US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain
Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

  • Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal
  • The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the US lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

US officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a European draft proposal as early as Wednesday, after which there is expected to be another exchange of technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the deal. The new developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.

Despite the forward movement, numerous hurdles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program intended to prevent it from developing an atomic weapon.

Even US supporters of an agreement are no longer referring to the “longer and stronger” deal that they had initially set out to win when indirect negotiations with Iran began last spring. And, on the Iranian side, demands for greater US sanctions relief than the administration appears willing or able to promise could undercut the push to revive the agreement.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress who remain unconvinced that it is in US national security interests.

“I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025,” said Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

The recent indictment of an Iranian for plotting to murder Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and the attack by an apparent Iran sympathizer on the author Salman Rushdie have further contributed to doubts that Iran can be trusted.

The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the US lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Iran has stepped back from a demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into unexplained traces of uranium at three undeclared sites, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing efforts to resurrect the deal.

But, rescinding the terrorism designation imposed by Trump was never a realistic demand. Not only does it fall outside the scope of the nuclear deal, it was made virtually impossible since the Bolton plot indictment, ongoing Iranian threats to other former US officials, and the Rushdie attack.

And, while Iran may have agreed to a mechanism to eventually return to the deal without the IAEA investigation being closed up front, it has said that its actual compliance with an agreement remains contingent on getting a clean bill of health from the agency.

The senior administration official said a “deal is closer than it was two weeks ago,” but cautioned that the outcome remains uncertain “as some gaps remain.”

And, Iranian officials on Tuesday bristled at the suggestion that they’ve stepped back from their demands to re-enter the deal.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian adviser to the indirect talks in Vienna, took to Twitter on Tuesday to assert that removing the IRGC from the State Department’s foreign terrorism list was never a precondition and insisted that “no deal will be implemented before the IAEA Board of Directors PERMANENTLY closes the false accusations file.”

Meanwhile, America’s top ally in the Middle East, Israel, has become increasingly alarmed at the apparent movement toward a deal. Israel’s alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to resist forging ahead with a deal with the Iranians.

“I call on President Biden and the American administration to refrain, even now at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran,” Bennett said in a statement.

He noted that Israel is not party to the 2015 agreement signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security — the US, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China as well as Germany — but that Israel would be directly affected and reserved all rights to its self-defense.

“One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement,” Bennett said. “Israel is not committed to any of the restrictions stemming from the agreement and will utilize all available tools to prevent the Iranian nuclear program from advancing.”

At the direction of current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with Biden administration officials, including a Tuesday meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Sullivan underscored Biden’s steadfast “commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon” during his conversation with Hulata.

The White House insists that the terms under discussion include the key underpinnings of the 2015 deal. The US would lift hundreds of sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran would roll back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including caps on enrichment, how much material it can stockpile and the operation of advanced centrifuges needed to enrich.

However, it remains unclear what exactly would happen to Iran’s current stockpile of highly enriched uranium and what it would be required to do with the advanced centrifuges it has been spinning. The White House has said both would be “removed” but has not offered details.

As of the last public count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. Under the deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67 percent purity, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) under constant scrutiny of surveillance cameras and international inspectors.

In terms of sanctions relief, Iran has been demanding that the administration pledge that a future president not be allowed to re-impose the lifted penalties as Trump did and promise that Congress will repeal statutory sanctions legislation passed initially to force

Iran back to the negotiating table. The administration is in no position to guarantee either.
“Reports that we have accepted or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of reentering the 2015 nuclear deal are categorically false,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

  • ‘We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal’
  • ‘… not one word more, not one word less’
DUBAI: Iran will not allow inspections beyond what is in a 2015 nuclear deal, the country’s nuclear chief said on Wednesday, as the United States prepares to respond to a proposal to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
“We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past... Not one word more, not one word less,” said Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, according to a video carried by state media.
A senior US official said on Monday that Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting the deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer.
Washington aims to respond soon to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.
Iran has insisted the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran’s nuclear work. Washington and other Western powers view Tehran’s demand as outside the scope of reviving the deal.
In June, the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany, which criticized Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
On Wednesday, Eslami repeated Iran’s assertion that claims of unexplained uranium traces were perpetrated by exiled Iranian dissidents and Iran’s arch-enemy Israel, the official news agency IRNA reported.
In response to the resolution, Iran expanded further its underground uranium enrichment by installing cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges and also by removing essentially all the IAEA’s monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal.

Kuwaiti emir receives letter from Qatari counterpart

Kuwaiti emir receives letter from Qatari counterpart
DUBAI: Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a letter from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani directed to Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The letter touched on the bilateral ties between both countries as well as the latest global and regional developments, state-run news agency KUNA reported.
The letter was handed by Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project

Yemeni education minister, WFP discuss school feeding project
DUBAI: Yemen’s minister of education is studying with the director of the World Food Programme office in Aden the level of implementation of the school feeding project and ways to develop it during the next stage.
Minister Tariq Al-Akbari reviewed the needs of the education department in terms of projects and programs, the efforts of the UN food assistance agency to support the school feeding project, and the difficulties and challenges facing them, state news agency SABA said.
Al-Akbari stressed the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation with the program and expanding it more into the education sector.

DUBAI: The Yemeni health minister discussed with the UNICEF representative in Yemen the challenges facing the organization’s work in the country and ways to overcome them, state news agency SABA reported.
Minister Qasem Buhaibeh stressed on the deep-rooted partnership with UNICEF, describing it as one of the prime supporters to the health sector in war-torn Yemen.
He noted the importance of providing initial healthcare services freely, especially in remote and rural areas.
Buhaibeh also pointed out to significance of joint work between the two parties to find solutions to different health issues, including medical supply and problems of delaying it.

Jordanian security forces deny ‘lockdown’ rumors in Al-Ruwaished

Jordanian security forces deny ‘lockdown’ rumors in Al-Ruwaished
  • All public utilities, shops, gas stations and bakeries are open for business as usual
  • Security forces deployed in the region have been targets of shootings by drug dealers in the area
DUBAI: Jordanian authorities have denied a rumored lockdown by police forces in Al-Ruwaished, alleged to be part of ongoing crackdown on drug dealers in the area.
The anti-drug campaign in the country’s eastern area is making significant progress and drug dealers are spreading false information to relieve some of the pressure on them, according to the Public Security Directorate’s (PSD) statement on state news agency Petra on Tuesday.
The statement also refuted claims that security forces are preventing the local community in Al-Ruwaished from going about their daily lives, calling the rumors ‘unfounded and completely false’.
All public utilities, shops, gas stations and bakeries are open for business as usual, contrary to what some are trying to promote, said the statement.
PSD clarified that house searches ‘were conducted in accordance with the law and were limited to the residences of drug trafficking and promotion suspects.’
The security directorate said in its statement that Al-Ruwaished is an unrestricted open region, accessible by both local communities and outsiders.
Security forces deployed in the region have been targets of shootings by drug dealers in the area, which demonstrates the danger these people pose to society, wrote PSD in its statement.
They also emphasized that attempts to mislead public opinion will not deter security forces from operating in northern Badia or from going after drug dealers, nor will they succeed in undermining trust between security personnel and local citizens.

