NRG Matters — Aramco-backed PIC to reach production capacity by end of year; Hyundai Motor, LG Energy raise $710m for its battery cell plant

RIYADH: Malaysia’s Pengerang Integrated Complex, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and state-owned Petronas, is expected to reach its full capacity of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of 2022, MEED reported.

Production at PIC resumed in May this year — more than two years after an explosion at the site left five people dead.

Petroplan expansion in Saudi Arabia

Global energy talent acquisition group Petroplan is eying a number of significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia as it plans to boost its activities in the Kingdom, according to Trade Arabia.

The firm is working on several projects in the Kingdom and expanding into the Eastern province.

Battery cell

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Energy Solutions have secured $710 million from international financial institutions to finance the construction of a battery cell plant in Indonesia.

In August 2021, both parties agreed to set up a $1.1 billion joint venture to produce nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum battery cells in Indonesia, Korea Economic Daily reported.

Wind farm

TotalEnergies and partner SSE Renewables have announced the first power generation from their Seagreen wind farm off the coast of Scotland, Reuters reported.

The project is valued at $4.3 billion and will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.

"This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025," TotalEnergies' senior vice president for renewables, Vincent Stoquart said.