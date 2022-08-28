You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation

Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation

Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation
Officers were faced with resistance during the operation at the border which led to the injury of one smuggler. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/98cjt

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation

Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation
  • Border officers uncovered 578 palm-sized sheets of hashish in the operation
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s northern border guards uncovered a drug smuggling operation on Saturday that attempted to export large quantities of drugs from Syria. 
Border officers uncovered 578 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 6447,000 Captagon pills and 1,876 Lyrica narcotic capsules inside a vehicle, state news agency PETRA reported.
Officers were faced with resistance during the operation at the border which led to the injury of one smuggler, while others retreated to Syrian territory.  
The statement from Jordan’s Armed Forces spokesperson said that border guards will take all necessary measures to “prevent any infiltration or smuggling attempt, protect the border and stand firmly against those who try to tamper with Jordan's national security.”

Topics: Jordan Syria drug smuggling

Related

Dubai customs officials uncover 3.7kg drug haul hidden in car parts
Middle-East
Dubai customs officials uncover 3.7kg drug haul hidden in car parts
Authorities foil attempts to smuggle 70 tons of drugs into Saudi Arabia, 70 held
Saudi Arabia
Authorities foil attempts to smuggle 70 tons of drugs into Saudi Arabia, 70 held

Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand

Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand
Updated 6 sec ago

Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand

Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand
Updated 6 sec ago
GAZA: Lengthy power cuts in the Gaza Strip have melted stocks of ice cream, forcing shops to stop selling it just when a heatwave has boosted demand.
With summer temperatures hitting 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit), ice cream is a popular and relatively inexpensive treat in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people squeezed into a narrow coastal strip between Israel and Egypt.
But owners of several groceries said they had to stop selling it even as a particularly hot summer has increased demand.
“Half of the ice cream melted. What should we do with it? Losses, losses,” supermarket owner, Fouad Awadallah told Reuters.
Gaza would normally require around 500 megawatts of power per day during the summer months of June, July and August, local officials said. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave’s single power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.
The shortfall means residents have only around 11 hours of electricity per day and even that is intermittent.
At the Kazem Ice Cream shop, one of the territory’s best known, owner Mohammad Abu Shaban, said he had to use expensive generators to keep the business going.
“I can’t switch off the generators even for a minute once the electricity goes,” he said.
Saly Abu El-Hajj, 25, traveled 13 kilometers (8 miles) from her Nusseirat refugee camp for a taste of Kazem’s ice cream in Gaza City center because other shops had stopped selling it.
“If you want to buy something cheaper from a supermarket, you won’t find it as owners are afraid ice cream would be wasted once the electricity is off,” she said.

Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims

Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims

Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims
  • Deaths in Sudan resulting from torrential rains and flooding over past month have risen to 89: UN OCHA
  • Kingdom has contributed to building several houses for those affected by torrential rains in the Tokar region
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudanese officials praised King Salman’s directive to deliver 250 tons of humanitarian, relief, and shelter aid to victims of flooding in Sudan through an air bridge.

The number of deaths in Sudan resulting from torrential rains and flooding over the past month has risen to 89, while 50,000 homes across the country have either been completely or partially destroyed, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday.

A member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Taher Abu Bakr Hajar, expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by the Kingdom to help Sudan in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The first two flights of Saudi aid provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudan’s Minister of Social Development, Ahmed Adam Bakheet, praised the Kingdom’s efforts to support Sudan in all fields, adding that the air bridge to support those affected by torrential rain and floods reflects the depth of relations between the two countries.

A commissioner for humanitarian aid in Sudan, Adam Ibrahim Abdullah, said the Saudi air bridge will contribute to filling the large gaps in resources caused by the floods that hit several Sudanese states over the last month. He added that Sudan seeks to address the difficult humanitarian situation through support from friendly countries.

Abdullah said Saudi Arabia continues to extend a helping hand, especially during flooding and heavy rainfall, through its charitable and humanitarian organizations spread across Sudan.

He added that the Kingdom has contributed to building several houses for those affected by torrential rains in the Tokar region in eastern Sudan, which will be completed soon.

Sudan’s former Minister of Information Ahmed Bilal Osman described the Saudi air bridge as a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries, adding that Saudi support has been continuous for decades and has been unaffected by fluctuations in politics.

Topics: Sudan Saudi Arabia floods

Related

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
Middle-East
UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
KSrelief distributes aid to people affected by floods in Sudan photos
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes aid to people affected by floods in Sudan

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
AP

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria
  • The strike left one Syrian army captain dead and 14 other Syrians wounded
  • Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters.
Syrian state media reported after the Thursday night attack near the cities of Tartus and Hama that two people were wounded and fires were sparked in nearby forests. It added that the missiles were fired from over the Mediterranean and most of them were shot down.
Syrian opposition activists at the time said the strike targeted an arms depot and a scientific research center near the central town of Masyaf, a government stronghold. Masyaf is almost half way between the coastal city of Tartus and the central city of Hama.
The Times of Israel on Sunday published images taken by Planet Labs PBC and provided by Aurora Intel, a network that provides news and updates based on open-source intelligence.
Aurora Intel tweeted that initial analysis of satellite imagery showed that some buildings and areas sustained heavy damage from the reported airstrikes. It added that areas around the Scientific Studies and Research Center sustained “heavy fire damage due to the secondary explosions.”
The imagery showed that part of the green areas surrounding the facility had been burned.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based opposition war monitor known as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Israelis struck several positions but the main target hit was a giant arms depot housing about 1,000 precision-guided middle-range missiles. He said the explosions at the facility lasted for more than five hours after the strike.
Abdurrahman added that an underground facility to develop missiles in the area under the supervision of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was not affected by the strikes, probably because it was dug deep in the mountains. He said the strike left one Syrian army captain dead and 14 other Syrians wounded.
“The explosions were among the largest since Israel began carrying out airstrikes in Syria,” he said.
There was no official comment from Israel’s military.
Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
It has, however, acknowledged that it targets bases of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s allies, including Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and other Iran-backed militias. Israeli military officials have said in the past that the war ((asterisk)(asterisk)do we want to say war here? Their fight maybe?) is against Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces move to halt ‘brutal torture’ at Daesh camp
Middle-East
US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces move to halt ‘brutal torture’ at Daesh camp
Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility
Middle-East
Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility

Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions

Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions

Salih meets Australian envoy, says Iraq committed to protect diplomatic missions
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi President Barham Salih has condemned on Sunday an attack on a vehicle for diplomats from the Australian Embassy in Baghdad, vowing to protect diplomatic missions.

A statement by president’s office, carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that Salih received at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad the Australian Ambassador to Iraq, Paula Ganly.

During the meeting, they discussed the joint bilateral relations, and stressed that the security forces are committed to protect diplomatic missions.

He pointed out that “the incident that happened to a diplomatic vehicle belonging to the Australian Embassy in Baghdad is condemned and denounced," stressing that "the Iraqi security forces are committed to protecting the security of diplomatic missions as an essential part of their missions.”

The meeting followed Friday's incident when an improvised explosive device in Baghdad’s Green Zone slightly damaged a vehicle belonging to the Australian embassy, without causing any casualties. 

Topics: Iraq Australia

Related

Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country
Middle-East
Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country
Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements
Middle-East
Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

Egyptian Navy in joint training drills with US, Spanish ships

Egyptian Navy in joint training drills with US, Spanish ships
Updated 28 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian Navy in joint training drills with US, Spanish ships

Egyptian Navy in joint training drills with US, Spanish ships
  • Egyptian frigate El-Fateh joined the US destroyer USS Forrest Sherman and Spanish frigate ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbon
  • Combined drills included confronting threats to international navigation and the flow of global trade
Updated 28 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian Navy has carried out a joint training exercise with US and Spanish naval vessels within range of Egypt’s Northern Fleet in the Mediterranean.

The Egyptian frigate El-Fateh joined the US destroyer USS Forrest Sherman and Spanish frigate ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbon after a visit to the Alexandria naval base.

“Training included a range of different naval combat activities, including exchanging pictures of the operational situation in the joint maritime operations theater to locate surface and air threats,” Egyptian Armed Forces spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said.

Combined drills included confronting threats to international navigation and the flow of global trade.

The training highlighted the skill of the three navy crews in carrying out the tasks, the spokesman said.

“These exercises come within the framework of supporting the joint cooperation between the Egyptian Armed Force and its counterparts from friendly countries that have great experience in these fields, which contributes to supporting maritime security and stability,” he added.

Topics: #egypt Egypt military drill Military Drills Spain United States United States of America (USA)

Related

Egyptian president receives phone call from outgoing British PM
Middle-East
Egyptian president receives phone call from outgoing British PM
Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins ‘Hercules-2’ military exercises in Egypt

Latest updates

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia signs 80MW deal for solar project; S. Korea to provide components for Egyptian N-plant
NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia signs 80MW deal for solar project; S. Korea to provide components for Egyptian N-plant
Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand
Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand
Saudi Jahez and AlHilal Club get GAC nod for online sportswear store
Saudi Jahez and AlHilal Club get GAC nod for online sportswear store
Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims
Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims
War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria
War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.