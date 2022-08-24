Abu Dhabi Airports bounces back handling 6.3m passengers in first half of year

ABU DHABI: The operator of Abu Dhabi’s five airports on Wednesday announced having handled nearly 6.3 million passengers in the first half of this year.

In a report, Abu Dhabi Airports officials also revealed that 94,538 flights had been dealt with between January and June.

The company’s chief executive officer, Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, said: “Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry.”

Report data showed that Abu Dhabi International, the city’s largest airport, experienced a 94 percent increase in the number of scheduled passenger flights compared to the first half of 2021.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at Abu Dhabi International Airport during the first six months of this year were India, Pakistan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, respectively. Meanwhile, London Heathrow, Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, and Cairo were the top five destination airports.

Abu Dhabi International also handled 297,549 tons of air freight during the first half of the year, highlighting the UAE’s key strategic location as a cargo- and freight-handling hub in the region.

“While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum by catering to higher numbers of travelers and expanding our airline network with partners while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence.

“The resumption of regional and global markets and the successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022,” Al-Hashmi added.