former US president Donald Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection attempt.
It did not name Lachlan Murdoch specifically but it referred to the “Murdochs and their slew of poisonous Fox News commentators.”
Crikey said it had decided to “fight” the threats from Murdoch’s lawyers and rebuffed their demands to permanently remove the article from its website and publish an apology.
“We want to defend those allegations in court,” Crikey’s editor and chairman said in a joint open letter, published Monday as an advertisement in The New York Times.
The pair framed the issue as a battle for press freedom, and said they welcomed the opportunity “to test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom.”
The legal tussle pits an upstart website, with subscriber numbers in the low tens of thousands, against one of the world’s largest media empires.
If the case moves ahead, Crikey will have to face Australia’s tough libel laws, which offer little protection to media.
The Murdoch family remains a major player in the Australian media, despite its global expansion into the United States and Britain.
Fox Corporation declined to comment.

Topics: Australia Fox News

Survey reveals that 88% of Saudi Twitter users watch videos on the platform

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Survey reveals that 88% of Saudi Twitter users watch videos on the platform

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Seventy percent of respondents said they had watched live-stream videos on Twitter, 46 percent saw videos sent by friends and family, and 35 percent viewed videos produced by government entities
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The results of a survey, released on Monday, found that 88 percent of Saudi Twitter users watch videos on the social media platform, with 74 percent of them believing that it is the most trusted source for videos.

GroupM, a media investment company, surveyed 1,062 Saudis in November 2021 to study Saudi Twitter users’ video consumption behavior.

Other notable findings revealed that 74 percent of those surveyed believe Twitter is one of the main sources of video content online, and 79 percent said it is always updated with the latest video content.

The most common types of video content consumed by Saudis are funny clips (43 percent), followed by football clips (40 percent), entertainment videos (37 percent), food/cooking (33 percent), technology/gadgets (33 percent), political news (29 percent), basketball (19 percent), and Formula One (18 percent).

Seventy percent of respondents said they had watched live-stream videos on Twitter, 46 percent saw videos sent by friends and family, and 35 percent viewed videos produced by government entities.

In terms of pre-rolled adverts that play before featured videos, 68 percent of respondents said they find such ads less intrusive on Twitter than on other platforms, 63 percent enjoyed watching what brands are up to, 62 percent find them informative, and 62 percent find ads more relevant than on other social media sites.

Fifty-six percent of respondents watched videos on Twitter because they recognize the publisher, 54 percent said they do so because of the title of the video, 47 percent viewed a specific video when it featured in the replies of other Twitter users, and 30 percent of respondents did so for other reasons.

 

Topics: Saudi twitter users Saudi Arabia

New documentary reveals threats to the Yazidi community in Iraq

New documentary reveals threats to the Yazidi community in Iraq
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

New documentary reveals threats to the Yazidi community in Iraq

New documentary reveals threats to the Yazidi community in Iraq
  • The short film is a powerful investigation of the crimes against the Yazidis by Daesh, and the community’s ongoing attempts to recover
  • It tells the story of survivors’ battle to rebuild their lives after a massacre in 2014 in which thousands of people were killed or abducted
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The producers of a new documentary that they describe as the first of its kind to highlight the precarious conditions the Yazidi people continue to live under in the Sinjar district of Iraq, announced the release of their film on Tuesday.

“This Is Still Genocide” follows the efforts of Yazidi survivors and other members of the community who are still struggling to rebuild their lives after a massacre in August 2014, during which Daesh forces killed and abducted thousands of Yazidi men, women and children.

The short film, directed by Mohamad Chreyteh, was commissioned, funded and co-produced by social-investment platform the The Zovighian Partnership.

Lynn Zovighian, the co-founder and managing director of the organization, told Arab News: “On the eighth (anniversary) of the massacre at Kocho, which marked the killing of more than 400 Yazidi men and the kidnapping of many women and children, I am very humbled and truly honored to announce the launch of ‘This Is Still Genocide,’ the first Yazidi-led short documentary.

“I believe it was imperative that we co-create a Yazidi public-advocacy asset that centers on survivor voices to drive national and international accountability for Sinjar and all Sinjaris.”

The documentary was made possible by the assistance of Yazda, a Yazidi community group that helped the filmmakers to secure the support and participation of the Yazidi people and encouraged them to share their stories and describe the experiences of the community in the eight years since the massacre.

Yazidis are a religious minority indigenous to Kurdistan, a geographical region in western Asia. A majority of the estimated 1 million Yazidis living in northern Iraq have long been persecuted because of their faith, which combines Islamic beliefs with elements of Zoroastrianism, which has its roots in ancient Persia, and Mithraism, a mystic religion that originated in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

In 2014, Daesh carried out a massacre targeting the Yazidi people, during which 5,000 people were killed, thousands of women and children were forced into sexual slavery, and 500,000 people fled their homeland.

The documentary reveals how, as a result of the precarious socioeconomic conditions in the area and a lack of action from the Iraqi government and the international community, the city of Sinjar and surrounding towns and villages have become unsafe for the Yazidi communities that historically lived there.

“Today, everything is urgent, from security and representation in Sinjar to infrastructure, housing, basic services, economic redevelopment, education, health, and an end to the permanence of the internally displaced persons camps,” Zovighian said.

The documentary sheds light on the atrocities committed by Daesh and investigates the obstruction of justice for the Yazidi people, and calls on the international community to take action.

Senior investigative judge Ayman Mustapha, commenting on the lack of a national plan by the Iraqi government to coordinate the investigation into the massacre, said: “The mission of the investigating committee is to gather evidence, investigate and build cases. However, no judiciary body exists to take these cases to court.”

Haider Elias, the co-founder and president of Yazda, said at the premiere of the film: “To the international community: We need your support more than any other community and more than any other time. We are calling for your help; either help the Yazidi people stay and resettle them in their homes, or help us leave this country.”

Murad Ismael, a co-founder of Yazda and founder of Sinjar Academy, which aims to help communities recover through the provision of quality education, said: “This is a powerful documentary depicting the state of the Yazidi community eight years after the start of the genocide. It left me in tears and probably will do the same to you.

“But we should not close our eyes to a people who collectively suffer. It is necessary to tell this story once again because the world has moved on, while the Yazidi community cannot.”

 

Sony PlayStation being sued for £5bn for overcharging digital gamers’ purchases

Sony PlayStation being sued for £5bn for overcharging digital gamers’ purchases
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Sony PlayStation being sued for £5bn for overcharging digital gamers’ purchases

Sony PlayStation being sued for £5bn for overcharging digital gamers’ purchases
  • In the collective lawsuit, consumer rights campaigner Alex Neill accuses Sony of abusing its market position and breaching competition law
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Sony is being accused of “ripping people off” and is being sued for £5 billion ($5.9 billion) in the UK for allegedly overcharging digital gamers’ purchases on its PlayStation Store.

The collective lawsuit, brought forward by consumer rights campaigner Alex Neill, claims Sony abused its market position and breached competition law by imposing a cut for every purchase made on the PlayStation Store.

“The game is up for Sony PlayStation,” Neill said. “With this legal action, I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers.”

Neill accuses Sony of applying a 30 percent commission on every purchase and claims that the company has profited by overcharging customers a total of £5 billion over the last six years.

The class action, representing up to 9 million plaintiffs living in the UK, includes anyone who has purchased digital games or add-on content on their console or through the PlayStation Store since Aug. 29, 2016.

In the claim submitted to the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday, Neill and her lawyers estimate that individual members are entitled to compensation ranging between £67 and £562, excluding interest.

“Gaming is now the biggest entertainment industry in the UK, ahead of TV, video and music, and many vulnerable people rely on gaming for community and connection. The actions of Sony are costing millions of people who can’t afford it, particularly when we’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before,” Neill argued.

Sony’s cut on every purchase made is in line with industry standards. Steam, Microsoft, Nintendo and the App Store all charge a 30 percent fee while Epic takes a lower 12 percent commission.

It is unclear whether the action demands that Sony stop taking any commission on third-party sales on its digital store or that the 30 percent should simply be decreased.

“Sony dominates the digital distribution of PlayStation games and in-game content. It has deployed an anti-competitive strategy, which has resulted in excessive prices to customers that are out of all proportion to the costs of Sony providing its services,” said Natasha Pearman, the lawyer leading the case.

“This claim is only possible because of the opt-out collective action regime that was introduced by the Consumer Rights Act 2015. We are looking forward to working with Alex and making sure that the regime achieves its aims of protecting and compensating consumers.”

Topics: Sony PlayStation UK

Holy Mosques body committed to providing quality media content relating to pilgrims and services

The operating team strives to meet the highest international standards of media work. (Supplied)
The operating team strives to meet the highest international standards of media work. (Supplied)
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Holy Mosques body committed to providing quality media content relating to pilgrims and services

The operating team strives to meet the highest international standards of media work. (Supplied)
  • The efforts are supported and supervised by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Agency of Communication and Media Affairs at the General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque captures and documents pilgrims’ religious and spiritual actions throughout the year.

It seeks to share the real image of services provided to pilgrims under the Kingdom’s leadership with local, regional, and international media and audiences.

On World Photography Day on Friday, the agency said it would continue to roll out quality media content, such as TV programs, documentaries, interviews, and field reports using the latest equipment and employing qualified professionals.

The operating team strives to meet the highest international standards of media work and convey the message of the Two Holy Mosques to the world in different languages.

The efforts are supported and supervised by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

 

 

Topics: Photography Day on Friday

