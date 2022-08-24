You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court

Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court

Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
A Peruvian judge on Tuesday admitted a $4.5 billion lawsuit against Spanish oil firm Repsol. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6uggt

Updated 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court

Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
Updated 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a nearly 4 percent surge the previous day, on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $99.82 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after rising 3.9 percent on Tuesday.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract was down 27 cents, or 0.29 percent, at $93.47 a barrel, having jumped 3.7 percent the previous day.

Potential OPEC+ production cuts may not be imminent and are likely to coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should that country clinch a nuclear deal with the West, nine OPEC sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Peru’s $4.5 billion lawsuit against Repsol over oil spill to go to court

A Peruvian judge on Tuesday admitted a $4.5 billion lawsuit against Spanish oil firm Repsol, eight months after an underwater oil pipeline owned by the company caused a spill of over 10,000 barrels into the Pacific Ocean.

The civil lawsuit seeking $3 billion for environmental damage and $1.5 billion for damages to locals and consumers was filed by Peru’s consumer protection agency Indecopi.

Repsol has said the lawsuit is meritless, the sum demanded is arbitrary, and that the spill was not its fault.

The proceedings, however, add to Repsol’s legal troubles. The company is also facing a criminal investigation over the spill and prosecutors have barred four top executives from leaving the country for 18 months.

Peru has called the incident the country’s worst environmental disaster in recent memory.

Repsol said in May that cleanup of the spill would cost it $150 million.

Pemex fined for failures at top oil field leading to flaring

Mexico’s hydrocarbon regulator has fined state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, for development violations at one of its most important fields that led to excessive flaring of natural gas, and is preparing another fine for a similar field, according to three sources briefed on the matter.

The Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos, as the regulator is known, in recent weeks fined Pemex more than 40 million Mexican pesos ($1.98 million) for violating its own development plans at the Ixachi field in Veracruz state, two of the sources said.

Such fines are capped by the Mexican hydrocarbon law but one of the sources said it was the highest so far imposed.

Pemex lawyers have already filed an appeal over the Ixachi fine, which is now being considered by a judge, the two sources said, adding that it could result in a lengthy legal process.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia Price

Related

Oil Updates — Crude climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of output cuts; Turkey doubles Russian imports
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of output cuts; Turkey doubles Russian imports
Update Oil Updates — Crude down; India oil field restarts after 15 years; Bouri oil field eyes gas production and export
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; India oil field restarts after 15 years; Bouri oil field eyes gas production and export

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR3.09 billion ($820 million) SR-denominated sukuk in August.

The total value of bids stood at nearly SR5.08 billion, said NDMC in a statement.

The sukuk offering was divided into three tranches.

The first tranche has a size of SR1.69 billion maturing in 2027, while the second amounts to SR1.3 billion, which will mature in 2030.

The third tranche has a size of SR100 million, maturing in 2034.

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Related

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Business & Economy
Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 56 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 56 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks slipped on Tuesday, tracking a trend in the region as market sentiment remained negative due to continued recession fears and oil volatility.

TASI finished the session 1.1 percent lower at 12,420, while the parallel Nomu fell 0.8 percent to 21,562.

The Qatari index underperformed Gulf peers as it dropped 1.5 percent, while Abu Dhabi and Dubai lost 0.2 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Oman edged 0.3 percent lower and Bahrain closed almost flat. However, Kuwait’s bourse bucked the trend to end 1.7 percent higher.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index extended losses from a day earlier by 1.1 percent.

Oil prices jumped more than $3 a barrel as investors eyed potential OPEC+ supply cuts to support prices.

Brent crude reached $100.02 a barrel on Wednesday, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $93.65 a barrel by 9:12 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Savola Group’s first-half profit surged 37 percent to SR485 million ($130 million)

BinDawood Holding Co. will distribute SR0.9 per share in cash dividends, despite reporting a 31 percent profit drop for the first half of 2022

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. recorded a 515 percent profit jump to SR313.6 million for the first half of 2022

Academy of Learning’s shareholders approved a half-year cash dividend of SR1.5 per share

Seera Group Holding’s losses narrowed by 43 percent to SR131 million during the first half of 2022

Knowledge Economic City’s losses widened by 21,545 percent to SR15 million during the first half of 2022

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. announced dividends of SR1.25 per share, following a 27 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022

Gas Arabian Services Co. was awarded an SR24 million deal from SABIC to provide maintenance services to its Petrokemya plant

Alhasoob Co.'s profit dropped 40 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR3.4 million

Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. reported a 57 percent decline in profit for the first half of the year to SR1.7 million

Al Hammadi holding saw its profit jump by 68 percent to SR127 million during the first half of 2022

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s accumulated losses were cut to 45 percent of capital following the completion of a 231 percent capital increase

Saudi Marketing Co. posted a higher first-half profit of SR12 million due to a rise in Farm Superstores’ retail revenue

National Gypsum Co.’s net profit dropped 72 percent to nearly SR5 million in the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 25, 2022

End of the earnings season for the second quarter of 2022

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stocks shares

Related

TASI struggles to gain ground as bank stocks slide: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI struggles to gain ground as bank stocks slide: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Saudi Seera Group sees losses shrinking 43% as travel market rebounds

Saudi Seera Group sees losses shrinking 43% as travel market rebounds
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Seera Group sees losses shrinking 43% as travel market rebounds

Saudi Seera Group sees losses shrinking 43% as travel market rebounds
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi travel and tourism agency Seera Group Holding has seen its losses shrink by 43 percent in the first half of 2022, thanks to a rebound in travel demand.

The group’s net loss fell to SR131 million ($35 million) from SR230 million in the prior-year period, it said in a filing to the Saudi exchange.

As borders reopened after the pandemic, Seera’s gross booking value surged 105 percent on the year to SR4.1 billion, and revenue was up 125 percent to SR1.06 billion.

Its travel business, known as Almosafer, bounced back with increased demand in the second quarter along with a gross booking value of SR1.7 billion.

The group witnessed growth in figures across most of its portfolio, including but not limited to car rental unit Lumi, Hajj and Umrah, hospitality, and ventures.

 

Topics: saud Travel Tadawul TASI

Related

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Business & Economy
Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Saudi travel surpasses pre-COVID-19 level, to see 30% rise: Seera Group
Business & Economy
Saudi travel surpasses pre-COVID-19 level, to see 30% rise: Seera Group

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge by 31% in Q2 to $23bn

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge by 31% in Q2 to $23bn
Updated 24 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge by 31% in Q2 to $23bn

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge by 31% in Q2 to $23bn
Updated 24 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surged by 31 percent in the second quarter to SR86.2 billion ($22.9 billion) from SR65.8 billion in the same period last year, the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT, said in a report.

This is an increase of SR7.6 billion or 9.7 percent from the first quarter of this year. 

In the second quarter, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports grew to SR171 billion, registering a year-on-year increase of 21.7 percent. This is an increase of 8.5 percent when compared with the previous quarter. 

Overall merchandise exports in the second quarter increased by 85.1 percent to SR429.8 billion, up from SR232.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries which accounted for 35.3 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in the second quarter, GASTAT report stated. 

The report further added that the most imported merchandises were machinery and mechanical appliances, along with electrical equipment parts which accounted for 18.9 percent of total merchandise imports.

Topics: Saudi exports Oil non-oil

Related

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial output sees third-highest rise in three years: GASTAT
China, India lead Saudi Arabia’s merchandise trade in April: GASTAT data graphic
Business & Economy
China, India lead Saudi Arabia’s merchandise trade in April: GASTAT data

Saudi food giant Savola’s revenue hits $3.8bn buoyed by food processing unit

Saudi food giant Savola’s revenue hits $3.8bn buoyed by food processing unit
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola’s revenue hits $3.8bn buoyed by food processing unit

Saudi food giant Savola’s revenue hits $3.8bn buoyed by food processing unit
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Savola Group, a major food retailer in Saudi Arabia, has seen its first-half revenue soar to SR14.4 billion ($3.8 billion) on the back of higher sales from the food processing unit.

This is up 21 percent from SR11.8 billion in the same period last year, coupled with a 37 percent profit jump, the food giant said in a bourse filing.

As profit from the food processing segment rose 46 percent on the back of improved pricing, the group’s net profit surged to SR485 million from SR354 million a year earlier.

That said, the retail segment recorded a net loss of SR107 million, extending losses from 2021, while profits of food services and frozen foods fell by 5.5, and 8 percent, respectively.

Established in 1979, Savola’s major holdings supply Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Turkey with edible oils, sugar, fresh dairy products, and fast-food restaurants.

Topics: saud retailer Tadawul TASI

Related

Savola Group’s shares fall after agreement to sell $122m stake in Knowledge Economic City
Business & Economy
Savola Group’s shares fall after agreement to sell $122m stake in Knowledge Economic City
Saudi Arabia’s Savola acquires Egybelg amid plans to invest $91m in Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Savola acquires Egybelg amid plans to invest $91m in Egypt

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court
Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener
Hosts Algeria beat Palestine 5-0 in 2022 Arab Cup U-17 opener
Iran says to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal
Iran says to only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m
Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army
Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.