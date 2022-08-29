Tawal joins Small Cell Forum to enhance Kingdom’s ICT infrastructure

New Fitbit wearables help you stay on top of your health

Fitbit has unveiled the next generation of its wearables that combine Fitbit’s health and wellness tools with the smarts of Google — the Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2. These devices are even thinner and more comfortable, so you can wear them all day and night, and you do not have to charge them every day.

Millions of people around the globe use Fitbit every day — from checking how well they slept last night to doing a workout or mindfulness session in the app.

Whether you are focused on improving your mental health, gearing up to run a marathon, or starting a new health and wellness routine, you have a range of easy-to-use devices to choose from. By giving you information about your body that otherwise would not be top of mind — like your resting heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep trends and body’s responses to stressors — you can better understand how to manage your holistic health. Here’s a look at how each device can fit your needs:

Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It is a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at an accessible price point.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers more than 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals — all with six days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design.

Sense 2 is the most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health. It also includes the new Body Response sensor, which measures EDA for all-day stress management.

With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress. Plus you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place. Seeing all of your metrics together can help you better understand how the actions you take each day can impact your well-being and make better decisions for your daily life.

Fitbit Premium, which is included with all new device purchases for six months, takes your experience even further with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into your stats and progress, and more than 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions to keep your mind and body active.

The three new wearables — Fitbit Sense 2, priced at SR1,455.00 ($387); Versa 4, priced at SR1,119; and Inspire 3, costing SR449 — will be available later in September across leading local retailers such as Noon.com and Amazon.ae and shall include a six-month Premium membership for new and returning customers.