UAE In-Focus — Emirati women invest $9.4bn in Abu Dhabi financial market in 2022

DUBAI: Emirati women invested 34.6 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) at the Abu Dhabi bourse from the beginning of the year until mid-August, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange figures show.

It represents a 74.7 percent increase over last year when their trading value was about 19.8 billion dirhams.

"Emirati women completed transactions over nine billion shares during the reference period, up 42 percent from 6.3 billion shares during the same period last year," the statement said.

As of mid-August 2022, there are 219,000 Emirati women investing in ADX, accounting for 89.8 percent of all women trading there.

Abu Dhabi entities sign strategic agreement

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office and Abu Dhabi Global Market have entered into a partnership agreement to ensure the seamless integration and continued stability of ADGM's international community, according to a statement.

This agreement will provide a number of digital services related to visas via ADGM's web portal, including support for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa nominations, and the exploration of new opportunities, the statement said.

After the nomination process for Abu Dhabi Golden Visa is successful, the statement said that ADRO will return the applications to ADGM's portal, reaffirming the office's commitment to Abu Dhabi's community.

Also, ADGM will provide ADRO with access to a comprehensive list of global companies so it can provide investors and entrepreneurs with exclusive benefits.

Aside from joint marketing activities through several digital and direct channels, the two parties will also highlight ADRO's strategic initiatives, such as the promotion of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, as well as other initiatives locally and internationally for the attraction and retention of top talent.

Through ADRO's exclusive loyalty program, ADGM will offer a suite of exclusive services and offers to Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders.

ADGM's partnership is an important step in enhancing customer experiences and making international financial hubs doing business easier.