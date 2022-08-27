What We Are Reading Today: Fixing the Climate

What We Are Reading Today: What We Owe Each Other by Minouche Shafik

Whether we realize it or not, all of us participate in the social contract every day through mutual obligations among our family, community, place of work, and fellow citizens.

Caring for others, paying taxes, and benefiting from public services define the social contract that supports and binds us together as a society.

Today, however, our social contract has been broken by changing gender roles, technology, new models of work, aging, and the perils of climate change.

Minouche Shafik takes us through stages of life we all experience — raising children, getting educated, falling ill, working, growing old — and shows how a reordering of our societies is possible.

Dawing on evidence and examples from around the world, she shows how every country can provide citizens with the basics to have a decent life and be able to contribute to society.