GCC ambassadors to the UK call for more security for Gulf citizens

British Home Secretary Priti Patel met with ambassadors of GCC countries to the UK at the Bahraini embassy in London. (Bahrain News Agency)
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

  • The Gulf ambassadors have raised security concerns amid apparent repeated criminal incidents targeting Gulf citizens in the UK
LONDON: Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the UK called for increased security of Gulf tourists during a meeting with the British Home Secretary Priti Patel in London, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Gulf ambassadors have raised security concerns amid apparent repeated criminal incidents targeting Gulf citizens in the UK.

Earlier this week, a Kuwaiti man driving a Bugatti in central London was attacked by thieves on a scooter.

Patel reiterated the UK government’s interest to expand cooperation with the GCC countries in all fields, including security, read the SPA statement.

She said British authorities were working to raise the level of response to reports of crimes and boost security measures.

The meeting, which was held at the Bahraini embassy in London, saw the ambassadors discuss the deep-rooted ties between the Gulf countries and the UK.

The ambassadors welcomed the UK’s decision to exempt GCC citizens from entry visas and implement the new electronic travel authorization known as “ETA” starting next year.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp

  • The sweep launched on Thursday "aims to arrest Daesh operatives in the camp who are behind terrorist attacks"
  • Kurdish security forces were heavily deployed in the camp on Friday
AL-HOL CAMP, Syria: Kurdish forces said Friday they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Daesh group members as part of a crackdown on the militants.
Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Daesh was dislodged from its last scrap of Syrian territory in 2019 by Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition.
It is still home to more than 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also including other foreigners linked to the Sunni Muslim extremists.
The camp located in northeastern Syria has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered, according to the United Nations.
The sweep launched on Thursday “aims to arrest Daesh operatives in the camp who are behind terrorist attacks,” said Siyemend Ali of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia.
So far at least 27 suspects had been detained, he said from Al-Hol.
“Our forces began to dismantle empty tents used by Daesh during attacks and started registering the names of residents... and collecting their fingerprints,” said Ali.
Kurdish security forces were heavily deployed in the camp on Friday, AFP correspondents said.
They mounted black armored vehicles and restricted the movement of people to carry out the operation, they added.
Women and children were patted down by security forces who ushered them to special rooms to get their fingerprints.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced the start of the operation to clear Al-Hol on Thursday.
In a statement, the SDF called Al-Hol a “hot bed” for Daesh militants and their supporters, arguing it was a fertile ground for the group to gain new recruits.
The operation followed earlier campaigns launched in Al-Hol to flush militant fighters out of the camp, it added.
The Daesh group’s self-declared caliphate, established from 2014, once stretched across vast parts of Syria and Iraq and administered millions of inhabitants.
A long and deadly military fightback led by Syrian and Iraqi forces with backing from the United States and other powers eventually defeated the jihadist proto-state in March 2019.

Topics: Syria Kurdish al-hol camp Daesh

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“

  • Israeli diplomat in Turkey said re-appointing an ambassador to Turkey was only a matter of when
  • Israel's Nov. 1 elections are reasons behind the delay
ANKARA: The Israeli charge d’affaires in Turkey said on Friday the re-appointment of an ambassador to Ankara could happen within weeks, while repeating Israel’s expectation that the Hamas office in Istanbul be closed down.
In a roundtable meeting with journalists, Israel’s current top representative in Ankara Irit Lillian said the process of re-appointing an ambassador to Turkey was only a matter of “when and not if.”
“It’s only because of elections in Israel that things might be delayed on the Israeli side but I hope it will be on time and it will be just a few more weeks and the process will be over,” Lillian said.
Israel will hold a general election on Nov. 1.
Earlier this month, Turkey and Israel agreed to re-appoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of improved relations.
The two regional powers had expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
But they have been working to mend long-strained ties with energy emerging as a key area for potential cooperation.
Lillian reiterated the challenges to the ties, saying that the biggest obstacle to the “positive tendency seen throughout the year” was the existence of an Hamas office in Istanbul.
“There are plenty of challenges, but from our point of view, one of the main obstacles is the Hamas office in Istanbul,” she said.
“Hamas is a terrorist organization, and it is no secret that Israel expects Turkey to close this office and send the activists there away from here,” Lillian added.
A visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, followed by visits by both foreign ministers, helped warm relations after more than a decade of tensions.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a phone call earlier this month, expressing their satisfaction with the progress in ties and congratulated each other on the decision to appoint ambassadors.
Erdogan said necessary steps to appoint the ambassador would be taken as soon as possible, while Lapid said the strengthening ties would lead to achievements in commerce and tourism.

Topics: Israel #turkey

‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron

‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron

  • Just weeks after prospects of a revived deal looked dead despite months of talks, the European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the agreement
  • Iran came back last week with a series of proposed changes
ALGIERS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the fate of a revived nuclear deal is up to Iran, and that an agreement would be “useful” even if it doesn’t settle everything.

Asked during a visit to Algeria about the chances of success in reviving the 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers, Macron declined to speculate.

“Now the ball is in Iran’s court,” Macron told reporters.

Momentum has built to revive the landmark agreement that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The parties to the 2015 deal with Iran saw it as the best way to stop the Islamic republic from building a nuclear bomb — a goal Tehran has always denied.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018, and reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, which in turn began pulling back on its own commitments.

Just weeks after prospects of a revived deal looked dead despite months of talks, the European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the agreement.

Iran came back last week with a series of proposed changes, to which the United States formally responded on Wednesday.

“I think that it’s an agreement, if it is concluded in the terms which are presented today, which is useful,” said Macron, whose country is one of six which signed the original deal with Iran.

It is also “better than no agreement,” he added.

“But it’s also a deal which does not settle everything. We know that,” Macron said, referring to Iran’s regional role and alleged “destabilization” efforts.

Topics: France Iran Iran nuclear deal

UAE, US discuss military and defense ties

UAE, US discuss military and defense ties

DUBAI: Officials from the UAE and the US on Friday met to explore ways to further enhance military ties.
Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan, commander of the Naval Forces, received Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, and his delegation as both sides reiterated the friendly relations between both countries.
During their meeting, the military officials reviewed UAE-US cooperation to ensure more coordination between the two sides, state news agency WAM reported.

Topics: US UAE

Explosive detonates in Baghdad, targets Australian diplomats

Explosive detonates in Baghdad, targets Australian diplomats

  • No injuries were reported
  • Blast happened amid Australia’s diplomatic efforts to mediate between influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr and rival Shiite parties
BAGHDAD: A small homemade explosive detonated on Friday near Baghdad’s Green Zone as an Australian diplomatic convoy made its way into the area, two security officials told The Associated Press.

No injuries were reported.

The blast happened amid Australia’s diplomatic mission’s efforts to mediate between influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr and an Iran-backed faction of rival Shiite parties, according to the security officials, to end one of Iraq’s worst political crises in recent years.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has been unsuccessful in trying to bring the quarreling groups to a settlement. Al-Sadr’s party declined to attend a meeting Al-Kadhimi held last week.

Despite the explosion, the Australian convoy was able to enter the Green Zone.

The followers Al-Sadr and his political rivals, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite groups called the Coordination Framework, have been at odds since after last year’s parliamentary elections.

Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years. His supporters in late July stormed the parliament and have held frequent protests there.

The firebrand clerics supporters have regularly protested, demanding the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

On Tuesday, Al-Sadr’s supporters pitched tents and protested outside the Supreme Judicial Council, accusing them of being politicized in favor of their Iran-backed allies.

Topics: Iraq Australia

