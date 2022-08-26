KSrelief launches next stage of drought aid in Somalia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will launch the second phase of its emergency intervention plan to help the people of Somalia affected by drought and famine next week.
Supplies and provisions will be provided for displaced families, and food security programs will be launched in coordination with KSrelief’s partners, including the UN, international organizations and civil institutions, a Saudi Press Agency report said Friday.
Supervisor General Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said drinking water and more than 52,000 food baskets will be distributed in the worst-hit areas of Somalia, while Dates will also be distributed to the neediest people in the country.
Projects to be carried out as part of the second phase are worth more than SR47 million ($12.5 million) and will be followed up on site by KSrelief’s branch in Somalia.
Al-Rabeeah also said that during the first phase 78,000 food baskets were distributed, drinking water was provided and meat distributed to families affected by the drought, amounting to almost SR23 million.
Emergency relief to Somalia is an extension of the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts to help brotherly peoples during crises and hardships, he said.
Saudi inventor reveals method to harness energy from oceans
The ocean provided a continuous and uninterrupted supply of energy
Updated 26 August 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Saudi inventor Nasser Al-Shemaimry showed a method to harness energy from ocean currents using turbines at a press conference at the Movenpick hotel in Jeddah on Wednesday.
The press conference was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Nasser, who served at the Ministry of Interior for more than 40 years.
Al-Shemaimry, CEO of OceanBased Perpetual Energy, founded in Miami, signed a memorandum of understanding with Prince Abdulaziz.
“This memorandum will be presented to the inventor Nasser Al-Shemaimry for engineering supplies and most office services,” he told Arab News. “And to connect with ministries, and we will help him with anything he needs.”
Al-Shemaimry’s project was first used in south Florida to harness the Florida Gulf Stream current and convert it to clean and renewable power.
“Oceans and seas have some currents that go from one direction to another, the current varies in speed, but the current we are using is 5 to 6 miles per hour,” he told Arab News.
“Five-six miles per hour is enough to make the propellers turn, and our propeller is 64 meters long, so as it turns, it turns the turbines inside of the cowling, and that turbine rotates the generator, which produces electricity,” he said.
He said that his project takes the electricity from the generator to a substation then the substation regulates the electricity to what is needed.
“Then it goes to the shore and we connect it to the main substation on shore, then it is up to the city hall or the people who are in charge of the town, city or country to take it from there and take it to the power lines,” he said.
Highlighting how it compares to other sustainable power sources such as solar or wind, he said the ocean provided a continuous and uninterrupted supply of energy.
For solar energy requirements, he said as long as the sun was up the panels would work and charge batteries.
“Each energy source has its own advantages and disadvantages. Solar energy has been around forever, it works and serves its purpose, it’s inexpensive and on land,” he said.
“Windmills are everywhere, but the difference in my opinion is that our energy is perpetual; it doesn’t stop, it works 24/7 and 365 days a year.”
Since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has made effective efforts to protect the environment and reduce the effects of climate change to achieve sustainability.
Extensive studies within the Green Saudi Initiative revealed a reduction of carbon emissions by more than 4 percent, and efforts to provide 50 percent electricity through renewable energy projects by the year 2030.
Kingdom ‘always open for business,’ SMZ International founder tells Mayman Show
CEO talks up opportunities for ‘robust bilateral relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 August 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has always been open for business according to Sarah Elzeini, founder and CEO of SMZ International, a boutique strategic advisory and activities firm based in the US.
In her portfolio of work are efforts to grow cultural bridges and facilitate business deals that serve the mission of Saudi Vision 2030. Speaking on the latest episode of “The Mayman Show,” she said “Saudi (has) always been open, first of all, to engagement in business. But just what it looks like today is much different.”
She added that, with many new sectors opening up, such as tourism, advancing AI and technology, events such as the Global AI Summit, and sustainability with the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom is very attractive for the international community, and in particular, the US.
Elzeini said that there is interest for international collaboration in terms of inter-governmental agencies like the UN, and the US government itself. She added that there is also a lot of engagement in educational and research fields, especially around universities.
She also said that dialogue was increasing due to the Kingdom’s economic evolution. “They (the Saudi leadership) have been investing so much in tech and sustainability, and now we’re leaning into their knowledge … talent, and their stories.
“So now, it feels like a really robust bilateral relationship,” she said.
In Sarah’s opinion, Saudi Arabia has become particularly exciting for entrepreneurs. “It’s kind of like (for) an archeologist, a new site, you know — to dig up and discover treasures in a way. Entrepreneurs are looking for new spaces to kind of breathe out their ideas. Yeah, so we have a lot of interest, I think, coming from Silicon Valley,” she said.
Elzeini explained that she is in discussions with several companies trying to bring them to the Kingdom, some of which are startups in the AI and tech space.
“They’re creating these phenomenal ideas. And actually the market isn’t US, it’s not fit for the US. It’s even better for Saudi and the MENA region. So Saudi just being open and the largest market,” she said.
SMZ International Group facilitate partnerships and new opportunities for businesses in social impact. “That’s one of the reasons why I’m in the Kingdom this week, there’s several companies I’m looking forward to bringing to the Kingdom. So I’ve been between Jeddah and Riyadh, and also there’s one company that I’m part of which is really exciting. It’s a tourism tech company. It’s the world’s first social city guide, which is the world’s first social media for tourism,” she said.
“We’re here just kind of seeing the market opportunity and how we can engage with the Kingdom, and we’ve been having meetings with the Ministry of Tourism, venture capitalists, some others in the private sector. And so it’s been exciting.”
SMZ International aims to create vehicles for organizations, whether for a foundation or a program that offers an initiative or a vision.
“Washington, D.C. (is) the intersection of not just the US domestically and culturally, but it’s the world’s capital, in a sense, too. So you have a lot of countries engaging there. And so it’s very important for foreign countries to engage there. And I do a lot of work mainly with the Middle East and with a focus on Saudi,” Elzeini said.
“I’m in this phase of business, and then just my passion is being in public affairs and kind of helping live out those initiatives and dreams that (are) coming from the region here, which I feel really connected to.”
Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions launches Project G, based on popular ‘Grendizer’ anime
The project includes a competition for fans to design ‘saucer beasts’ that will feature in future productions
Updated 26 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Fans of anime have been enjoying “Grendizer,” an anime Super Robot TV series created by Japanese manga artist Go Nagai, for decades.
On Thursday night, during an event in Riyadh Boulevard City, Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s MISK Foundation, announced the launch of Project G, described as a one-of-a-kind regional and global initiative that gives fans a chance to help shape the future of the franchise.
The project has been developed and launched in collaboration with a number of Japanese partners with experience and expertise in the production of anime, including the holders of the rights to the Grendizer series.
“We are here to announce project G, which is about ‘Grendizer’ anime, and announce the partnership between Manga Productions and the Japanese company Dynamic Productions,” Abdulaziz Al-Naghmoush, the marketing manager of Manga Productions, told Arab News.
Thursday’s event included the launch of a global competition that gives regional and international anime and manga fans the chance to create hostile UFO vehicles known as “Saucer Beasts” that will feature in the upcoming project. Three winners will share a total cash prize of $15,000.
“We are developing an international competition open to Saudis, Arabs and people worldwide for amateurs and professionals,” said Sara Al-Taweel, communication and PR manager with Manga Productions. “People can join us and submit their artwork for character design.
“We have a design competition where we ask everyone to create their own mechanical anime character inspired by the world of ‘Grendizer,’ and the winner will have their artwork included in Project G as well as receiving a cash prize.”
Essam Bukhary, the CEO of Manga Productions, said during the event that the goal of the project is to inspire the heroes of tomorrow and shape their future.
“At Manga Productions, we believe in the power of content and shaping the future of those generations,” he added. “‘Grendizer’ has been inspiring generations to be a better version of themselves and we are proud that our partners in Japan chose us for this announcement. This is an appreciation for Saudi talents and their creativity.”
The event concluded with a synchronized drone display, in the form of ‘Grendizer’ characters, that lit up the sky over Riyadh and was also shown on big screens to viewers along Riyadh Boulevard.
Saudi schools set to welcome students for new academic year
Updated 26 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Schools throughout Saudi Arabia were on Thursday preparing to welcome tens of thousands of students for the start of the new academic year.
With school gates due to open on Sunday, education officials have been busy planning for a smooth classroom return.
In the Eastern Province, 4 million textbooks have been delivered to 1,627 schools, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
And the region’s education department spokesman, Saeed Al-Bahes, said around 700 buses had been laid on for more than 50,000 students who had registered for school transport through the Noor system.
In Jazan, education administrators said the region was all set to accept 162,583 students in stages to 1,320 public and private schools.
Regional director general of education, Mallhi bin Hassan Aqdi, said employees in a range of departments had worked tirelessly to ensure school buildings and learning materials were ready and in place for the reopening.
Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr has been working closely with education chiefs in the region in preparing for back-to-school day.
During a visit to Al-Tomouh Primary School for Early Childhood, the prince met officials and administrative staff and was briefed on the school’s future plans and programs.