GCC ambassadors to the UK call for more security for Gulf citizens

LONDON: Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the UK called for increased security of Gulf tourists during a meeting with the British Home Secretary Priti Patel in London, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Gulf ambassadors have raised security concerns amid apparent repeated criminal incidents targeting Gulf citizens in the UK.

Earlier this week, a Kuwaiti man driving a Bugatti in central London was attacked by thieves on a scooter.

Patel reiterated the UK government’s interest to expand cooperation with the GCC countries in all fields, including security, read the SPA statement.

She said British authorities were working to raise the level of response to reports of crimes and boost security measures.

The meeting, which was held at the Bahraini embassy in London, saw the ambassadors discuss the deep-rooted ties between the Gulf countries and the UK.

The ambassadors welcomed the UK’s decision to exempt GCC citizens from entry visas and implement the new electronic travel authorization known as “ETA” starting next year.