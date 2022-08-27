Saudi Arabia offers condolences over floods in Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia express solidarity with Pakistan after floods in the Asian nation claimed the lives of hundreds of people and prompted the government to call a state of emergency.
The Kingdom has offered sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, a Saudi ministry of foreign affairs statement said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday requested international help in tackling the flood damage as rescuers attempt to free thousands who are stranded in flood-ravaged areas. Sharif who blamed the “horrors of climate change” for the tragedy said the scale of this flooding is worse than that in 2010, when nearly 2,000 people died.
Updated 27 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Fans will be able to see their favorite Disney tales performed live on ice at Boulevard Arena in Riyadh until Sept. 21.
They will be able to join their favorite characters during the performance of “Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends.”
The show is a collaboration between Feld Entertainment, which produces the show, and the General Entertainment Authority, which seeks to diversify entertainment options in the Kingdom.
At the opening ceremony, children showed up in Disney character costumes and danced and sang along with the show.
Throughout the show, the audience can join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Hosts invite viewers to participate in the action by guiding their companions through Disney stories on Mickey’s “mouse pad” and highlighting special moments from beloved classics.
As Moana shows bravery to preserve her island while on a high-seas adventure with the hero, Maui, families sail along with them.
Throughout the show, the audience can join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Hosts invite viewers to participate in the action by guiding their companions through Disney stories on Mickey's 'mouse pad' and highlighting special moments from beloved classics.
As royal sisters Anna and Elsa learn that genuine love is the most potent magic in the icy land of Arendelle in “Frozen,” families can encounter the enigmatic tricks of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”
Sergio Artigas, head of marketing at Feld Entertainment, said that he could not fully describe how magical this journey to Saudi Arabia was.
“I’m very excited to be here, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofey are overwhelmed by the love and the warmth they have felt here in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Keri Jones, the tour manager, said that Saudi Arabia had surprised her and she was excited to be here.
“I don’t know what I was expecting but everyone has been so welcoming,” she said. “We know that people are excited for ‘Disney On Ice’ and we are just really excited to bring this here.”
“The idea of coming to Saudi Arabia has been there for five years now and we started talking to production and we started conversations three months ago; we arrived two weeks ago and started a rehearsing period for the cast and the crew; now we are ready.”
“We practice and spend a lot of time rehearsing the show so that everyone can come and enjoy the magic,” said Josh, one of the skaters.
“I am originally from Canada, so ice is something natural to me, especially skating, and on behalf of all of us, I can say we’re loving it here,” said Melina, another skater. “The food is amazing, we feel very welcome, and we hope you guys enjoy the show,” she said.
In the “Live Your Story” section, attendees join Disney princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.
Two sisters, Lara and Aleen Al-Jumai’a, expressed their delight at the wonderful performance.
“I was blown away by the show and I’m happy that I got to see it since it was the first show in the Kingdom. We enjoyed seeing our favorite characters, especially Elsa from Frozen,” Al-Jumai’a said.
Saudi Arabia’s agriculture convoy helps Taif rose farmers tackle growing challenges
Event aims to boost farmers’ knowledge and help them adapt to new methods
Three-day show includes specialist workshops and clinics
Updated 27 August 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
TAIF: The government on Thursday launched the second edition of its Agricultural Extension Convoy to help support the rose industry in Taif.
The three-day event, staged by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, is being held under the patronage of Taif Gov. Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.
According to local farmer Rashed Al-Qurashi, the ministry’s support comes at a crucial time for the industry, as the price of rose oil has been in steep decline.
“A 12-gram bottle of Taif rose oil used to sell for SR5,000 ($1,330) but is now just a fifth of that price, which is too low compared with the production cost,” he told Arab News.
Taif’s rose oil and rose water are regarded as being among the best in the world, but the industry is facing major challenges, including water shortages and a lack of skilled workers.
Farmer Mohammed Mufarij Al- Malki said that while farming had traditionally been a family affair, with relatives working together to grow crops, the industry had gone through many changes, including the introduction of social media to market and sell products.
“Taif’s rose farms are on top of mountains, which contributes to their high quality but water there is scarce,” Al-Qurashi said.
“The industry also needs support in tackling parasites and fungi that are harming rose trees, but the most important issue now is (the lack of) water.”
Saeed Al-Ghamdi, director general of the Makkah regional branch of the environment ministry, told Arab News that the aim of the agricultural convoy was to improve farmers’ knowledge and skills by changing their behaviors and implementing best practices.
“The convoy is so important as it allows farmers to share experiences and get the results of the latest agricultural research,” he said.
“Local farmers are keen to increase the quality and quantity of their production, and every other year, we reap the fruit of this convoy through the increases in agricultural production.”
He added that during the convoy, farmers were able to speak to experts who use “very simple language” to ensure they get their information across.
“The convoy also includes a mobile laboratory truck where farmers can learn more about the soil on their farms and get advice,” he said, adding that there were also specialist clinics and workshops, including ones to help beekeepers.
“Their are new techniques and farmers can export their crops and market their products through electronic stores, said Al-Malki, who has 70,000 followers on TikTok.
“With Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, launched by King Salman and the crown prince, farming has a bright future,” he said.
Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss ties in food security
Each minister highlighted the investment opportunities of the preferential advantage available in his country
Updated 26 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli met Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee in Riyadh on Friday.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in food security and ways of encouraging the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities available in the two countries, aiming to promote partnerships and business.
Each minister highlighted the investment opportunities of the preferential advantage available in his country.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials of the two sides.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Noura Al-Juhaimi: A rising star from Diriyah at DGDA
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News
Noura Al-Juhaimi has been a community engagement specialist at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority since the start of the year.
Al-Juhaimi comes from Diriyah and is a highly experienced professional candidate, having managed and led teams in private and government sectors for more than 10 years, and has a strong track record in the project management office field, with efficient and effective performance.
Al-Juhaimi aims to overcome challenges and exceed targets; she is passionate about the field of engagement and communication within the organizations for both internal and external stakeholders, which highlights her competitive edge in her current position in the corporate communication department.
Since joining DGDA this year, she has worked on team capability and strength building, departmental strategy, oversight and management of community shared values initiatives, projects and events, relationship building with the Diriyah community, and collaborating with other departments on projects and initiatives.
Between 2019 and 2022, she worked at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development as a project manager in the corporate communication department, including work on an identity change project for the ministry.
From 2014 to 2019, Al-Juhaimi worked as relationships and contracts manager at the internal communication department of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
She led the team to successful negotiation and final completion of more than 30 agreements with several organizations, and provided distinguished high-added value services to the ministry’s employees, reflected in high satisfaction levels.
Al-Juhaimi also managed key internal events and supervised successful implementation, ensuring full adherence to branding protocols and a positive impression of the events.
She was the director of the public relations department at Tuwaiq and its subsidiaries company between 2012 and 2014.
At MIND Engineering Consultancy, she worked as deputy executive director between 2010 and 2012, leading the contract design drafts and as a key account manager for all National Water Co. projects across the Kingdom.
Al-Juhaimi received her bachelor’s degree in business administration, specializing in facilities management, from the College of Administrative Sciences, King Saud University, in 2006.
She has done several courses including an administrative creativity course, a performance indicators course, and a change management course.
How an entertainment explosion is driving change, transforming Saudi Arabia
The Kingdom has rapidly secured its position as a hub for cultural events, art exhibitions and movie screenings
Vision 2030 envisages and supports the expansion of the entertainment market to SR30 billion
Updated 26 August 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Until five years ago, most forms of mass entertainment were frowned upon in Saudi Arabia. No music blared from public concerts, no cinemas awed viewers with movie magic, and gender segregation was the norm in public places.
Fast-forward to present day: Saudi Arabia has gone from having close to zero entertainment venues to being a Middle Eastern hub for cultural events, art exhibitions, and movie screenings.
All of this is a result of Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform plan launched in 2016 to transform the Kingdom socially and economically. The strategy envisions the annual growth of Saudi household spending on entertainment by approximately 2 percent.
In the intervening time, the Saudi entertainment industry has experienced explosive growth. Cinemas are in every city, and men and women can gather and socialize freely.
Major music concerts like MDL Beast entertain hundreds of thousands of people. International film festivals and contemporary art exhibitions are held regularly, and celebrities and performers are frequent visitors to Saudi Arabia.
“We want Saudis to enjoy their country, and we want to bring entertainment to them and become just like the rest of the world,” Kaswara Alkhatib, chief media officer at the Kingdom’s National Events Center, told Arab News.
“Saudis don’t need to travel anymore for their entertainment, and foreigners can come and be entertained in the Kingdom. In today’s world, you cannot be a closed country that does not have entertainment and allow your people to travel outside, and this has been the biggest factor of change influencing the mindset of the Saudis.”
The entertainment sector is one of several forces driving the social and economic changes opening Saudi Arabia up to the world. Vision 2030 envisages and supports the expansion of the entertainment market to SR30 billion ($8 billion).
Saudi Arabia has one of the largest populations in the Middle East and, with around half of its residents under 30, there is a large and growing appetite for entertainment. Hundreds of new cinemas, theme park projects, entertainment cities, and family entertainment centers are set to be built by 2030.
A 2021 study from the US-based Research and Markets said Saudi Arabia’s entertainment market was expected to grow from its current size ($23.77 million in 2020) to $1.17 billion by the end of 2030 — an annual growth rate of 47.65 percent.
“The Saudi entertainment industry moved from zero to hero in a matter of a couple of years,” said Alkhatib. “Before Saudi Seasons, entertainment in Saudi Arabia was not there. Entertainment before meant going to the mall or having dinner or a gathering between family and friends. Before there were very few places a family or friends could go to, with very few opportunities for celebrations or concerts.
“There were no movie theaters, plays, or international concerts. Saudis used to travel outside of Saudi Arabia to attend a concert and attend performances by some of Saudi’s most popular singers like Mohammed Abdu. Concerts were not done in Saudi; they were done outside of Saudi Arabia.”
Now, Saudis go out in droves to watch musical performances. Men, women, and children attend these events, enjoying concerts featuring not just local performers but also artists from abroad.
“Today we are proud that we have these concerts back home. Not only for Saudi performers but also because we have managed to get many international performers and celebrities from the region and the West,” said Alkhatib. “This has definitely been one of the major transformations.”
Saudi Seasons, an initiative launched by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in 2019, plans and holds festivals in various regions to shed light on Saudi culture and heritage and bring entertainment to more Saudis.
The first Saudi Seasons organized 11 festivals throughout the Kingdom, a practice that continues. There have been seasons for Riyadh, Jeddah, the Eastern Province, Taif, Al-Soudah, National Day, Diriyah, AlUla, Hail, Ramadan, and Eid Al-Fitr.
The initiative is led by various Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Culture, the General Entertainment Authority, the Ministry of Sport, and the Saudi Exhibition and Convention Bureau under the leadership of a committee led by the crown prince.
The Saudi Seasons’ main objectives are to increase spending on tourism in Saudi Arabia, provide more job opportunities, boost business initiatives and tourism in Saudi Arabia, and enhance the quality of life.
* 50% of residents are under 30.
* 6% targeted household spending on entertainment under Vision 2030.
* 80% of current household entertainment budget spent abroad.
* SR30bn projected entertainment market size under Vision 2030.
It has also generated enormous job opportunities for Saudi youth. The 2019 Jeddah Season alone created 5,000 job opportunities for young men and women.
The Saudi film industry has expanded in tandem with the Kingdom’s rapid strides in entertainment. In the past few years, young filmmakers have returned to the country after years of working abroad to reap the benefits of the Kingdom’s investments in entertainment.
In February 2020, the Ministry of Culture established the Film Commission, a government body dedicated to “developing and organizing the film sector, raising its level of production, marketing Saudi films, encouraging finance and investment and developing content. The commission also supports young creative talent, defines the laws and regulations as well as represents the Kingdom in regional and international forums related to films.”
Other bodies that support film in the Kingdom include Film AlUla and the Misk Foundation, established by the crown prince, to empower Saudi youth and support the social transformation of Saudi Arabia. Misk runs a screenwriting program, among other initiatives, to help filmmakers.
Saad Abutaily, a 29-year-old national who works for Riyadh-based Nebras Films, was born and raised in London, where he lived for most of his life until returning to the Kingdom in 2019.
Abutaily emphasized how much funding there was to help Saudi filmmakers. “Everything is coming back to life now,” he told Arab News.
At Nebras, Abutaily said he regularly witnessed fresh graduates getting aid from the government to produce their films and advance their careers.
In May, it was announced that Saudi Arabia’s expanding Telfaz 11 Studios had made a deal with France’s Easy Riders Films to jointly produce four Saudi films. Abutaily said Nebras was currently producing another movie independently.
Last November, Saudi authorities announced investments totaling $64 billion in the nascent entertainment industry as part of a broader effort to wean the economy off oil and, in due course, become the region’s leading destination for movies.
“In 2019, things started to change. In 2021/2022 the country is totally different,” Abutaily said from Riyadh, where he is based. “I now enjoy my weekends here better than in Cannes and London. There’s so much you can do here now. There are artists, scriptwriters, movie producers, and filmmakers. The list goes on.
“This is what is making it healthy for us to live back in Saudi. We are finally accepted by our government and security, and every few months there is even more change and new announcements.”
Abutaily said it was a great time to be in Saudi Arabia, not just for Saudis but foreigners too. “Music producers are now producing music in Saudi Arabia. Artists, filmmakers, and many others have now come back to the country from the US, UK, and the UAE. They came back when they realized how many new opportunities there were.
“COVID-19 slowed us down, but now things are back on track and in full swing. The culture was always there in Saudi Arabia, but it was very limited. There were just restaurants, malls, and cafes. Now, I see Saudis returning from abroad to go to big public gatherings and shows here.”
Saudi filmmakers are also traveling around the Kingdom more, visiting Abha, AlUla, NEOM, Taif, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, gaining inspiration from their own country, and shooting films on location in various regions.
“The whole world is curious about the Saudi story,” Mujtaba Saeed, a 35-year-old filmmaker who divides his time between Saudi Arabia and Germany, told Arab News.
“We have a lot of untold stories, and we want to share our human experience with the world. As a filmmaker, we now have a lot of support from the Film Commission established by the Ministry of Culture, which has supported us to tell our story to the world.”
His recent short film “Zawal,” which shows the pandemic from the perspective of a refugee, won the Golden Palm award at the 2022 Saudi Film Festival and was recently awarded the Golden Sail at the Gulf TV and Broadcast Festival in Bahrain.
“We are living a historic moment in Saudi Arabia right now,” Saeed said. “We want to express ourselves, tell our stories, and show the world that we are similar, that our needs and goals are universal.”
The Coptic miracle
