Macro Snapshot — Canada's National Bank beats quarterly profit expectations; Brazil's consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs

Macro Snapshot — Canada’s National Bank beats quarterly profit expectations; Brazil’s consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs
Brazil’s consumer price index fell 0.73 percent (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Macro Snapshot — Canada’s National Bank beats quarterly profit expectations; Brazil’s consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs

Macro Snapshot — Canada’s National Bank beats quarterly profit expectations; Brazil’s consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Brazil reported consumer price deflation in the month to mid-August, the country’s IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday, as it benefited from tax cuts on key products while the central bank maintained its aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

Brazil’s consumer price index fell 0.73 percent in the period, compared to a 0.13 percent rise in the previous month, keeping the downtrend already seen earlier this month in data for the full month of July.

It was the lowest rate recorded since mid-month inflation measurements began in November 1991, even though economists polled by Reuters had expected an even deeper drop of 0.81 percent.

Russia’s central bank says inflationary expectations up in August

Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in August to 12.0 percent from 10.8 percent in July, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

The Russian central bank said it will closely watch changes in inflationary expectations which will play an important role in discussions at the bank’s board meetings in September and October.

The bank cut its key interest rate to 8.0 percent in July and said it would study the need for more cuts as inflation slows and an economic contraction continues for longer than previously thought.

National Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations

National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, on the back of growth in the lender’s personal and commercial banking and financial markets segments.

Net income excluding one-off items stood at C$826 million ($635.93 million), or C$2.35 per share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$839 million, or C$2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of C$2.34 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Venezuela’s economy grew 17 percent in Q1, says central bank president

Venezuela’s economy grew 17.04 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, the country’s central bank president said on Tuesday.

“This is the highest growth in the Latin American region,” central bank President Calixto Ortega said in a state broadcast, giving the first official data on Venezuela’s economic growth since the first quarter of 2019.

Ortega said the central bank has an estimate for second-quarter growth, but did not share the figure. He did say the private sector rebounded 18.7 percent in that period.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Macro Snapshot Brazil inflation National bank of Canada

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Airports bounces back handling 6.3m passengers in first half of year

Abu Dhabi Airports bounces back handling 6.3m passengers in first half of year
  • City’s largest airport, Abu Dhabi International, records 94 percent increase in passenger flights on last year
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The operator of Abu Dhabi’s five airports on Wednesday announced having handled nearly 6.3 million passengers in the first half of this year.

In a report, Abu Dhabi Airports officials also revealed that 94,538 flights had been dealt with between January and June.

The company’s chief executive officer, Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, said: “Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry.”

Report data showed that Abu Dhabi International, the city’s largest airport, experienced a 94 percent increase in the number of scheduled passenger flights compared to the first half of 2021.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at Abu Dhabi International Airport during the first six months of this year were India, Pakistan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, respectively. Meanwhile, London Heathrow, Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, and Cairo were the top five destination airports.

Abu Dhabi International also handled 297,549 tons of air freight during the first half of the year, highlighting the UAE’s key strategic location as a cargo- and freight-handling hub in the region.

“While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum by catering to higher numbers of travelers and expanding our airline network with partners while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence.

“The resumption of regional and global markets and the successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022,” Al-Hashmi added.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Airport

Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement

Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement
Updated 9 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement

Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss SMEs development agreement
Updated 9 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi is set to discuss with Omani officials the drafting of an agreement surrounding small and medium enterprises in the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding will be between the Public Authority for SMEs in the Kingdom and the SMEs Development Authority in Oman.

The MoU is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost entrepreneurship and diversify the economy as part of its Vision 2030 strategy.

The Saudi Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Communications and Information Technology Commission in the Kingdom and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Egypt, to strengthen communications and information technology ties between the two countries.

Regarding customs matters with Bangladesh, relations are set to run smoothly after the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Saudi Cabinet also unveiled a new tourism system in the Kingdom, aimed at providing sufficient flexibility to cater for the changing needs of the burgeoning sector.

The Kingdom’s new system, which will help tourism’s development in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives, addresses the development of the regulatory and legislative environment of the sector. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives EOI for EPC contract; MENA moves toward petrochemical projects

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives EOI for EPC contract; MENA moves toward petrochemical projects
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives EOI for EPC contract; MENA moves toward petrochemical projects

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives EOI for EPC contract; MENA moves toward petrochemical projects
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Qatar Energy Renewable Solution has selected South Korean Samsung C&T for its engineering, procurement and construction contract, where the company will build two photovoltaic plants holding 875 megawatts in capacity.

The 2.3 billion Qatari Riyal ($632 million) project is to be completed by 2024, whereafter it will expand Qatar Energy's production of liquified natural gas, reported MEED.

Moreover, both plants — one located in Ras Laffan and the other in Mesaieed — will align with Qatar’s goals to reach 5,000 MW of solar power by 2035.

ADNOC receives EOI from companies

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has received interest from companies for the engineering, procurement and construction contract of its newest liquefied nitrogen gas export terminal project in Fujairah, reported MEED.

Firms had already submitted expressions of interest for the contract in July, whereafter they were asked to dispatch pre-qualification documents by Aug. 11.

However, ADNOC tendered another round of EOI, where it suggested that companies join as consortiums or partnerships to cover the required criteria expected for bids.

MENA moves toward petrochemical projects

Petrochemicals are on their path to becoming half of the worldwide oil consumption by 2050, reported MEED.

There has been $27.8 billion worth of chemical projects in process, in addition to another $80 billion worth of planned projects in the Middle Eastern and North African region alone.

On the other hand, oil refinery projects have been decreasing with only $44.3 billion worth of investments in oil refinery project plans. 

The MENA region continues to stray away from oil refineries and moves toward a more diversified industry which includes gas processing plants and petrochemicals.

“This growth has been underpinned by the drive to diversify the industry’s product portfolio. We estimate that investments in new derivatives facilities in the GCC will add 7.4 million tonnes of new capacity in the coming years,” said Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, secretary-general of the Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association.

Topics: MENA Projects ADNOC

Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

ADNOC acquires offshore jack-up drilling unit in $70m deal amid fleet expansion 

ADNOC acquires offshore jack-up drilling unit in $70m deal amid fleet expansion 
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s ADNOC Drilling Co. has signed a $70 million sale and purchase agreement to acquire an additional premium offshore jack-up drilling unit as the firm accelerates its fleet expansion plan.

The agreement is the third signed by the company in recent months, with a deal for two premium drilling units signed in May, and another for one premium drilling unit signed in June, according to a statement. 

All four premium offshore drilling units are expected to join ADNOC’s fleet by the end of the year, which brings the company’s total offshore jack-up fleet to 28 operational units.

“The acquisition of this additional premium drilling unit is central to our bold growth strategy and the rig will support us in delivering on our commitments to shareholders,” CEO Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari said. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses to $7m in first half

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses to $7m in first half
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses to $7m in first half

Saudi Tabuk Agricultural extends losses to $7m in first half
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. has seen its losses widen by 10 percent to SR28 million ($7 million) during the first half of 2022.

The company’s net losses widened from SR25 million losses reported in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This rise in losses was mainly caused by a lower rental income, higher selling and distribution expenses, along with an increase in general and administrative expenses.

The firm’s accumulated losses reached SR125 million at the end of the first six months of the year, representing 32 percent of its share capital.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stock

