Court clash shows Musk battle plan in Twitter fight
Twitter argued in court that Musk wants a “do-over” regarding questions he should have asked. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • Twitter lawyer Bradley Wilson countered that the company deceived nobody
SAN FRANCISCO: Attorneys for Elon Musk and Twitter squared off in court Wednesday over the key issue of fake accounts, showing potential battle lines for the trial over whether the Tesla boss can be forced to conclude his $44 billion buyout bid.

Musk attorney Alex Spiro tried to convince a US judge to order Twitter to hand over billions of “data points,” including user phone numbers and locations, arguing the information is needed to prove Twitter deceived investors and regulators about spam accounts.

Twitter lawyer Bradley Wilson countered that the company deceived nobody, and that Musk wants a “do-over” regarding questions he should have asked before he charged in with his unsolicited buyout offer early this year.

The hearing before Judge Kathaleen McCormick in Delaware Court of Chancery came as the rival sides seek records, messages and more that could be used as ammunition at trial.

“We saw slide after slide of documents that aren’t before the court on this motion — that Twitter was not fairly presented with an opportunity to respond to — what I think is a preview of Mr. Spiros closing argument in the case,” Wilson said.

While Twitter has pointed out that Musk opted not to perform due diligence typically seen in merger deals, Spiro told the judge the billionaire trusted the firm’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Spiro argued that Twitter contrived a category of “monetizable daily active users” that it shared publicly to make it seem the company was doing well, while other internal data indicated otherwise.

“Twitter created its own metric,” Spiro told the judge. “They changed the game; invented their own currency.”

Wilson said the firm made clear in filings that Twitter’s numbers of users and false accounts were estimates.

Twitter opposes handing over certain types of data for reasons including the potential to violate user privacy protected by law, the attorney argued.

“They want a do-over; they want to recount the spam,” Wilson said of Musk’s team.

“They want to get all of the information that the reviewers had so that they can have their experts, I presume, do a count of their own and see if they can come up with a different number.”

Even if Musk’s experts come to a different conclusion about the number of spam accounts at Twitter, that would not amount to a breach significant enough to let him break the buyout contract, Twitter attorneys argue.

Wilson pointed out public comments made by Musk, asking the judge to keep in mind who is asking to be trusted with all that Twitter data.

“This is someone who has publicly mocked Twitter for seeking to enforce a nondisclosure agreement,” Wilson said of Musk.

Arab News Pakistan correspondent wins Top 100 Leaders award for Sri Lanka coverage

Arab News Pakistan correspondent wins Top 100 Leaders award for Sri Lanka coverage
  • Veteran journalist began his career with the Riyadh Daily in 1987
  • Joined Arab News in 2004 and stayed until his retirement in 2018
DUBAI: Arab News correspondent Mohammed Rasooldeen has received this year’s Sri Lanka’s Top 100 Leaders award for his decades of journalism.

The award by AHASA Media recognizes Sri Lankan citizens who have shown excellence in their field and dedication to community service. Rasooldeen received recognition for his contributions as an Arab News correspondent and chief editor of the Colombo Times.

He began his career in Saudi Arabia in 1987 as a reporter for the Riyadh Daily. He joined Arab News in 2004 and covered diplomatic and expat affairs. He retired in 2018 and returned to Colombo, where he covers news and political developments.

“I remain still thankful to Arab News for making me a full-fledged journalist with all the needed skills,” Rasooldeen said after the award ceremony in Colombo on Tuesday, which was attended by Sri Lanka’s top government officials, public servants, and civil society leaders. “I was very proud that I was able to get this award on behalf of Arab News, where I spent the best days of my life and continue to serve the newspaper, which remains my home even after retirement.”

A recipient of the Sri Lankan government’s Best Journalist award in 1990, Rasooldeen is the founder of the Sri Lankan Expatriates’ Society in Saudi Arabia. He also holds the title of Justice of the Peace in Sri Lanka, awarded by the state in recognition of services to the community.

Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities

Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities
  • Eight detained after raids on homes between Aug. 1-16, sources say
  • News websites and social media have been subject to significant harassment by Moscow
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of at least eight journalists and media workers by Russian authorities on fraud and extortion charges.
“Russian authorities should immediately release journalists and media workers recently arrested and ensure that the country’s judicial system is not used to silence critical voices,” the CPJ said in a statement on Tuesday.
Russian forces raided homes and carried out eight arrests between Aug. 1-16, according to sources.
Media outlets in the country confirmed that as of Tuesday at least seven journalists and Telegram media employees remained in custody.
Among them are Vladislav Malushenko, Yevgeny Moskvin and Aleksei Slobodenyuk, who run the Telegram channel Scanner.
According to Russian investigative outlet Agentstvo, the channel “is used to discredit those who disagree with the government” and has about 178,000 subscribers.
The three are accused of extorting money from Rostec, the state-owned defense conglomerate, in exchange for not publishing damaging information about the firm. Under Russian law, they face up to six years in jail if found guilty.
As part of efforts to control media coverage in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, news websites and social media have been subject to significant harassment by Moscow since the war began.
As a result, several independent media outlets in the country have shifted or stopped their operations entirely, and often rely on Telegram to share information, specifically news related to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Due to its lack of moderation and clear user guidelines, Telegram has also been used by pro-Russian operators to spread misinformation.
“The press freedom situation in Russia has only become more alarming since the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director, in New York.
“Russian authorities are increasingly charging journalists with financial crimes in apparent retaliation for their investigation into business and political issues.
“The Russian judicial system must not be used to silence critical voices, and authorities must immediately release all the journalists and media workers who remain in custody and drop all charges against them,” he added.

Saudi competition body first to approve Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard

Saudi competition body first to approve Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard
  • ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’ among video game company's hits
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition is the first international regulatory body to approve Microsoft’s takeover of the video game company Activision Blizzard.

The GAC “issued a No Objection Certificate with respect to the completion of the economic concentration transaction between Microsoft Corporation and Activision Blizzard, Inc.” on Sunday, becoming the first regulatory body in the world to announce its approval.

In January, Xbox maker Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. If approved, the merger will create one of the world’s largest video game companies while allowing the tech giant to compete with rivals such as Meta in creating immersive virtual worlds.

The acquisition is being scrutinized by other international authorities, who will assess if it conforms with competition rules.

The deal, which is waiting for approval from US and European internet regulators, is expected to be the most expensive video game acquisition in history and the third biggest corporate deal of the decade.

But it has also been criticized.

Sony, the maker of PlayStation and one of Microsoft’s direct competitors, recently said the proposed acquisition would create a publishing clash and eventually lead to Microsoft holding a monopoly over the market due to the massive popularity of Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty” franchise.

In a letter filed to Brazilian authorities, it said: “Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its community of loyal users is entrenched enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to rival it.”

Microsoft’s head of gaming revealed the company had no intention to remove “Call of Duty” from the PlayStation platform and expected the game to remain multiplatform due to “contractual agreements.”

Activision Blizzard has also been at the center of intense criticism having been buffeted for months by allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Earlier this year, the company was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit, which further exposed its workplace culture to intense scrutiny. Last year, an employee committed suicide while on a company retreat.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has a great interest in the deal, having previously acquired stakes in Activision Blizzard as part of its effort to diversify the country's investment beyond oil. After Microsoft announced the deal, the sovereign wealth fund enjoyed a $1.1 billion boost in its investment in the video game producer.

The Saudi government is betting heavily on the gaming industry.

The Kingdom this year hosted Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide. It expects the sector will make up about 1 percent of its economy—for a value of around $21 billion—by 2030.

Saudi video game creators showcase Arab mythical character Bahamut

Saudi video game creators showcase Arab mythical character Bahamut
  • Creators aim to revive, show forgotten Arabian mythology through new game
  • Bahamut is set underwater, where the ocean has become dark and corrupted by mysterious magic
JEDDAH: A mythical giant fish portrayed in the “One Thousand and One Nights” collection has taken center stage in a new Saudi-inspired 2-D action-adventure video game.

Known as Bahamut, the legendary monster of the deep has been revived by creators at Starvania Studio, and the game is due for release next year.

“One Thousand and One Nights” is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age.

The game is set underwater, where the ocean has become dark and corrupted by mysterious magic, and players will be tasked with the job of bringing light back to the ocean with the creature’s help.

Mashael Al-Khalifah, co-founder and art director of Starvania, described the game as a side-scrolling action adventure about an aquatic humanoid boy exploring the underwater world.

She said: “We are talking about myths that have been buried and forgotten, and we want to revive them in a better way and learn valuable lessons from them, especially if they are Arab.”

Meaad Aflah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Starvania, said the game was expected to launch on PCs via the Steam platform in early 2023.

Bosses at Starvania, a Saudi indie game studio based in Riyadh, aim to create unique entertainment experiences by making fantasy universes and characters beyond imagination while being thoughtful and inspiring.

Aflah noted that public interest in mythology was growing, and the time was now right to highlight Arabian folklore.

“It’s not that common, and not everyone knows about it. It was an opportunity for us to make something new and unique to show it to the world by making them live the experience and reflect it in the game.

“The depth that we put into our game’s narrative and content helps us to represent it with diverse entertainment mediums like comics, cinematics, animation, and merchandise to support the game itself,” she added.

General game designer, Rafif Kalantan, told Arab News: “I have always been fascinated with ancient religions and mythologies in general, and I have been wanting to work on a game that incorporates Arabian and Middle Eastern mythology since my undergrad degree.

“I even have a concept that I’ve gone back to times during projects in my undergrad. When I spoke with the founders of Starvania Studio and found out that Arabian mythologies were their angle, I was on board before hearing anything else.”

Bahamut was said to carry the world on his back, and Kalantan pointed out that the myth had been largely accredited to Zakariya Al-Qazwini from his book “Aja’ib Al-Makhluqat wa Ghara’ib Al-Mawjudat” (“The Wonders of Creation”), written in 1203.

“Games are a great medium that can get people interested in things they’ve never been introduced to. I personally had many games that got me interested in topics only after I played them, and I can see ‘Bahamut’ inspiring players to do the same thing,” she added.

Kalantan said the studio had chosen to work with a 2-D instead of 3-D medium because it was more easily accessible to independent developers, especially when considering hardware limitations.

“2-D is also more easily personalized and stylized which would give your game a more unique look amongst competitors. Our main reasons for going with 2-D is a bespoke look and ease of access,” she added.

Meta reaches $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit

Meta reaches $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit
  • Facebook is accused of violating California laws and its own privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile devices
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires a judge's approval.

It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and its own privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile devices.

The users said that while they did not want to share their locations with Facebook, the company nevertheless inferred where they were from their IP (internet protocol) addresses, and used that information to send them targeted advertising.

Monday's settlement covers people in the United States who used Facebook after Jan. 30, 2015.

Meta denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

In June 2018, Facebook and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the US Congress that the Menlo Park, California-based company uses location data “to help advertisers reach people in particular areas.”

As an example, it said users who dined at particular restaurants might receive posts from friends who also ate there, or ads from businesses that wanted to provide services nearby.

The lawsuit began in November 2018. Lawyers for the plaintiffs may seek up to 30 percent of Monday's settlement for legal fees, settlement papers show.

