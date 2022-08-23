Saudi Arabia’s climate envoy receives call from COP26 president

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s climate envoy Adel Al-Jubeir received a phone call from British MP Alok Sharma on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
  • Two officials discussed Saudi Arabia’s climate action plans
  • COP27 will be held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s climate envoy Adel Al-Jubeir received a phone call from British member of parliament Alok Sharma on Tuesday.

Sharma, who is also the president for COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, said the two officials “had a useful discussion about Saudi Arabia’s climate action plans including on its 2030 nationally determined contribution, long term strategy, and renewables.”

They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

The 27th edition of the climate change conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Topics: COP27 COP26 alok sharma Adel Al-Jubeir

International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage

  • The Saudi Falcons Club will host the event in Malham, north of Riyadh, where visitors will be able to see a variety of related displays, including hunting
  • SFC spokesman Walid Al-Taweel said that the falcon sale is the largest global auction for the birds of prey and has attracted leading production centers from around the world
MAKKAH: A major international exhibition and auction showcasing Saudi Arabia’s falconry and hunting cultural heritage is set to take place in the Kingdom.

The fourth Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, running from Thursday until Sept. 3, is expected to attract falcon enthusiasts from around the world.

The Saudi Falcons Club will be hosting the event at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, where visitors will be able to see displays, accessories, and supplies associated with falconry, related weaponry, and hunting.

SFC spokesman Walid Al-Taweel told Arab News that 25 pavilions would be exhibiting at the event that would also include awareness and training seminars and workshops on sustainable hunting, and an international auction of falcon production farms.

The largest exhibition of its kind in the Kingdom, the gathering offers a platform for acquiring hunting weapons, ammunition, and firearms licenses, supported by a club app.

Al-Taweel pointed out that the falcon sale was the largest global auction for the birds of prey and had attracted leading production centers and farms from the US, Germany, Spain, and 14 other countries.

Auction nights will be televised, and fans will also be able to follow events on the club’s social media platforms.

Pavilion displays will include arms companies, a rare weapons auction, global falcon production centers, information on hunting trips and specially adapted cars, art shows, a digital museum, falconry for children and women, and an innovation center showcasing the industry’s latest technologies.

In addition, the SFC will stage a drawing competition for fine arts with prizes totaling SR120,000 ($32,000). Eighteen artists will draw live in public with their works judged in the categories of abstract, surrealism, realism using a knife, collage with multiple materials, sculpture, and formation using the Arabic alphabet. A wild culinary arts competition and photographic contest will also be held, along with an international festival of kites.

The event site houses shooting ranges, food and public seating areas, and parking for more than 15,000 vehicles.

Tickets can be purchased through Virgin Megastore and Platinumlist websites, and from club offices in Malham during the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition Saudi Falcons Club Malham Walid Al-Taweel

KSRelief nutritional clinics provide treatment for over 35,000 people in Yemen’s Hodeida

RIYADH: The Mobile Medical Nutritional Clinics of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided treatment services for 35,969 patients in Al-Khawkhah directorate in Yemen's Hodeida governorate. 

A statement by the Saudi Press Agency said the service was provided during July.

The laboratory department also received 4,397 people, while 12,183 individuals were provided with medications.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) launched a voluntary medical program to combat blindness and its causes in Bangladesh earlier this week. The program is being implemented during the period from Aug. 18 to 27.

The KSRelief voluntary medical team examined 5,100 cases, distributed 1,136 pairs of glasses, and performed 376 surgical proceedures.

The campaign comes as an extension of the projects related to combating blindness being implemented by Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSRelief, for low income families in a number of countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

KSRelief General Supervisor, Germany’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia discuss joint cooperation 

RIYADH: Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation with Germany’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter Lamle on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

The two officials reviewed joint aid projects launched in countries in need, SPA said. 

During the meeting, the German ambassador praised KSRelief’s global humanitarian efforts, according to SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Germany King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Erdogan following fatal road smashes in southeast Turkey

  • At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents Saturday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on victims of the two car accidents that took place in southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Mardin on Saturday, the Saudi Press agency reported early Tuesday.

“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Turkish people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Turkish president.

At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents Saturday, each in places where collisions had taken place shortly before, local media reported.

A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.

Governor Davut Gul said earlier the accident had involved "a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance" on the route between provincial capital Gaziantep and Nizip.

A second deadly accident took place a few hours later, 250 kilometres (155 miles) away, which also happened as the emergency services were attending an earlier incident at the site.

At least 19 people were killed and nearly 30 injured after a truck driver hurtled into pedestrians at Derik in Mardin province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, updating an earlier toll of 16.

The accident in Derik "occurred after the brakes gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd", Koca wrote. Another 26 were injured, six of them seriously, he added.

(With AFP)
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan car accident

