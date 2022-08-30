Saudi ministry to organize closing ceremony of ‘National Cultural Awards’ in September

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture said on Monday it was set to organize the closing ceremony of the “National Cultural Awards” initiative to announce the winners of the second session and to celebrate the cultural achievements and products of individuals, groups and institutions in various cultural sectors.
The ceremony will be held on Sept. 9, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan thanked the crown prince for his patronage of the event that honors local “pioneers and youths of culture,” and is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 that “has raised the value of culture and granted it a prestigious status as being an element of the quality of life and a main component of the national identity.”
The closing ceremony will include honoring winners of the initiative that covers 14 cultural awards, including personality of the year, youth, literature, publication, translation, fashion, film, music, national heritage, visual arts, theater and performing arts, culinary, and design.
