Celonis raises $1bn from backers including Qatar wealth fund

Founded in 2011 and co-headquartered in Munich and New York, Celonis is a data processing firm which develops process mining tools. 
Founded in 2011 and co-headquartered in Munich and New York, Celonis is a data processing firm which develops process mining tools. 
RIYADH: Software firm Celonis has raised $1 billion in funding from backers including the Qatar Investment Authority.

Celonis was valued at $13 billion as part of the round, and the secured $1 billion will be used to build out its software aimed at helping companies to carry out their operations efficiently, according to a Bloomberg report.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO of Celonis, said in an interview that a part of the raised sum will be used to acquire other businesses.

In June 2021, Celonis had raised $1 billion at an $11 billion evaluation.

In March, Celonis completed its fourth acquisition by paying $100 million for a startup that expanded its services across Microsoft.

Founded in 2011 and co-headquartered in Munich and New York, Celonis is a data processing firm which develops process mining tools. 

Commodities Update — Gold flat, silver falls; corn hits 2-month high

Commodities Update — Gold flat, silver falls; corn hits 2-month high
RIYADH: Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as the US dollar strengthened after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official kept investors cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium due later this week.

Spot gold was steady at $1,747.58 per ounce, as of 0527 GMT, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,760.20.

The dollar firmed near its recent peak against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $19.11 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $879.71. 

Palladium gained 0.3 percent to $1,985.44.

Grains up

Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, as a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the US corn and soybeans crop will fall below expectations.

The Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active corn contract was up 1.37 percent at $6.64-1/4 a bushel, as of 0327 GMT, after rising to its highest level since June 28 earlier.

Wheat jumped 1.75 percent to $8.14-1/2 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.89 percent to $14.74 a bushel.

Base metals mixed

Prices of base metals were mixed on Wednesday, as dismal data from major global economies partially countered supply concerns and expectations of demand recovery in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $8,095 a ton, as of 0740 GMT.

LME zinc climbed 0.2 percent to $3,491 a ton, aluminum increased 0.7 percent at $2,441.50 a ton, while lead was down 1.2 percent at $1,953 a ton.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

AIIB president receives Egyptian envoy in Beijing

AIIB president receives Egyptian envoy in Beijing
CAIRO: Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, received Egypt’s Ambassador to China Mohamed El-Badri.

Jin said the AIIB attaches great importance to its relationship with Egypt, as it is one of the bank’s founding members and actively participated in negotiating the agreement establishing it.

Egypt is “one of the most active countries in obtaining financing for its projects through the bank, especially clean energy projects and renewable energy,” he added.

Jin said the AIIB’s financing of Egyptian projects reflects the bank’s confidence in the country’s economy.

El-Badri stressed the importance his country attaches to renewable and clean energy projects, especially with Egypt hosting the UN Climate Change Conference in November.

The AIIB began operations in Beijing in January 2016, and has since grown to 105 members worldwide. The bank’s mission is to finance infrastructure with sustainability at its core.

Pedro Ribeiro appointed as CBRE's KSA country head

Pedro Ribeiro appointed as CBRE’s KSA country head
RIYADH: Global real estate adviser CBRE has appointed Pedro Ribeiro as the general manager of the firm in Saudi Arabia.

Ribeiro joins CBRE from Knight Frank, where he was a partner in Saudi Arabia. 

He has over 27 years of experience in senior leadership positions in retail, real estate and asset and property management firms across the Middle East, Europe and North Africa, according to a press release.

“With Pedro, we will further strengthen our operations and real estate capability on the ground, as we enter our next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia,” said Nicholas Maclean, managing director of CBRE Middle East.

He added: “In line with Vision 2030, we are dedicated to drive change and transformation across the Kingdom and Pedro will provide invaluable leadership and further differentiate the breadth of the strategic advice we provide our clients.”

CBRE Group has over 120 professionals in Saudi Arabia working full-time in Riyadh and Jeddah.

New support measures announced to help Saudi Arabia's tourism 'renaissance': Cabinet

New support measures announced to help Saudi Arabia’s tourism ‘renaissance’: Cabinet
RIYADH: Crisis management measures and financial guarantees will be part of a new tourism law unveiled by the Saudi Cabinet to boost a “renaissance” in the sector.

The incoming regulatory system, which will help tourism’s development in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives, addresses the development of the regulatory and legislative environment of the sector.

The changes include measures to manage crises, ward off risks, and provide financial guarantees for certain tourism activities, strengthening the relation between investors, tourists and relevant authorities. 

Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year, data published by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed earlier this month.

“The new system will enable us to carry out our tasks to ensure the provision of high-quality services that enrich the experience of the tourist and visitor and enable us to attract investments and supervise the sector efficiently and effectively,” Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said on his Twitter account.

“The new system will contribute to a qualitative renaissance of the Saudi tourism sector and its development in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

In a separate statement, Al-Khateeb added: “This law follows the Kingdom’s recent announcement of the Regional Tourism Development Councils Regulation, a major milestone in advancing Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. The regulation will accelerate the development of tourist destinations in the various regions, including NEOM, Al-Soudah, the Red Sea, and Diriyah Gate.”

The new system includes a set of articles related to the licensing of activities, their classifications, standards, requirements, and control over them, while also providing sufficient flexibility for the sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It aims to support and facilitate the completion of procedures for obtaining licenses for hospitality facilities and other tourism activities. 

All tourism activities will now be processed through a comprehensive service center. 

The minister of tourism explained that the regulatory system comes as a culmination of the sector’s reform process, as it was built based on the best international practices selected from the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index.

“This system is not enough, it provides solutions to current problems, but sets a future vision for tourism patterns that may arise later,” Al-Khateeb said.

The Ministry of Tourism also intends to provide a set of incentives, such as the exemption from taxes or customs duties after the approval of the concerned authorities.

There will also be a database providing statistics and information on all aspects of the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also gave the green light for transfer of ownership of assets, as well as financial and contractual liabilities and rights related to healthcare services provided by the Ministry of Health, to Health Holding Co. or any of its subsidiaries.

Saudi stocks start flat on mixed earnings: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start flat on mixed earnings: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the day flat following mixed earnings for the first half, which kept markets swinging on uncertainty.

TASI and Nomu started Wednesday’s trading session at 12,420 and 21,552, respectively, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with a 0.52 percent gain, while the Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, added 0.14 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, traded 0.11 percent lower, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.39 percent.

Seera Group Holding slid 1.88 percent, after its losses narrowed by 43 percent to SR131 million ($35 million) during the first half of 2022.

BinDawood Holding Co. lost 4.77 percent, following a decline in profits of 31 percent to SR108 million in the first half.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. decreased 1.12 percent, despite a 515 percent surge in first-half profits of SR313.6 million.

Savola Group dropped 0.74 percent, even with its first-half profit increasing 37 percent to SR485 million.

National Gypsum Co. fell  2.60 percent, with profits declining 72 percent to SR5 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Marketing Co. added 0.50 percent, after it posted a higher first-half profit of SR12 million.

