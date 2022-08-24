GAMI seeks public opinion on military sector’s import and export policy

Startup Wrap — SAMA grants permits for two fintechs to provide Open Banking services; Zywa prepares to launch in Saudi Arabia
Nour El Shaeri
CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank has granted permits for two fintech startups, Saudi-based Lean Technologies and Mod5r, to provide open banking solutions.
Bringing the total number of permitted companies operating under its regulatory SandBox to 38, SAMA — as the central bank is also known — is currently working on developing and implementing a high standard network to carry out open banking solutions across the Kingdom.
Founded in 2019, Lean Technologies is the first technical service provider to be approved by the SAMA SandBox and is set to support fintech companies in building the next generation of financial services.
Mod5r was founded in 2020 as it provides a mobile application for users to have all their financial transactions in one place.
UAE-based fintech Zywa raised a $3m seed funding round as it prepares to launch in Saudi Arabia in early 2023
Zywa, a UAE-based fintech that offers a gamified community banking app, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round from venture capital firms Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, and Zemu VC.
Backed by one of the largest global venture capital firms, Y-Combinator, the company is aiming to utilize its acquired funding to support product development, accelerate its growth in UAE and Egypt, and launch in Saudi Arabia by early 2023, Wamda reported.
Founded in 2021, Zywa raised a $1 million pre-seed round in February 2022 as the company is currently valued at approximately $30 million.
UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz receives undisclosed funding from Saudi’s Nama Ventures
UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz has secured a pre-seed funding by Saudi-based venture capital firm, Nama Ventures.
The company connects small and medium enterprises looking for storage space with warehousing companies that have extra capacity.
Founded in 2022, Cargoz will use its acquired funding to launch its simply-to-use platform for SME’s and warehousing companies.
Pakistan’s Mahaana Wealth raises $2.1m in a pre-seed funding round
Pakistan-based digital wealth management company, Mahaana Wealth raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Swedish investment company, Vostok Emerging Finance.
The company has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to launch its investment management services.
Founded in 2021, the company is the first and only digital wealth manager in Pakistan, and will use its acquired funding to meet regulatory capital requirements, MAGNiTT reported.
UAE-based Property-tech startup Huspy acquires two mortgage brokers Just Mortgages and Finance Lab
UAE-based prop-tech startup, Huspy, announced the acquisition of two mortgage brokerages, Just Mortgages and Finance Lab, to improve the home buying ecosystem in the region.
“Joining Huspy is a dream come true. I can now be sure my extensive banking knowledge and experience are backed by the best technology and strong talent,” Just Mortgages Founder Ramesh Khemani, said in a statement.
CEO and founder of Finance Lab commented: “This partnership will allow us to further accelerate our business and add more value to our clients and partners.”
Huspy was established in 2020 with the aim to simplify the home financing sector as it provides buyers with market-leading financing offers, MAGNiTT reported.
Doha-based sports-tech startup Sponix Tech has received an undisclosed investment amount from UK-based Aser Ventures.
Founded in 2020, Sponix Tech provides solutions and services for leagues, clubs, broadcasters, and advertisers to increase viewership and enhance fan experience.
The company will use its acquired investment to boost growth and technology as Aser Ventures will leverage its global network, Wamda reported.
Egypt’s subscription management platform SubsBase raises $2.4m in a seed funding round
Egypt-based subscription management platform, SubsBase, raised $2.4 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Global Ventures.
The round also saw participation from other venture capitals like HALA Ventures, P1 Ventures, Plus Venture Capital, Plug and Play, Ingressive Capital, Camel Ventures, Falak Startups, and Arzan Venture Capital.
Stating that it is the first and only subscription management platform catering to the MENA region, Mohamed M. Farag, co-founder and CEO at SubsBase, said: “We have a first-mover advantage and a strong business model which is endorsed by our esteemed investors.”
Founded in 2020, the company will utilize its funding to accelerate product development to cater customer demands as well as boost its expansion strategy across the MENA region.
SubsBase is a cloud-based subscription management and billing platform that empowers businesses that are based on recurring revenue.
PIF-owned SALIC to establish center to store imported edible oil
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. is working with the private sector to establish a storage center for imported edible oil, SALIC CEO Sulaiman Al-Rumaih revealed.
The announcement came during a Saudi-Malaysian private sector meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, which discussed areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in the field of food security, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting was an opportunity for the Malaysian side to benefit from the center, which will be constructed by the Public Investment Fund-owned firm, as a distribution point for its edible oils in the region, Al-Rumaih noted.
Malaysia’s food security strategy aims to produce a group of basic commodities with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency, such as rice, meat and corn, the Malaysian minister of agriculture and food industries said.
The Asian country's strategy wants to exploit the comparative advantage of palm oil production and export to various countries, Ronald Kiandee said.
SALIC Chairman Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli stressed the importance of cooperation and discussing investment opportunities for the private sector between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, according to the comparative advantage of each of them, with the need for joint coordination to follow up on those initiatives.
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund calls on food importers to apply for support
Arab News
RIYADH: Food importers are being urged to apply for development funds to help boost Saudi Arabia’s agricultural stock.
The Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund called on companies to apply now for financing for products such as barley and maize, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This fund operates in partnership with the banking sector, and aims to support and stabilize the food security system in Saudi Arabia by ensuring the continuity of supply chains and an abundant supply of agricultural products.
UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor reports 19% revenue growth in H1 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: UAE-based Al Habtoor Group recorded a robust performance for the first half of 2022, with a year-on-year growth of 19 percent in revenues, its founding Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor announced in a statement.
The firm also witnessed a 36 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2021, he said.
Al Habtoor said: “We had a good year in 2021 where we saw a very promising recovery post-Covid, and I predicted last November an even better 2022.
“I am delighted to announce that this year did not disappoint. The revenues in our business's various divisions surpassed the previous year's recovery and pre-COVID times.
“Numbers don’t lie.”
He went on to say: “Habtoor Hospitality’s year-to-date forecast for first half of 2022 registered an 82 percent increase in revenues over the same period in 2021, and 190 percent in EBITDA, triggered by an overall increase in bookings in town and an ADR-focused policy,” he added.
Dubai welcomed 7.12 million visitors in the first six months of 2022, up 183 percent year on year, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.
Revenue per available room rose to 540 dirhams ($147.02) in the first half of the year, 21 percent higher than in the first half of 2019, despite a 22 percent increase in the number of hotel rooms in the Emirate since then, as reported by DTCM.
“Al Habtoor Motors, our automotive division, maintains its world’s number one distributor position for Bentley, Bugatti and Mitsubishi, with double-digit revenue growth of 34 percent for the first half of 2022, and a 190 percent growth in the EBITDA compared to last year,” Al Habtoor said.
The Group’s car leasing division Diamondlease, with a fleet of more than 12,700 vehicles, declared an increase in revenues of more than 52 percent in the first half of this year compared to last year, with more than 91 percent utilization, according to the statement.
“We have doubled our fleet size over the past two years in Diamondlease, and have reshaped our revenue structure, focusing more on the used-car sales and enhancing the client’s experience,” Al Habtoor commented.
He continued: “I trust this success will continue for the second half and propagate to 2023. We are on the right track; I am optimistic about our future. We are never entirely satisfied.
“Our dreams and goals exceed what the world expects from us. I hope they will learn from our successful example.”
Dubai-based hotelier and leisure group AHG operates in the UAE and international markets including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut and the US.
Sudan and UAE latest OPEC+ countries to back Saudi statement on oil market
Reuters
DUBAI: Sudan’s energy and petroleum minister on Friday expressed support for comments made by his Saudi Arabian counterpart this week about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ readiness to intervene to restore balance in the oil market, according to Reuters.
The UAE is also aligned with Saudi Arabia’s thinking on crude oil markets and supportive of its recent comments, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia on Monday flagged the possibility of introducing cuts to balance a market it described as schizophrenic.
Sudan energy and petroleum minister Mohamed Abdallah said in a statement his country supports efforts by OPEC+ — OPEC plus allies including Russia — to maintain market stability in the face of distortions and volatility.
He also stressed the importance of the statement “that was made... by the Saudi energy minister about market instability and volatility of prices”.
Sudan, which is a member of OPEC+, also expressed its full support for the mechanism formulated under OPEC+ alliance “which provided the necessary tools, inducing adjusting oil production, to attend to all market challenges,” the statement added.
Iraq, Algeria, Libya, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Congo and Equatorial Guinea have all made similar statements ahead of a September 5 meeting of OPEC+, which unites members of the group.