Tawal joins Small Cell Forum to enhance Kingdom’s ICT infrastructure

Tawal, an integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has become the newest member of the Small Cell Forum — a global membership organization committed to supporting agile, low-cost mobile infrastructure through small cells.
Tawal joins the organization with the goal of enhancing the provision of integrated ICT infrastructure across the Kingdom, while contributing to SCF’s efforts to make mobile cellular connectivity an accessible resource for organizations of all sizes. In doing so, the company aims to support the digital transformation of industry, enterprise and communities in Saudi Arabia, the wider region and beyond.
Tawal will be represented on SCF’s board of directors by Omar Alrasheed, the company’s general manager of commercial excellence. Alrasheed will play an important role in steering the development of the organization’s policy and direction. Leveraging Tawal’s expertise, he will contribute to SCF’s objective of ensuring scale and diversity for the small cell industry.
As a new member of the organization, Tawal is committed to ensuring the right conditions for the development of diverse, sustainable, and resilient ecosystems. As part of this commitment, Tawal is fully aligned with SCF’s stated priorities, namely the diversification of market applications, deployers and supply chains. Working in collaboration with fellow SCF members, Tawal will contribute in developing specifications, technical blueprints and guides with a view to facilitating interoperability for physical and virtual small cell networks.
Alrasheed said: “Tawal has quickly grown to become a highly influential integrated ICT infrastructure provider. With our growing influence, we aim to propel the global ICT industry forward, pioneering leading-edge ICT infrastructure products and services that enable MNOs, government entities and businesses we serve to fulfill their potential. To achieve this, we aim to partner with like-minded entities aligned with our mission and vision ... We aim to work closely with our new partners and leverage our membership to develop state-of-the-art ICT infra solutions that are truly transformative.”