Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia officials are set to discuss with their Omani counterparts the drafting of an agreement surrounding small and medium enterprises in the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding will be between the Public Authority for SMEs in the Kingdom and the SMEs Development Authority in Oman.

The MoU is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost entrepreneurship and diversify the economy as part of its Vision 2030 strategy.

The Saudi Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Communications and Information Technology Commission in the Kingdom and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Egypt, to strengthen communications and information technology ties between the two countries.

Regarding customs matters with Bangladesh, relations are set to run smoothly after the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Saudi Cabinet also unveiled a new tourism system in the Kingdom, aimed at providing sufficient flexibility to cater for the changing needs of the burgeoning sector.

The Kingdom’s new system, which will help tourism’s development in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives, addresses the development of the regulatory and legislative environment of the sector.