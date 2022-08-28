Jordan’s border guards uncover drug smuggling operation

Sudanese officials praise Saudi support for flood victims

RIYADH: Sudanese officials praised King Salman’s directive to deliver 250 tons of humanitarian, relief, and shelter aid to victims of flooding in Sudan through an air bridge.

The number of deaths in Sudan resulting from torrential rains and flooding over the past month has risen to 89, while 50,000 homes across the country have either been completely or partially destroyed, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday.

A member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Taher Abu Bakr Hajar, expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by the Kingdom to help Sudan in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The first two flights of Saudi aid provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudan’s Minister of Social Development, Ahmed Adam Bakheet, praised the Kingdom’s efforts to support Sudan in all fields, adding that the air bridge to support those affected by torrential rain and floods reflects the depth of relations between the two countries.

A commissioner for humanitarian aid in Sudan, Adam Ibrahim Abdullah, said the Saudi air bridge will contribute to filling the large gaps in resources caused by the floods that hit several Sudanese states over the last month. He added that Sudan seeks to address the difficult humanitarian situation through support from friendly countries.

Abdullah said Saudi Arabia continues to extend a helping hand, especially during flooding and heavy rainfall, through its charitable and humanitarian organizations spread across Sudan.

He added that the Kingdom has contributed to building several houses for those affected by torrential rains in the Tokar region in eastern Sudan, which will be completed soon.

Sudan’s former Minister of Information Ahmed Bilal Osman described the Saudi air bridge as a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries, adding that Saudi support has been continuous for decades and has been unaffected by fluctuations in politics.