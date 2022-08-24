You are here

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve participates in Saudi international falconry event

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve participates in Saudi international falconry event
The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition will take place in Riyadh, from Aug. 25 until Sept. 3. (Twitter/@SapracOrg)
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve participates in Saudi international falconry event

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve participates in Saudi international falconry event
  • Reserve officials aim to bolster interest in biodiversity, ecological balance, support environmental sustainability efforts
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is to participate in the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition for the second year in a row, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The fourth edition of the event will take place at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, from Thursday until Sept. 3.

The reserve, launched in 2018 to protect vulnerable and endangered plant and animal species while also providing access to the environment and natural resources, plays a key role in improving quality of life and achieving environmental sustainability in line with Vision 2030 goals.

By taking part in the exhibition, reserve officials aim to strengthen a culture of interest in biodiversity and ecological balance and support efforts to combat climate change and reduce desertification.

They also hope to contribute to achieving the Saudi Green Initiative target of planting 10 billion trees throughout the Kingdom

 

Saudi embassy in Turkey evacuates citizens injured in Rize bus accident

Saudi embassy in Turkey evacuates citizens injured in Rize bus accident
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi embassy in Turkey evacuates citizens injured in Rize bus accident

Saudi embassy in Turkey evacuates citizens injured in Rize bus accident
  • Evacuation is a result of directives issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Turkey, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, evacuated on Wednesday citizens who were injured in a traffic incident in Rize, northern Turkey.

The injured were evacuated on two medical flights so they could complete their treatment in the Kingdom.

The evacuation is a result of directives issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The embassy expressed its appreciation for the attention and care paid by the Kingdom’s leadership to Saudi citizens everywhere, and wished the injured good health.

On Sunday, the embassy said in a statement that 18 citizens had been injured in a bus accident, six of whom were required to stay in hospital for treatment.

A bus transporting tourists including 23 Saudis overturned after hitting a concrete barrier on the roadside in an agricultural area in Asmali Yarmak village in the eastern Black Sea region.

Fun capital: Riyadh festival kicks off with a host of family thrills 

Fun capital: Riyadh festival kicks off with a host of family thrills 
Updated 24 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Fun capital: Riyadh festival kicks off with a host of family thrills 

Fun capital: Riyadh festival kicks off with a host of family thrills 
  • Among the highlights are a circus show at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City and a performance by singer Rasha Rizk
  • The festival will offer children six interactive experiences in the fields of environmental sciences, biology and chemistry
Updated 24 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Fancy taking a virtual space flight to Mars, or testing your skills as a ninja warrior?

These are just two of a host of entertainment and educational activities available to Saudi youngsters and their families at the Riyadh Home Coming festival in the north of the capital.

The festival, which was launched by General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh on Tuesday, is expected to be a hit with children looking for added thrills as their summer break draws to a close.

Among surprises are shows including “Disney on Ice,” and plays such as “University of the Rowdies” that are being presented for the first time.

The festival features three zones and two stages, and promises visitors “an integrated and distinctive interactive experience combining knowledge and entertainment.”

Activities are appropriate for all age groups and cover a variety of interests. Among the highlights are a circus show at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City and a performance by singer Rasha Rizk, known for singing the Arabic theme songs for popular cartoons and anime.

Riyadh Home Coming also aims to help youngsters make decisions about their future professional careers and jobs. 

Arts and creativity are heavily represented at the festival, in addition to a wide selection of local and global innovation and entertainment stations.

As well as a simulated “space experience,” virtual travel to Mars and an inspiring children’s art experience, the festival will offer children six interactive experiences in the fields of environmental sciences, biology and chemistry.

One of the corners is devoted to learning languages, including Arabic, Japanese, Korean and even sign language. 

Aliaa’ Al-Omar, an instructor in sign language, told Arab News: “We are interested in spreading sign language as a community partnership, and we inform people about the tasks carried out by the Saudi Society for Sign Language Interpretation. We have a sign language mobile application, dictionaries for children, activities, and training in sign language that benefit children who want to learn sign language, as well as adults.”

Japanese speaker Fatima Al-Inani said that she and her family are taking part in the festival to “build bridges” between the Arabic and Japanese languages. 

“We are here to talk about Japanese culture. We talk about the differences between the Arabic and the Japanese cultures, and we teach the visitors and children how to write their names in Japanese.”

A ninja warrior experience will also be offered for the first time in Saudi Arabia to help children, and their parents, develop mental and physical skills.

“‘Ninja Warrior’ is one of the most popular shows in the US — the winner becomes famous. Here we are having it for the first time in Saudi Arabia. It’s a course for children and adults where they go through challenges to test their physical limits, and it’s good for parents to bond with their kids,” one of the site workers said. 

Riyadh Home Coming offers a variety of restaurants, cafes and shops.

The festival is open daily until Sept. 5. Entry is SR20 ($5.33) with bookings via the link:

https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/2010/riyadh-home-coming

600 employees supervise 210 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah: Presidency

600 employees supervise 210 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah: Presidency
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

600 employees supervise 210 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah: Presidency

600 employees supervise 210 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah: Presidency
  • Employees at the gates ensure worshippers do not bring luggage, food, and prohibited items into the mosque
  • Names and numbers of the gates at the mosque prevent worshippers from getting lost
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 600 employees are being stationed at 210 gates at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to improve services provided to worshippers, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said on Tuesday.

The head of the gates department at the Grand Mosque, Fahad Al-Maliki, said employees at the gates ensure that pilgrims and worshippers do not bring luggage, food, and other prohibited items into the mosque with them, ensuring that it is kept clean so that people can worship comfortably and safely.

He added that the names and numbers of the gates at the mosque prevent worshippers from getting lost and facilitate their movement and exit.

Saudi Arabia allows children of illegal residents to enroll at school

Saudi Arabia allows children of illegal residents to enroll at school
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allows children of illegal residents to enroll at school

Saudi Arabia allows children of illegal residents to enroll at school
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that it would be allowing the children of illegal residents to enroll at schools for the new academic year
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that it would be allowing the children of illegal residents to enroll at schools for the new academic year, television news channel Al Arabiya reported. 

Schools should provide parents who are residing in the Kingdom without official residency statuses with admission forms and urge them to contact the education ministry’s offices in the region where they live, according to the report. 

Once approved, the admission forms must then be submitted to the relevant school authorities to complete the enrollment process. 

The ministry has directed education departments across the Kingdom to provide the general administration of evaluation and admission with a monthly statistical report on the number of students enrolled in each educational district, Al Arabiya said. 

To enroll a student in school for those who do not have proper documents and those who reside in the Kingdom illegally, parents must submit the official documents of the child, the parents documents – whether that is their passport, residency permit, visit visa, etc. – their permanent address, and their contact information. 

The guardian with an illegal status must also submit a document stipulating that they will correct their status during the academic year, according to Al Arabiya.

KSRelief delivers 25 tons of dates to Mozambique

KSRelief delivers 25 tons of dates to Mozambique
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

KSRelief delivers 25 tons of dates to Mozambique

KSRelief delivers 25 tons of dates to Mozambique
  • The dates distribution comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian programs
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

MAPUTO: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered on Tuesday 25 tons of dates to Mozambique from Saudi Arabia.
The gift was delivered by Saudi ambassador to Mozambique Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Issa alongside several embassy employees and members of the KSRelief team, according to state agency SPA.
The dates distribution comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian programs, which aim to help families in-need around the world.

