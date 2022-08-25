DOHA: FIFA estimates that World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion, Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater told the Qatar News Agency.

During a live stream on Twitter, Al-Khater told QNA that strong demand had surprised FIFA officials. He said that the best-selling tickets were for the Mexico vs Argentina match, followed by Saudi Arabia vs Argentina. Both games were sold out.

With a new phase of ticket sales starting in September, he said Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy officials were confident tickets would be in high demand, thanks to Qatar’s proximity to heavily populated Asian countries such as China and India, as well as some European countries.

The CEO said that there were 3.2 million tickets available, with one third of them going to sponsors and carriers.

He said that Qatar’s successful World Cup bid 12 years ago had prompted the country to invest in infrastructure, particularly sporting facilities. Those who had previously visited Qatar would notice significant changes during the World Cup, giving fans an unforgettable experience, he said.

Al-Khater welcomed GCC citizens to Qatar, saying that their presence would benefit the World Cup, as it is the first to be held in the Arab World.

He said GCC fans could enter Qatar via shuttle flights. Al-Khater said that these one-day tickets would be announced at a later date in coordination with Qatar Airways and other air carriers.

According to the CEO, there are plans to transfer Saudi fans to Qatar via a land crossing, with buses transporting visitors from the Salwa border crossing to Doha Metro stations and connecting them to stadiums or other state facilities.

Addressing rumors about high accommodation prices at the World Cup, Al-Khater said that some hotel rooms were selling for as little as $80 a night, with more luxurious options selling for $5,478 a night. He said that there were options at each price point.

On precautionary measures, he said that the Ministry of Health had devised a COVID-19 plan for entry into Qatar but that he hoped the tournament would take place in a normal atmosphere as the virus entered an endemic phase.