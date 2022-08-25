Zain KSA partners with global platform PLAYHERA to make MENA a gaming hub

RIYADH: Middle Eastern gamers have been introduced to a new esports platform, PLAYHERA MENA, offering access to a range of amateur and professional leagues and cloud games backed by telecom major Zain KSA.

Launched in partnership with global gaming platform PLAYHERA, the Saudi-headquartered joint venture will incorporate Zain KSA’s 5G infrastructure to enhance its gaming services, according to a statement.

“We look forward to driving growth in the gaming market in the region and at the same time, we are certain that PLAYHERA MENA will raise the level of the services in this sector that caters to a large segment of users and businesses,” said Zain KSA’s CEO, Sultan Al-Deghaither.

“The same goes for the Kingdom’s expanding gaming market which currently hosts over 19.8 million gamers and posts a significant annual growth of up to 22 percent and a market value of SR2.6 billion ($692 million),” he added.

The launch of PLAYHERA MENA will be celebrated by a regional PUBG mobile tournament later this year, expected to attract around 7,000 participants.