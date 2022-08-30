You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry to organize closing ceremony of ‘National Cultural Awards’ in September

Saudi ministry to organize closing ceremony of ‘National Cultural Awards’ in September

Saudi ministry to organize closing ceremony of ‘National Cultural Awards’ in September
Short Url

https://arab.news/yp25p

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi ministry to organize closing ceremony of ‘National Cultural Awards’ in September

Saudi ministry to organize closing ceremony of ‘National Cultural Awards’ in September
  • The ceremony will be held on Sept. 9, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture said on Monday it was set to organize the closing ceremony of the “National Cultural Awards” initiative to announce the winners of the second session and to celebrate the cultural achievements and products of individuals, groups and institutions in various cultural sectors.
The ceremony will be held on Sept. 9, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan thanked the crown prince for his patronage of the event that honors local “pioneers and youths of culture,” and is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 that “has raised the value of culture and granted it a prestigious status as being an element of the quality of life and a main component of the national identity.”
The closing ceremony will include honoring winners of the initiative that covers 14 cultural awards, including personality of the year, youth, literature, publication, translation, fashion, film, music, national heritage, visual arts, theater and performing arts, culinary, and design.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region meets Italy’s Consul General

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region meets Italy’s Consul General
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region meets Italy’s Consul General

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region meets Italy’s Consul General
  • The pair also addressed issues of mutual interest during their meeting
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

ABHA: Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir Region, received Italy’s Consul General in his office on Monday. 
Abdulaziz discussed with Leonardo Kosta ways to promote bilateral relations between the two nations, according to state agency SPA. 
The pair also addressed issues of mutual interest during their meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Bilateral ties

Related

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
Middle-East
GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
Adel Al-Jubeir meets with Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ole Moesby, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister Al-Jubeir receives Danish ambassador in Riyadh

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
Updated 29 August 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
  • Calligraphers Mohammed Bajubair, Mazen Basaqer express creativity in different ways to distinguish artworks
Updated 29 August 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Calligraphy is an ancient art form practiced for thousands of years, and even today, people continue to employ the medium, which has evolved from merely an aesthetically-pleasing way to transmit the Arabic language, to express their own creativity.

Every artist who practices calligraphy adds something original. One of them is Saudi national Mohammed Bajubair, a 34-year-old calligrapher who has been taking Arabic poems and transcribing them in a way that creates portraits of people.

Typographic art, where words are written to create images, is well suited to the twisting, beautifying and bending of Arabic letters in a way that flows together.

Bajubair’s work is mind-bending, and breathtakingly beautiful. From a distance, it looks like accurate portraiture — most famously of members of the Kingdom’s royals — but upon closer inspection, the words become clearer.

FASTFACT

Mazen Basaqer has used all kinds of mediums for his calligraphy, from painting murals on big walls to tote bags to carving perfume bottles.

“The phrases, words, and poems I use are related to the person I am drawing. There is always a connection between the text I use and the person I have decided to portray,” said Bajubair, explaining how his work brings art and literature together.

He said he discovered this style of drawing “after learning calligraphy properly. I decided to apply the rules of typography to calligraphy and started arranging the calligraphy in a way that looked like realistic portraits. I developed it in my way so I can be distinguished among artists.”

Bajubair said standing out from a crowd of very creative people was his wish, to reach enough people with his artwork and leave a positive imprint for future generations.

The phrases, words, and poems I use are related to the person I am drawing. There is always a connection between the text I use and the person I have decided to portray.

Mohammed Bajubair

There are three great calligraphers who usually define the golden age of Arabic calligraphy: Ibn Muqla (886-940 AD), who is known as the inventor of the Thuluth style of calligraphy; Ibn Al-Buwwab (961-1022) who worked with the round script of the Arabic language, and Yakut Al-Musta’simi of Amasya (who died in 1298) who refined the six styles of Arabic calligraphy.

The six major Arabic calligraphy styles are Thuluth, Nesish, Muhakkak, Reyhami, Teuki, and Rika.

Mazen Basaqer, a calligrapher, defines the form as “like my sanctuary.”

He said that being such a big part of history makes calligraphy a sacred art. Still, to make it his own, he said he practiced the original rules first. “Once I had command over the calligraphy, and I was sure I understood the rules, I started to develop into my style.”

Basaqer has used all kinds of mediums for his calligraphy, from painting murals on big walls to tote bags to carving perfume bottles; he has managed to beautify everything, taking an object and making it a priceless piece of art.

He said that calligraphy has also gone from the physical world to social media, and this way, Arabs can reconnect with their ancient art, and people unacquainted with it can discover it.

“The art of Arabic calligraphy is not (just) an ancient art (but is) present in our current lives at all times. The period we live in can also be considered a golden time because I can reach my audience with just one touch,” said Basaqer.

 

Topics: calligraphy Arabic calligraphy Mohammed Bajubair

Related

Renowned calligraphers display their work at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz
Saudi Arabia
Renowned calligraphers display their work at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz
Saudi Culture Ministry invites feedback from calligraphers 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry invites feedback from calligraphers 

Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh

Leaders in conservation warn of grave threats facing birds of prey. (Photo/Saudi Press Agency)
Leaders in conservation warn of grave threats facing birds of prey. (Photo/Saudi Press Agency)
Updated 30 August 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey in Riyadh

Leaders in conservation warn of grave threats facing birds of prey. (Photo/Saudi Press Agency)
  • Shubraq said that genetic studies indicate that the mountain peregrine falcon exists in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 August 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Experts held a seminar to discuss factors that lead to the extinction of birds of prey in Riyadh at an event on Saturday.

At the event titled “Preserving the Environmental Contact of Birds of Prey,” leaders in conservation outlined the grave threats facing the animals.

Experts warned that some 100,000 birds of prey, 20.1 million songbirds, and 1 million water birds are killed annually in the countries bordering the Mediterranean. Forty species of birds that lived in the area have since been made extinct.

Dr. Mohammed Shubraq, a consultant in environmental research at the Saudi Wildlife Authority, told the seminar that there are 10,966 species of birds, of which 1,469 are endangered, adding that 500 are found in the Kingdom.

Shubraq said that there are 48 species of birds of prey in the world, including 37 species of eagles, sparrow hawks and harriers, and 11 types of falcons.

FASTFACTS

• Experts warned that some 100,000 birds of prey, 20.1 million songbirds, and 1 million water birds are killed annually in the countries bordering the Mediterranean.

• Forty species of birds that lived in the area have since been made extinct.

The expert added that recent studies have classified the hunting falcons into three main categories: the peregrine falcon, with breeding groups of this species found in the Kingdom; the saker falcon, which are known to be the migratory falcons; and the mountain peregrine falcon.  

Shubraq said that genetic studies indicate that the mountain peregrine falcon exists in the Kingdom.

Dr. Janusz Silecki, vice president of the Wild Animal Society of Poland, said that falconers play an important role in preserving falcons from extinction, as well as protecting endangered species, by following simple techniques. Silecki pointed to covering electrical wires in the air, with statistics showing that many birds die due to electrocution.

 

Topics: Saudi falcons Saudi birds

Related

Special International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage
Saudi Arabia
International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage
Raising and using falcons for hunting is an integral part of the culture. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club to host international exhibition, auction

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
Updated 29 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
  • Global labor force participation rate for women is just over 50% compared to 80% for men
Updated 29 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia’s delegation to a group of 20 major economies meeting in Indonesia said that empowering women in the digital sphere will help increase their participation in the workforce, as countries agreed to boost international cooperation.

The G20 Ministerial Meeting on Women’s Empowerment, which was held in Bali Aug. 24-25, included discussions on closing the digital gender gap and women’s entrepreneurship and was attended by delegations of G20 member and invited countries, international organizations and private sector companies.

Indonesia this year holds the rotating G20 presidency and has hosted a series of high-profile meetings, which will culminate in a leader’s summit in November.

Saudi Arabia, which was represented by the Family Affairs Council in last week’s meeting, said that women’s contribution to economic and social development is one of the Kingdom’s focuses as it seeks to achieve its 2030 Vision, a reform plan designed to diversify the country’s economy.

“One of the 2030 Vision goals is to increase women’s participation in the workforce and support women(-owned) businesses,” Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of Saudi Arabia’s Family Affairs Council, said in a statement shared with Arab News on Monday.

“This could not be achieved without empowering women in the digital and financial sphere.”

Initiatives and programs that support women in the workforce, help them reach work-life balance and provide them with the right tools to join a future-ready economy can be achieved through future work models such as flexible and remote work, Tuwaijri said.

The digital economy is a “key enabler for a vibrant society, efficient government and a thriving economy,” Tuwaijri said. Women’s participation in the Saudi workforce had reached 35.6 percent by the last quarter of 2021, surpassing the Kingdom’s target of 30 percent, she added.

The global labor force participation rate for women is just over 50 percent, according to data from the World Bank, compared to 80 percent for men. Studies have found that women are less likely to be formally employed and have fewer opportunities to expand their businesses or progress in their careers.

The Bali conference concluded with participants agreeing to strengthen international cooperation in an effort to empower women.

“The participants have expressed their support to increase women’s participation and access to leadership positions, especially as decision-makers,” Indonesian Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga said.

“Strong commitment from stakeholders, including countries and international organizations, is the key to (achieving) gender equality and empowering women.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia women empowerment Indonesia G20

Related

Special Eyes on the prize as Saudi women target global sporting glory
Sport
Eyes on the prize as Saudi women target global sporting glory
The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

Saudi star Rabeh Saqer to perform at Gamers8 closing concert

Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi star Rabeh Saqer to perform at Gamers8 closing concert

Photo: (Twitter @RabehMedia)
  • Saqer is one of the Arab music world’s most beloved artists, with songs such as “Ana Ahebbak” and “Latemanan” capturing the hearts of fans across the world
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The closing concert of Gamers8 will see Saudi Arabian superstar Rabeh Saqer perform alongside heavyweight DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and regional favorites DJ Jazzy Sounds and DJ Loush to conclude eight weeks of unforgettable entertainment.

The star-packed bill at NXT LVL at Boulevard Riyadh City on Thursday will be the culmination of the Gamers8 concert season, which has featured 48 local, regional and international bestselling artists.

Saqer is one of the Arab music world’s most beloved artists, with songs such as “Ana Ahebbak” and “Latemanan” capturing the hearts of fans across the world.

DJs Warchief and Chindy, who hail from Saudi Arabia and Oman and make up the musical duo Jazzy Spa Sounds, are set to captivate gig goers with their sounds during the eighth and final Gamers8 live concert.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Gamers8 closing concert will be an unforgettable occasion with some of the biggest and best-selling artists in the world. In particular, Rabeh Saqer and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike performing live at Gamers8 is something that will have fans awaiting Thursday, Sept. 1 with huge anticipation…I urge all fans to get their tickets as soon as possible for what will be an incredible Gamers8 concert finale.”

 

Topics: Gamers8

Related

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
Sport
Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
Week six of Gamers8 rocks audience with sold-out show video
Saudi Arabia
Week six of Gamers8 rocks audience with sold-out show

Latest updates

Iran jails two Swedish men for drug trafficking
Iran jails two Swedish men for drug trafficking
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 
Jordan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in meeting 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.