Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022

Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022
Netflix’s Middle East rival Starzplay has recently added two new revenue streams. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago

Arab News

Dubai-based streaming platform Starzplay targets 40% revenue growth in 2022
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Starzplay Arabia, one of the top streaming services in the Middle East, is forecasting a 40 percent jump in revenue in 2022, as its anime and sports content has drawn more subscribers, its CEO said.

Netflix’s Middle East rival Starzplay has recently added two new revenue streams that are expected to contribute around 30 percent to the company’s overall revenue by 2023.

The two new revenue streams include advertising on its sports channels, as well as distributing its apps in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, Maaz Sheikh told The National on Wednesday.

Starzplay is likely to go public in the next two to three years, but he said that decision depends on the shareholders. The company’s main focus in the next year or two remains on growth plans and creating value as it seeks to reach profitability by the second quarter of 2024.

“We’re fully capitalized to grow the business and eventually stand on our own two feet. There are no plans to raise more funds; the focus now is on execution,” Sheikh said.

The platform's revenue rose 40 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, while subscribers increased by 20 percent to 2.1 million.

 

India In-Focus — Shares up; Mercedes aims to lead EV market; NDTV jumps after Adani moves to take stake

India In-Focus — Shares up; Mercedes aims to lead EV market; NDTV jumps after Adani moves to take stake
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 17 sec ago

Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares up; Mercedes aims to lead EV market; NDTV jumps after Adani moves to take stake
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by gains in financial stocks ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, while investors waited for clues on future rate hikes in the US from a key Federal Reserve event.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.5 percent higher at 17,693.9, as of 0507 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.5 percent at 59,390.6.

Nifty PSU Bank index was up 2.2 percent, with top lender State Bank of India climbing 1.1 percent.

SBI Life Insurance was the top gainer on Nifty 50, up 2.2 percent.

Mercedes set to lead India’s luxury EV market as Tesla stays out

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to take pole position in India’s luxury electric vehicle market, its country head told Reuters, helping cement its title as the top-selling luxury car brand and keep ahead of rival Tesla.

In India, Mercedes-Benz will launch three new electric cars this year, be the first company to assemble a luxury EV, and will set up a fast-charging network nationwide, Martin Schwenk said in an interview. The company might also manufacture batteries domestically in the future, he said.

“Now, we are really starting our aggressive offensive into the EV market. In the next five years, 25 percent of our sales (in India) will be electric,” Schwenk said. 

He added: “Our ambition is to lead the market in the electric side as well.”

Mercedes’ inroads come as EV rival Tesla recently put on hold plans to enter India due to high import taxes on EVs.

India’s NDTV jumps after Asia’s richest man moves to take stakes

Shares in India’s NDTV Ltd. jumped the maximum permitted 5 percent to a 14-year high on Wednesday after billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate moved to take a near 30 percent stake in the media group that could eventually lead to it taking control.

New Delhi Television’s shares surged far beyond the price Adani Group said it would pay in a subsequent mandatory open offer that could take its stake over 55 percent.

NDTV’s rivals include Times Group’s Times Now and Network18’s CNN-News18, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFTs worth $100m stolen in 2022

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFTs worth $100m stolen in 2022
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Updated 31 min 26 sec ago

Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFTs worth $100m stolen in 2022
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 0.95 percent to $21,525 as of 7:55 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,673 rising by 3.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

NFTs worth $100m stolen in 2022

Cryptocurrency hacking firm Elliptic said on Wednesday that as of July, over $100 million worth of non-fungible tokens has been stolen this year, Reuters reported.

An NFT is a blockchain-based asset that represents digital files, including images, videos, and text.

With crypto-rich speculators hoping to profit from rising prices, the market surged in 2021. Nevertheless, since the bottom fell out of cryptocurrency prices in May and June, NFT sales and prices have plummeted.

As the NFT market declines, scams continue to abound, with July seeing the highest number of NFTs stolen on record, according to London-based Elliptic.

NFT thefts in 2022 will account for 23 percent of security compromises via social media.

Each scam earned thieves $300,000 on average, Elliptic said. Since not all crimes are publicly reported, the number of NFT thefts is likely even higher, the report added.

According to Elliptic, only $8 million was laundered through NFT-based platforms. However, almost $329 million worth of funds in the NFT market came from services designed to hide funds’ origin, such as cryptocurrency mixers.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group has been linked to stealing $540 million in April through NFT-based services, Elliptic said.

Iran seized 9,404 crypto mining devices since March

The head of Tehran Electricity Distribution Co., Kambuz Nazerian, said on Monday that Iranian authorities have discovered and seized 9,404 illegal cryptocurrency mining devices in Tehran since the Persian calendar year began on March 21, according to Bitcoin.com.

Inspectors discovered the mining equipment in different districts of the Iranian capital, he said.

Over the past few years, Iranian authorities have regularly reported finding illegal cryptocurrency mining machines throughout the country. These unauthorized cryptocurrency mining operations were often located in schools and mosques that receive free or heavily subsidized electricity, Bitcoin.com said.

The first official import order worth $10 million was successfully placed with cryptocurrency, revealed Alireza Peymanpak, vice minister for industry, mine, and trade.

He added: “By the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

TASI continues to rebound tracking oil prices recovery: Opening bell

TASI continues to rebound tracking oil prices recovery: Opening bell
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 35 min 32 sec ago

Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to rebound tracking oil prices recovery: Opening bell
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the final session of the week higher on Thursday, tracking the recovery in oil prices which have passed $100 a barrel.

The main index, TASI, began 0.42 percent higher at 12,496, while the parallel Nomu market opened flat at 21,621, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude increased to $101.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $95.02 a barrel, as of 10:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with a 0.38 percent gain, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, traded 0.55 percent lower.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, added 0.28 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.66 percent.

Kingdom Holding Co.’s stock jumped 2.96 percent, following a massive profit surge of 1,162 percent to SR6.35 billion ($1.7 billion) for the first half of 2022.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. increased 1.93 percent, after the company’s first-half profits dropped by 6 percent to SR21 million.

PIF's digital security firm Elm climbed 1.22 percent, following the contract signing with the Ministry of Interior for the Makkah Route Initiative worth SR57 million.

Raydan Food Co. declined 3.02 percent, after its first-half losses widened by 62 percent to SR22 million

Alandalus property Co. rose by 2.05 percent. after declaring SR0.25 interim cash dividends in the first half of 2022.

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. fell 0.66 percent, after its losses increased by 147 percent to SR782,647 during the first half of 2022.

Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. dropped 1.2 percent, following a report of lower profits of SR20 million in the first half of 2022.

Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain

Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain
Updated 25 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 25 August 2022

Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold firms, silver rises; Corn up; Base metals gain
Updated 25 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited guidance on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve from a key central bankers’ meet at Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,756.20 per ounce, as of 0414 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,769.20.

Silver up

Spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $19.23 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.5 percent at $880.74. 

Palladium climbed 1.2 percent to $2,058.76. 

Corn prices rise

US corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields.

Soybeans edged higher on concerns over supplies from the United States, although an expected rise in Brazil’s output capped the upside. Wheat rose for a fifth straight session on lower supplies from the Black Sea region amid strong demand.

The Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active corn contract was up 0.65 percent at $6.61-1/2 a bushel, as of 0328 GMT, not far from Wednesday’s peak of $6.71.

Wheat edged up 0.31 percent to $8.15-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.21 percent to $14.60-1/2 a bushel.

Base metals up

London copper and most industrial metals rose on Thursday, amid hopes that Chinese stimulus measures would revive demand in the world’s biggest consumer and a pullback in the US dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $8,051 a ton, as of 0543 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to $9,186.73 a ton.

LME aluminum was up 0.1 percent at $2,433 a ton, zinc added 0.8 percent to $3,543, lead was up 1.1 percent at $1,995 and tin rose 0.9 percent to $24,495.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals
Updated 25 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 25 August 2022

Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Oil firms end lawsuits against NNPC; Algeria says oil price volatility not due to market fundamentals
Updated 25 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a US refinery.

Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $101.81 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $95.31 a barrel.

Exxon, Shell, and Chevron end lawsuits against NNPC

Four major oil companies have agreed to end US lawsuits that together sought to enforce multi-billion dollar arbitration awards against Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, after reaching new deepwater oil production sharing agreements.

Two federal judges on Aug. 22 granted requests by Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp. and Norway’s state-owned Equinor ASA to put lawsuits against Nigerian National Petroleum Co. on hold so the agreements could take effect, likely by late October.

The companies said they expect to terminate the litigation thereafter.

NNPC renewed its agreements with the four companies and France’s TotalEnergies on Aug. 12.

Those agreements concerned five deepwater blocks that officials said could produce as many as 10 billion barrels over 20 years.

Exxon and Shell had been seeking to enforce a $1.8 billion arbitration award against NNPC from 2011, while Chevron and Equinor sought to enforce a $995 million award from 2015.

Both stemmed from accusations that NNPC drew more oil than permitted under contracts that dated from 1993, and which were designed to encourage oil companies to invest billions of dollars for exploration and development.

The awards have since grown in size, and together were recently worth closer to $4 billion, court papers show.

High oil price volatility not driven by market fundamentals: Algeria

Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab believes that elevated oil price volatility in recent weeks is driven by fears of an economic slowdown rather than oil market fundamentals, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement comes ahead of a Sept. 5 meeting of the OPEC+ producer alliance to set its oil policy.

Arzew project in Algeria to continue: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies on Wednesday said its construction project linked to a petrochemical plant in Arzew, Algeria would continue, denying a media report earlier this week that said the French oil major could pull out of the investment.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to travel to the North African country on Thursday for an official visit.

(With input from Reuters) 

