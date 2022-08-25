You are here

  • Home
  • Ousted Pakistani PM gets temporary bail in terror case, police barred from arresting him

Ousted Pakistani PM gets temporary bail in terror case, police barred from arresting him

Update Ousted Pakistani PM gets temporary bail in terror case, police barred from arresting him
A Pakistani court barred police from arresting Khan through the end of the month, officials said. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6b6h

Updated 12 sec ago

Ousted Pakistani PM gets temporary bail in terror case, police barred from arresting him

Ousted Pakistani PM gets temporary bail in terror case, police barred from arresting him
  • Imran Khan accused of threatening police officers, judge in impassioned speech at rally last week
  • Ex-premier faces separate contempt of court case, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted
Updated 12 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, appeared before an anti-terror court on Thursday and was granted interim bail until Sept. 1 on charges of terrorism filed against him last week, with notices sent to police not to arrest him.

Khan was charged under the country’s antiterrorism act on Sunday, a day after he gave an impassioned speech to supporters at a rally in Islamabad, condemning the recent arrest of one of his top aides, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, who has said he was tortured in police custody after his Aug. 9 arrest on sedition charges.

Police have accused Khan of making verbal threats to police officers and a judge in his speech, and say the comments amounted to a deliberate and illegal attempt to intimidate the judiciary and police force.

A court initially granted Khan three days of pre-arrest bail on Monday.

On Thursday, during a less than 10-minute hearing, the court granted Khan bail until Sept. 1 after his lawyer Babar Awan presented arguments.

The terrorism charge could carry anything from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence. Khan is currently also facing a separate contempt of court case for insulting a female judge during the same Saturday speech and could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted.

“Shahbaz Gill is subjected to violence, sexual abuse, it’s confirmed in court that he was subjected to violence,” Khan told reporters outside the court after he was granted bail. “And if I say I will take legal action against the police officials responsible, the inspector general and deputy inspector general, and the magistrate … because of that they file a terrorism case on me, you tell me, what kind of a joke has this become in the world?”

Khan said the cases against him were politically motivated because of his growing popularity among the masses.

In recent months, he has drawn tens of thousands of people to his rallies across the country, calling for early elections. In July, Khan’s party won a sweeping victory in local elections in the country’s most populous province, Punjab, and this month it also fared well in voting in the country’s economic hub of Karachi.

“The man who is the head of the country’s largest party, you try to arrest him in this case? All I want is that whoever (government) is making these decisions, they should think about this country.

“They are scared of the power of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (party), which is spreading, by-elections are being won, never have such big rallies been held in Pakistan. From that fear, to save themselves, they are trying to do a technical knockout.”

The use of anti-terrorism laws as the basis of cases against political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan, where Khan’s government also used them against opponents and critics between 2018 and 2022.

Khan aides also say the cases against him are politically motivated.

“Because of the current situation, particularly after the July 17 by-elections in Punjab and now reinforced by the Karachi by-elections which have been held, the sitting government (of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) realizes that politically, they just simply cannot stop Imran Khan,” former planning minister and close Khan aide, Asad Umar, told reporters outside the court on Thursday before the hearing began.

“So now they’re trying to find non-political means with which they can control him.”

On what would happen if Khan was arrested or disqualified by the court, Umar said: “Frankly nobody can predict. The bond that Imran Khan has with the people of Pakistan is special and it’s unique. Nobody in Pakistan’s history has had this kind of a direct bond with the people of Pakistan.

“So, if something illegal like that (arrest or disqualification) happens, how the people of Pakistan react, nobody can predict.”

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, strict security arrangements were in place around the Federal Judicial Complex, which houses Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers outside the court and the road immediately outside was closed off with barbed wires to keep Khan supporters away.

Charged supporters however showed up near the court venue and shouted slogans against the government, vowing to take to the streets in huge numbers if Khan was arrested.

“They have registered a terrorism case against him (Khan). What is he, a militant?” Malik Muhammad Rafiq, 65, told Arab News outside the judicial complex. “Has he fired bullets in a bazaar or shot someone?”

Close Khan aide and a former adviser in his Cabinet, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, said the PTI party would not let any harm come to their leader.

“We have braved all sorts of injustice and torture but when it comes to Khan sahab, we say he is our red line,” he added.

Khan rose to power with what observers widely said was the support of the military and won the 2018 general election more than two decades after he formed his party. The former PM denies ever having military support and the military, which has ruled the country for more than three decades of its 75-year history, says it does not get involved in civilian politics.

Topics: Imran Khan Imran Khan arrest #pakistan

Related

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
  • Bus carrying 47 passengers, including children, blew threw two police checks in Bourgas
  • A Syrian national suspected of having organized the journey was arrested, while the driver fled
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
AFP

SOFIA: Two police officers were killed Thursday as they tried to stop a bus carrying migrants in Bulgaria, authorities said, as the government made a renewed promise to crack down on illegal migration.

The bus, which was carrying 47 passengers, including children, blew through two police checks in Bourgas, on the shores of the Black Sea.

“A patrol then chased it and blocked its way” before being hit by the speeding bus, senior ministry official Stanimir Stanev told the press.

Two police officers, aged 30 and 43, died instantly, he said.

A Syrian national suspected of having organized the journey was arrested, while the driver of the bus fled.

Photos from the Bgnes News Agency show a crumpled police car and damaged bus by the side of the road, with the dozens of passengers sitting on the ground nearby.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdjiev said Thursday the government will launch “unprecedented measures” in a new push against illegal immigration.

The Balkan country lies at the European Union’s external border and has formed a key path for those trying to reach Europe.

It has built a fence stretching hundreds of kilometers along its border with Turkey to stop incoming migrants.

A hundred soldiers will be sent to the fence for maintenance and to install new cameras, Demerdjiev said.

The country’s refugee agency reported this week that some 11,000 illegal immigrants, particularly from Syria and Afghanistan, have been arrested since the start of the year.

This is sharply up from 12,000 for the whole of the year 2021.

Topics: Bulgaria

Related

EU urged to act over Bulgarian pushbacks of asylum seekers
World
EU urged to act over Bulgarian pushbacks of asylum seekers
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
World
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found

Taliban say body of Al-Qaeda leader not found
  • The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman Al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the United States said they killed the Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July. (AFP)

 

Topics: Taliban Al-Qaeda US Afghanistan

Related

Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter’s Edinburgh school of discrimination
World
Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter’s Edinburgh school of discrimination

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination
  • Japan’s best-known politician and longest-serving premier was shot and killed while delivering a speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation confirmed “shortcomings” in the security plans for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, the country’s best-known politician and longest-serving premier, was shot and killed while delivering a stump speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan.

“There were shortcomings in the security plans and the risk assessments on which they were based, and direction from the field commander was insufficient,” Itaru Nakamura told reporters.

“The root of this problem lies in the limitations of the current system, which has been in place for years, in which local police bear sole responsibility for providing security.”

Nakamura said he would take responsibility for the failings and step down from his post as police chief.

“We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that’s why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today,” he said.

Abe’s suspected killer was detained at the scene and is believed to have targeted the politician because he thought he was linked to the Unification Church.

Local police in the area Abe was killed had already acknowledged “undeniable” flaws in security for the former leader, which was comparatively light on the day he was shot.

The Nara police chief also made a tearful resignation on Thursday.

The National Police Agency’s report said areas south of the podium from which Abe spoke were not properly guarded, leaving a route open for the shooter to approach.

If adequate security personnel had been in place there, “it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented,” the report concluded.

The man suspected of killing Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, is believed to have fired two shots from a handmade weapon.

But the police report found officials at the scene did not immediately realize the sound made by the first shot was caused by a gun, “leading to delays in their coming to his (Abe’s) defense.”

“There is a possibility that what happened could have been prevented had they understood the situation immediately and evacuated (Abe) for protection when the first gunshot was heard,” Nakamura said.

He added it was “essential” to improve capacity among security officials and that the police agency would “implement high-level education and drills aimed at contingency responses, including helping officials better discern gunshots and take immediate evacuation measures.”

The report also said the National Police Agency will now become more involved in organizing security for individuals, and will collect and share intelligence with local police.

Suspected shooter Yamagami is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine his state of mind at the time of the assassination.

Prosecutors are expected to determine whether he can bear criminal liability based on the examination, before making a decision on whether to indict him.

Yamagami’s mother is reported to have made large donations to the Unification Church, which her son blamed for the family’s financial difficulties.

Abe’s family held a private funeral for him shortly after his death, but a state funeral is also being organized, with leaders from around the world expected to attend the September 27 event.

The event will be “non-denominational, simple and somber” according to the government — but the plan has faced some opposition, with criticism over the expenditure of public funds on a funeral for a politician.

While Abe maintained a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons, he was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe

Related

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
World
Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe
World
Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source

Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: Source
  • Vicky Bowman works as director at the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business
  • Bowman’s husband, the prominent artist Htein Lin, was also arrested
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar authorities have detained the United Kingdom’s former ambassador to the country, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.

 

Vicky Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006 was arrested on Wednesday in the commercial hub Yangon, the source said, requesting anonymity.

Prior to serving as ambassador, Bowman was also the second secretary in the UK’s embassy from 1990 to 1993.

“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar,” a UK embassy spokesperson said.

“We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.”

Bowman’s husband and prominent artist Htein Lin was also arrested, the diplomatic source said. Local media said the pair had been taken to Yangon’s Insein prison.

A source with knowledge of the case said the pair had been arrested for allegedly violating immigration laws.

Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.

A junta spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Bowman works as director at the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business and is a fluent Burmese speaker.

Htein Lin was arrested in 1998 and imprisoned for allegedly opposing the rule of the then-junta.

After he was freed in 2004, he came to the attention of then-ambassador Bowman for a series of paintings he had made while imprisoned, using smuggled materials.

She persuaded him to let her take the paintings for his own security, and the pair married in 2006.

Ties between the UK and Myanmar have soured since the coup in 2021.

The junta earlier this year criticized Britain’s recent downgrading of its mission in the country as “unacceptable.”

The UK government has sanctioned several military-linked companies and individuals following the army’s power grab last year, which triggered mass uprisings and a bloody crackdown on dissent.

On Thursday, the UK announced new sanctions on companies it said had helped raise funds for the military during its 2017 crackdown on the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

Scores of foreign nationals have been caught up in the junta’s crackdown following its power grab.

Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota is currently being held in Insein prison, after he was detained last month near an anti-government rally in Yangon.

He is the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan — all of whom were later freed and deported.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar junta hits back at ASEAN after being barred from meetings
World
Myanmar junta hits back at ASEAN after being barred from meetings
UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time
World
UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases

North Korea: Fever outbreak near China border not COVID-19 cases
  • Four fever cases ‘suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic’ were reported
  • North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID-19
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea’s state media said on Thursday that a fever outbreak of unknown origin has emerged in a region bordering China, but it was not the coronavirus over which the country declared victory this month.

Four fever cases “suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic” were reported from Ryanggang Province near the border with China on Tuesday, prompting authorities to immediately lock down the area and mobilize medical teams, the official KCNA news agency said, citing the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

But a detailed analysis of the nationwide epidemic situation showed that there have been no COVID-19 cases since the country’s outbreak ended early this month, KCNA said.

Still, authorities have dispatched epidemiological, virology and test experts to the area to investigate the cause of the fever cases, while imposing measures to prevent their spread, it said.

Authorities are “taking steps to trace all persons, who connected with the suspect cases, and persons going to and from the relevant area and keep them under strict medical observation,” KCNA said.

After North Korea declared victory over COVID-19, it blamed South Korea for causing the outbreak and vowed “deadly retaliation” against it. South Korea denied the claim as groundless.

Officials have since scrapped a face mask mandate and other restrictions including limits on the use of public facilities except in border regions.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID-19, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

Instead, it reported daily numbers of patients with fever, a tally that rose to some 4.77 million. But it said it had registered no new such cases since July 29.

Topics: North Korea Coronavirus

Related

North Korea: ‘All recovered’ after COVID-19 outbreak
World
North Korea: ‘All recovered’ after COVID-19 outbreak
North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence
World
North Korea says it is nearing end of COVID-19 crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence

Latest updates

Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries
UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network
UAE In-Focus — Al Ain Farms enters new markets through DP World’s global logistics network
Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 
Saudi food giant Savola to invest over $52m to develop Egyptian bakery unit 
REVIEW: ‘Mo’ — an emotional, open-hearted, funny triumph from Palestinian comedian Mo Amer
REVIEW: ‘Mo’ — an emotional, open-hearted, funny triumph from Palestinian comedian Mo Amer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.