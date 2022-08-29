You are here

UAE In-Focus — Emirati women invest $9.4bn in Abu Dhabi financial market in 2022

UAE In-Focus — Emirati women invest $9.4bn in Abu Dhabi financial market in 2022
Emirati women invested 34.6 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) at the Abu Dhabi bourse. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 August 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Emirati women invest $9.4bn in Abu Dhabi financial market in 2022

UAE In-Focus — Emirati women invest $9.4bn in Abu Dhabi financial market in 2022
Updated 29 August 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Emirati women invested 34.6 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) at the Abu Dhabi bourse from the beginning of the year until mid-August, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange figures show.

It represents a 74.7 percent increase over last year when their trading value was about 19.8 billion dirhams.

"Emirati women completed transactions over nine billion shares during the reference period, up 42 percent from 6.3 billion shares during the same period last year," the statement said.

As of mid-August 2022, there are 219,000 Emirati women investing in ADX, accounting for 89.8 percent of all women trading there.

Abu Dhabi entities sign strategic agreement

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office and Abu Dhabi Global Market have entered into a partnership agreement to ensure the seamless integration and continued stability of ADGM's international community, according to a statement. 

This agreement will provide a number of digital services related to visas via ADGM's web portal, including support for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa nominations, and the exploration of new opportunities, the statement said. 

After the nomination process for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa is successful, the statement said that ADRO will return the applications to ADGM's portal, reaffirming the office's commitment to Abu Dhabi's community.

Also, ADGM will provide ADRO with access to a comprehensive list of global companies so it can provide investors and entrepreneurs with exclusive benefits.

Aside from joint marketing activities through several digital and direct channels, the two parties will also highlight ADRO's strategic initiatives, such as the promotion of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, as well as other initiatives locally and internationally for the attraction and retention of top talent.

Through ADRO's exclusive loyalty program, ADGM will offer a suite of exclusive services and offers to Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders.

ADGM's partnership is an important step in enhancing customer experiences and making international financial hubs doing business easier.

Oil prices jump over $3 per barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

Oil prices jump over $3 per barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

Oil prices jump over $3 per barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

Oil prices jump over $3 per barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth.

Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on Sept. 5.

Brent crude was up $3.16, or 3.1 percent, at $104.15 a barrel by 12:22 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), having risen by 4.4 percent last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $3.16, or 3.4 percent, to$ 96.22 after rallying 2.5 percent last week.

“Oil prices are inching higher on hopes of a production cut from OPEC and its allies to restore market balance in response to the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity research at Religare Broking.

Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires, the head of the agency said on Monday.

The price of crude oil has surged this year, with Brent coming close to a record high of $147 in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Rising fears over high interest rates, inflation and recession risks have since weighed on the market.

Strong US dollar

Oil’s gain was limited by a strong US dollar, which hit a 20-year high on Monday after the Federal Reserve chairman signaled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to curb inflation.

“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Unrest in Libya’s capital at the weekend, resulting in 32 deaths, sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict and disrupt in oil supply from the OPEC nation.

US crude oil stockpiles likely fell 600,000 barrels with distillates and gasoline inventories also seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan

IMF board approves release of over $1.1bn bailout funds to Pakistan
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund board on Monday approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout program, the country’s finance minister, Miftah Ismail said, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country.

“The IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion,” Ismail said on Twitter.

The IMF’s resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BRUSSELS: The EU is preparing to take emergency action to reform the electricity market and get a grip on energy prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine, senior officials said Monday.

Energy ministers from EU member states will hold urgent talks in Brussels on Sept. 9.

High gas prices have been followed by disruptions in the nuclear and hydroelectric sectors amid a heatwave blamed on climate change —threatening businesses and households with massive bills.

“The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a forum in Bled, Slovenia.

“It was developed for different circumstances. That’s why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Separately, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for action.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Scholz said that “we are in complete agreement that rapid action has to be taken” to reform the market.

EU officials are also considering measures to split electricity price setting from the gas price and take into account other energy sources.

Some member states have launched price reduction measures of their own, but Brussels believes EU capitals working together will be more effective.

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 

Russia oil output exceeds expectation, but pressure looms, IEA chief says 
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

STAVANGER: Russia’s oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine but Moscow will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Monday.

“In the absence of (Western) companies, in the absence of the technology providers, in the absence of service companies, it will be much harder for Russia to maintain the production,” IEA chief Fatih Birol told Reuters.

Russian domestic demand has so far remained robust, and the country also offers large discounts to non-European buyers, Birol said on the sidelines of a conference in Stavanger in southern Norway.

Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency could meanwhile release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires in November, he added.

“We still have substantial amount of stocks at our disposal,” Birol said.

“If our member countries believe that as a result of the supply disruption there is a need to make a stock release, I am sure (they) will consider (it) and it is not off the table.”

Birol earlier said Russia is likely to ramp up gas flaring in the coming months as the country’s storages fill up.

He said trust in Russia as an energy supplier had been eroded around the world following the invasion of Ukraine and its cuts to gas exports, and that the loss of Europe as a partner would hurt Moscow.

“Russia is not winning the energy battle here,” Birol said during a question and answer session at the conference.

The upcoming winter season will be a test of Europe’s solidarity, and if the continent fails when tested, the impact may be felt “beyond this energy crisis,” Birol said. 

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 
Updated 29 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 

MENA Project tracker— Alfanar to invests $3.5bn in Sokhna facility; KOC postpones announcement of bid winners 
Updated 29 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Water and Electricity Co. and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Waste Management have pre-qualified companies to bid for the development of Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy project, MEED reported.
The scope of work includes financing and constructing the project, in addition to managing related operations.

This renewable energy plant will not only transform solid waste into electricity, but also reduce carbon emissions by up to 1.1 million tons a year.  

The project bids are expected by Dec. 7, whereafter the developer will own a 40 percent share in the plant.  

Alfanar invests $3.5bn in Sokhna  

Alfanar Global Development — headquartered in Saudi Arabia — has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to invest  $3.5 billion in developing the green hydrogen facility in Sokhna.

This new project is set to produce 100,000 tons of green hydrogen per year in Egypt, reported Zawya.

“Through this agreement, we will be developing a project to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia,” stated Sabah Al-Mutlaq, chairman of Alfanar Global Development.

KOC postpones decision deadline

Kuwait Oil Co. has postponed the announcement of its project bids winner for the installment of flowlines and associated works in south and east Kuwait, as the country continues to halt many oil and gas projects.

Companies have already submitted their bids on the project worth $100 million and are awaiting the client’s decision, according to MEED.

 

 

