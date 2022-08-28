Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation

AMMAN: Jordan’s northern border guards uncovered a drug smuggling operation on Saturday that attempted to export large quantities of drugs from Syria.
Border officers uncovered 578 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 6447,000 Captagon pills and 1,876 Lyrica narcotic capsules inside a vehicle, state news agency PETRA reported.
Officers were faced with resistance during the operation at the border which led to the injury of one smuggler, while others retreated to Syrian territory.
The statement from Jordan’s Armed Forces spokesperson said that border guards will take all necessary measures to “prevent any infiltration or smuggling attempt, protect the border and stand firmly against those who try to tamper with Jordan's national security.”
