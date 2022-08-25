You are here

  • Home
  • Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bfsz

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based cement producer Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022, due to a downward trend in cement prices and sales.

Al Jouf Cement Co., which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profits reach SR1.8 million ($479,208), down from SR26 million in the prior-year period, its bourse filing shows.

This was accompanied by a 19 percent plunge in revenues, from SR122 million in the previous period to SR98 million.

Topics: Saudi cement shares Profit

Related

Al Jouf Cement names new CEO as Jamal Al Amer resigns
Business & Economy
Al Jouf Cement names new CEO as Jamal Al Amer resigns
Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut
Business & Economy
Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. has reported weak first-half profits in its first earnings report since going public earlier this month.

The Saudi-based water producer saw its profit slip 20 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR31 million ($8 million), according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the decrease in net profit to a rise in raw materials costs of 10 percent, which led to an increase in costs of sales.

During its initial public offering, Naqi sold 600,000 shares to retail investors, generating SR560 million in subscriptions.

Naqi Water listed a 30 percent stake, representing six million shares, on the Kingdom’s main stock index TASI.

Topics: naqi water Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Naqi Water to debut on TASI market early next week following strong IPO
Business & Economy
Naqi Water to debut on TASI market early next week following strong IPO
Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage
Business & Economy
Naqi Water’s IPO yields $150m subscriptions after 1,353% retail coverage

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian government entities, including the state’s sovereign fund, have signed initial agreements with seven global companies to implement green hydrogen projects in the industrial zone of Ain Sokhna. 

This comes as part of the government’s plan to use hydrogen as a low-hydrocarbon fuel source, Asharq reported. 

The signing of the memoranda of understanding aims to establish facilities for the production of green fuel for export purposes and ship catering services, head of the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone said. 

Walid Gamal El-Din added that green hydrogen production projects will be established in the industrial zone in Ain Sokhna to take advantage of its proximity to the port and the ongoing development work there. 

Egypt’s renewable energy program is targeting to generate 42 percent of electricity by 2030 from renewable energy sources, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla previously confirmed.  

Topics: Egypt Green hydrogen

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Financing agreement with IMF likely soon; Cairo buys 240K tons of Russian wheat 
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Financing agreement with IMF likely soon; Cairo buys 240K tons of Russian wheat 

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Emaar the Economic City saw its losses deepen by 10 percent, tracking a revenue drop during the first half of 2022.

Due to higher provisions, the Pubic Investment Fund-backed developer reported a net loss of SR408 million ($109 million), compared to SR372 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This happened as revenue declined 4 percent during the six-month period to SR165 million, from SR172 million a year ago.

Emaar EC said that its accumulated losses amounted to SR3.87 billion or nearly 34 percent of capital by June end.

Topics: PIF Saudi Emaar Tadawul

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc. has signed a deal with Amazon.com Inc. to supply liquid green hydrogen, the companies said on Thursday according to Reuters.

Green hydrogen is often touted as the future of energy, as the flexible and zero-emission fuel can be used for transportation and electricity generation.

Amazon said Plug Power will supply 10,950 tons of green hydrogen every year starting 2025 that it will use to replace grey hydrogen, diesel, and other fossil fuels.

The green hydrogen deal will provide enough annual power for 30,000 forklifts or 800 heavy-duty trucks, Amazon said.

Grey hydrogen is made from natural gas, without the carbon sequestration, and black and brown hydrogen from coal.

Plug said it has granted Amazon a warrant to buy up to 16 million of its shares at an exercise price of $22.9841 a unit for the first 9 million shares.

Topics: Amazon plug power Green hydrogen

Related

Special Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Business & Economy
Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece

KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE

KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE
Updated 19 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE

KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE
Updated 19 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded SR36 billion ($9.58 billion) worth of transactions in the residential real estate sector in the second quarter of 2022, recording a 21.4 percent increase over the same period last year, the latest market report by the global real estate adviser CBRE revealed.

While the volumes of residential transactions fell by 19.9 percent to over 44,000 deals in the second quarter when compared to last year, the Kingdom saw the overall value of translations increase due to a spike in apartment prices.  

The average apartment prices, on a per square meter basis, across the Kingdom have increased by 6.2 percent in the year to the second quarter of 2022. 

 This was led by Saudi city Alkhobar which recorded a growth of 11.3 percent in apartment prices, followed by  Jeddah and Riyadh with a spike of 5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in prices in the second quarter. 

However, aside from Alkhobar, all major cities registered a sharp decline in the annual rate of price growth in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the quarter earlier, revealed CBRE’s Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market Review Q2 2022 report. 

 In line with the national trend, all the major cities saw a fall in the number of residential transactions in the year to the second quarter, with the Kingdom’s capital leading the chart with over a 33 percent fall compared to a year earlier. Jeddah and Dammam followed suit with a drop of 6.2 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.

 While Saudi Arabia’s economy has gone from strength to strength recently, analysts at CBRE said the Kingdom’s real estate market performance remains “fragmented” on a city and asset class level. 

 “Given the scale of the change that the Kingdom is undergoing across all asset classes, this is to be expected,” said Taimur Khan, head of research – MENA at CBRE. 

 However, he said their long-term outlook on Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector remains “optimistic,” despite some of the short-run challenges.

Office sector

The CBRE report said visitation to the workplace in Saudi Arabia remains above its pre-pandemic baseline and now sits 19.3 percent above the baseline. 

But, the capital city Riyadh continues to remain at the center of commercial activities, where demand continues to significantly outstrip supply, it said. 

Riyadh has had limited new supply over the years, resulting in average rental prices and occupancy levels staying on the higher side. According to the CBRE report, Riyadh saw occupancy levels rising over the last quarter by 0.7 percentage points to reach 98.1 percent on average in the second quarter of 2022.

“Constrained supply levels have also continued to support growth in rental rates, where in the year to the second quarter of 2022, average Grade A and Grade B rents increased by 3.9 percent and 4.2 percent respectively,” the CBRE said in the report. 

In Jeddah, with the Grade A segment of the market being landlord-favored, it said average rents have increased by 2.4 percent in the 12 months to June 2022. 

Hospitality sector

Amid a massive push to develop the country's tourism and hospitality sectors, Saudi Arabia saw all the key performance indicators of hotels improving in the second quarter, with the average occupancy rate in the year to date to June 2022 increasing by 19 percentage points. 

This helped hotels improve their average daily rates, which increased by 13.5 percent, resulting in their revenue per available room seeing massive growth of  72.8 percent over the same period last year, according to the CBRE report. 

Topics: CBRE Saudi Arabia real estate

Related

Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1

Latest updates

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Matthäus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final
Matthäus returns Maradona jersey from 1986 World Cup final
Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna
Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna
25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.